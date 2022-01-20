Henry County
Marriage licenses
Kyle Brinkman, 28, Holgate, agronomist, and Lindsey Kelly, 22, Holgate, customer service.
Chad Grooms, 39, Ridgeville Corners, IT security analyst, and Dawn Cihlar, 40, Ridgeville Corners, dietary manager.
Common Pleas
On the docket
State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Reynoldsburg, vs. Denise Wittenmyer, Liberty Center. Other civil/garnishment.
Journal entries
JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA vs. Dana Kurtz, McClure. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
APH Enterprises, Ltd., to Vicki Hesterman, Sec. 25, 0.35 acre.
Margaret Thieroff to Cathy Aschemeier, et al, Sec. 25, 1.95 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Alice Knepley (LE) to Michael Whitney, Sec. 3, 1.98 acres.
Monroe Township —
Rick Kigar, PSO, to Vandco Properties, LLC, Sec. 12, 1.64 acres.
Michael Adkins, et al, trustees, to Robert Kuesel, trustee, Sec. 1, 20.15 acres.
Harrison Township —
Shane Pullen to Maria Pullen, Sec. 20, 0.4 acre.
Shane Pullen to Maria Pullen, Sec. 20, 0.67 acre.
Samuel Stork Jr., to Johnny Carr, et ux, Lot 104 L.G. Randall's First Add.
Liberty Township —
Victor Oberhaus, et al, trustee, to Victor Oberhous, et ux, Sec. 2, 1.81 acres.
Tiffany Soto to Stephanie Jones, et al, Sec. 2, 1.2 acres.
C. Richard Luzny to The City of Napoleon, Ohio, Sec. 7, 6.91 acres.
C. Richard Luzny to The City of Napoleon, Ohio, Sec. 7, 6 acres.
Kathryn Curlis to Kathryn Curlis, et vir, Sec. 31, 0.48 acre.
Washington Township —
Royce Carpenter, et ux, to Colton Kinsey, et ux, Sec. 18, 1 acre.
Royce Carpenter, et ux, to Colton Kinsey, et ux, Sec. 18, 1.95 acres.
McClure Corp —
Cameron Plotner to Brian Lambert, Sec. 27, 0.93 acre.
Calvary Baptist Church to Katrina Luedtke, Lot 181-2-3 N 1/2 McClure M-M Works Add.
Richfield Township —
Troy Kuesel, et ux, to Kent Kuesel, Sec. 22, 2.09 acres.
Deshler Corp —
David Rutter, et al, trustees, to Ann Rutter, trustee, Sec. 13, 0.46 acre.
Napoleon Corp —
JT's Building Maint. & Construction Co., LTD, to Todd Romes, Lot 26 Hague and Raff's First.
Sandra Kuhlman, et al, to Elliot Nickels, Lot 8 Hague and Raff's First.
Douglas Nickels, et ux, to Elliot Nickels, Lot 8 Hague and Raff's First.
Matthew Von Seggern, et al, to Matthew Von Seggern, Lot 36, Springwell's Add.
Juanita Eitzman to Jeffery Eitzman, et al, Lot 1 Hartman's Sub. outlots 9-10.
Juanita Eitzman to Jeffery Eitzman, et al, Lot 9 Rennecker's Sub. outlot 8.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Adam Muncy, et al, Lot 5 R K Scott's Add. outlot S.
Edna Homan to Betty Scott, Lot 7 Brickyard Sub., Sec. 14.
Joshua Jones, et ux, to Shaunda Ford, Sec. 23, 0.41 acre.
Brian Topp, et ux, to Jill Topp, Sec. 14, 1 acre.
Brian Topp, et ux, to Jill Topp, Sec. 14, 0.17 acre.
Keith Fruchey to Ricky Biddle, et ux, Lot 5 Aud. S. D. Groschner's.
Larry Hilvers, et ux, to Christopher Williams, et ux, Lot 8, S.D. Lots 1 and 2 BL1
Jerry Lange, et al, to Mason Jessing, et al, Lot 17, Brickyard Sub., Sec. 14.
