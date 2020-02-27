Henry County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association, Westerville, vs. Shana Morey, Liberty Center; unknown spouse, Liberty Center; Henry County treasurer, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Penny Mac Loan Services, Moorpark, Calif., vs. William Pelland, Malinta; Elizabeth Morrow, Malinta; Gateway Financial Services Inc., Cincinnati. Foreclosure.
Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, Defiance, vs. Laurie Lawrence, Deshler; Henry County treasurer, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Brandy Minnich, Liberty Center, and Robert Minnich, Liberty Center. Dissolution of marriage.
Erin Flannigan, Palm Coast, Fla., and Mark Rothman, Holgate. Dissolution of marriage.
Daniel Arps, Deshler, and Jackie Arps, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Jason Hogans, Napoleon, vs. Holly Hogans, Deshler. Divorce.
Christina Achinger, Toledo, vs. Joshua Achinger, McClure. Divorce.
Blanchard Valley Medical Practice, Findlay, vs. Christine Wright, Deshler. Other civil.
DSD Express, Liberty Center, vs. S&G Distributors, North Little Rock, Ark.; Clark Fitts, Little Rock, Ark.; Sharon Fitts, Little Rock, Ark. Other civil.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
D&D Enterprises to D&D Enterprises of Northwest Ohio, LLC, Sec. 35, 7.633 acres; Sec. 35, 3.006 acres; PCL lot 4 D&D, subdivided, Sec. 35, 8.46 acres; Sec. 36, 1.52 acres; Sec. 36, 12.991 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Vocke Family Farm, LLC, to Kyle Shepard, et ux, Sec. 25, 55.9 acres; Sec. 21, 22.75 acres.
Stanley Wiemken, trustee, to Ronald Smith, et al, trustees, Sec. 11, 1.53 acres.
Stanley Wiemken, trustee, to Stanley Wiemken, trustee, Sec. 11, 1.53 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Stedsmen Farms, LLC, to Shadow W. Farms, LLC, Sec. 30, 78.3 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Rosemary Alexander to Thomas Alexander, part lot 36, Brayer, Kaufman First Add.
Marion Township —
Cynthia Vandebussche, et vir, to Jerome Knapke, et ux, Sec. 15, 0.27 acre.
Jerome Knapke, et ux, to Jerome Knapke, et ux, Sec. 15, 1.11 acres; Sec. 15, 0.27 acre.
Cynthia Vandebussche, et al, to Cynthia Vandebussche, et al, Sec. 15, 2.102 acres.
Jerome Knapke, et ux, to Jerome Knapke, et ux, life estate, and Kristine Campbell, et al, Sec. 15, 1.11 acres; Sec. 15. 0.27 acre.
Cynthia Vandebussche, et al, to Kyle McGraw, Sec. 15, 2.102 acres.
Monroe Township —
Rohrs Brothers Greenhouse to Rohrs Brothers Ag Inc., Sec. 25, 10 acres.
Harrison Township —
M. Elaine Harmon to Cynthia Bachman, et al, Sec. 29, 32.18 acres.
Joan Baughman to Joan Baughman, trustee, Sec. 32, 4.22 acres.
Liberty Township —
Amy Kramer, et vir, Nicholas Rabe, et al, Sec. 26, 1.14 acres; Sec. 26, 0.79 acre.
Liberty Center Corp —
Mercy Medical Partners to Mercy Health Defiance Hospital, LLC, part lot 55, Original Plat.
Dennis Brink to Linda Brink, part lot 9, Sec. 36, 0.49 acre; lot 1, CC Young’s First Add.; part lot 11, CC Young’s First Add.; part lot 12, CC Young’s First Add.
Washington Township —
Nicholas Roseman to Matthew Dierker, et al, Sec. 14, 0.83 acre; Sec. 14, 0.38 acre.
Damascus Township —
Larry Creager, et ux, to Larry Creager, et ux, Sec. 12, 5.43 acres.
Richfield Township —
Franklin Meyer to Christopher Ridley, Sec. 18, 1 acre.
Napoleon Corp. —
Defiance Clinic Properties, Ltd., to Mercy Health Hospital, LLC, Napoleon Square Condo Units 1-4, lot 5, part lot 3, LUZNY, Sec. 12, 1 acre.
Craig Bostelman to John Light, lot 51, Original Plat.
Sheriff Michael Bodenbender to The Henry County Bank, lot 62, Second Highland Add., Sec. 14, 0.22 acre.
Suzie Q’s Canoe Livery LLC to Muddy Maumee Waters LLC, lot 3, Riverby Sub.
Susan Page to Muddy Maumee Waters, LLC, parcel lot B, replat of lot 1, Riverby Sub.; lot 2, Riverby Sub. and part vacated alley.
M. Elaine Harmon to Junior Harmon, Woodlawn East House, Sec. 14, 0.3 acre.
Brian Berry to Maria Breno, lot 3, Riviera Heights Sub.
Carol Snyder Leggett to City of Napoleon, part lot 17, RK Scott's Addition Outlot; part lot 14, RK Scott's Addition Outlot.
Katherine Luna to City of Napoleon, part lot 13, RK Scott's Addition Outlot; part lot 14, RK Scott's Addition Outlot.
Kathleen McColley to Bradley Westhoven, et ux, part lot 191, Adam Stout’s Addition.
Tabb Evers, et ux, to T3 Properties, LLC, lots 88-89, 93, Randall's Second Replat, lots 88-89, 93-94, Randall's 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.