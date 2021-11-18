Henry County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Diana Wachtman, Treasurer of Henry County, Ohio, Napoleon, vs. Shirley Adkins and unknown spouse, Hamler. Foreclosure.
Diana Wachtman, Treasurer of Henry County, Ohio, Napoleon, vs. Matthew Sheets and unknown spouse, Hamler. Foreclosure.
Premier Bank, Defiance, vs. Sandra Walker and unknown spouse, Delta. Foreclosure.
Premier Bank, Defiance, vs. Bobby Gruder and unknown heirs, et al, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
David Gerschutz, Holgate and Janet Gerschutz, Holgate. Dissolution of marriage.
Discover Bank, Brooklyn Heights, vs. Brittany Parsons. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank USA, NA, Brooklyn Heights, vs. Ronald Wieder. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, Brooklyn Heights, vs. Dawn Hoops, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Maddisen Keel, Napoleon, vs. Alex Keel, 1002 Washington Ave., Defiance. Divorce.
