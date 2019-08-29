Henry County
Marriage licenses
Kylton Roberts, 33, McClure, laborer, and Agnes Morrow, 25, McClure, store manager.
Michael Bais Jr., 48, Liberty Center, supervisor, and Jennifer Opaczewski, 48, Liberty Center, school secretary.
Jaymes Maciejewski, 33, New Bavaria, farmer, and Emily Brinkman, 29, New Bavaria, graphic designer.
Common Pleas
On the docket
ProMedica Toledo Hospital and ProMedica Physician Group vs. Terry Mills, McClure. Other civil.
Henry County Hospital Inc., Napoleon, vs. Richard Ashby, Upper Marlboro, Md. Other civil.
Sofi Lending Corp., Independence, vs. Tyler Rowland, McClure. Other civil.
TC Marketing Inc., Napoleon, vs. Michael Patalano, York, Maine; Portland Produce LLC, Wells, Maine; and John Does 1-5, identities and addresses unknown. Complex litigation.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Narcisco Rodriguez Jr., Holgate. Garnishment.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Bradley Golembiewski, Napoleon. Garnishment.
Beth Saneholtz and Sean Saneholtz, both of Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Sean and Brandee Groll, both of Napoleon. Marriage dissolved.
Michael and Christina Mullholand, both of Napoleon. Marriage dissolved.
Capital One Bank vs. Jason Schulze. Plaintiff awarded $3,714.08.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jeffrey and Tammy Taylor, Malinta. Plaintiff awarded $1,477.43.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Christopher Franks, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $482.91.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Justin McGough, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $659.88.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Hailey McGough, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $160.80.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Thomas Bradley and M. Bradley-Hill, both of Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $1,164.82.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Ronald Klostermeier, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $105.89.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Larry Horner and M. Stewart Horner, both of Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $1,213.39.
Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation vs. RS Transport Inc., Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $1,571.92.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Alana Meyer, McClure. Plaintiff awarded $9,770.23.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Randoulf Zimmerman, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $3,480.60.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. NWO Promotions, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $5,284.83.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Dale Miller, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $3,482.26.
Credit Acceptance Court, Southfield, Mich., vs. Andrew Bowerman, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $7,930.55.
Bank of America vs. James Price. Plaintiff awarded $2,064.
Eight Federal Credit Union, Rossford, vs. Gregory Steidinger, Grand Rapids. Plaintiff awarded $6,053.34.
Real estate transfers
Richfield Township —
Lorna Behrman to Andrea Thompson, et al, trustees, Sec. 27, 80 acres; Sec. 28, 38.5 acres; Sec. 34, 38.4 acres; Sec. 35, 60 acres; Sec. 28, 40 acres; Sec. 26, 38.6 acres.
Marie Panning, et al, to Nicholas Panning, et al, Sec. 33, 0.1 acre.
Nicholas Panning, et ux, to same, Sec. 33, 2.1 acres, 0.1 acre.
Joanne Sonnenberg to Joanne Sonnenberg, trustee, Sec. 5, 40 acres.
Washington Township —
Mary Myles, trustee, to Kenneth Myles, Sec. 26, 3.7 acres, 10.6 acres.
Kenneth Myles to Mary Myles, trustee, Sec. 26, 11.9 acres.
Kenneth Myles to Kenneth Myles, et ux, Sec. 26, 33.2 acres, 45.6 acres, 5 acres, 1 acre.
Cheryl Moore to Austin Rosales, et ux, Sec. 20, 5 acres.
Jan Burkhard, et ux, to Jan Burkhard, et al, trustees, Sec. 30, 0.4 acre.
Deshler Corp. —
Martha Sunderman to Richard Sunderman, et al, lot 593, original plat; lots 594-596, south half.
Richard Sunderman, et al, to Kolby Seemann, et al, lot 593, original plat; lots 594-596, south half.
Thomas Sunderman, et ux, to Kolby Seemann, et al, lot 593, original plat, lots 594-596, south half.
Kolby Seemann, et al, to Nicholas Vallejo, et al, lot 438, original plat.
Sandra Rosebrook to Kathren May, lot 111, D-J Stearn’s Add., except north 50 feet.
Tammie Lecher to Nicole Geahlen, et al, lot 74, J.H. Stearn’s Add., east part of lot 75; lot 78, J.H. Stearn’s Add., and part of lots 76-77.
Kay Armstrong to Apolonia Mendez, south 200 feet, outlot 15, J.H. Stearn’s Add.
Marilyn Wickard, trustee, to Melanie Stewart, lot 45, outlots, west part of vacated street.
Pleasant Township —
Peggy Brinkman to Missing Rail Land and Cattle LLC, Sec. 28, 2.9 acres, 0.1 acre.
John Folk, et ux, to Joseph Pennington, et ux, Sec. 22, 0.3 acre.
Joseph Pennington, et ux, to same, Sec. 22, 0.5 acre, 0.3 acre.
John Folk, et ux, to same, Sec. 22, 1.8 acres.
Damascus Township —
Delbert Behrman to Lorna Behrman, trustee, Sec. 16, 70.7 acres.
Lorna Behrman, trustee, to Lorna Behrman, Sec. 16, 70.7 acres.
Lorna Behrman to Andrea Thompson, et al, trustees, Sec. 16, 70.7 acres.
Troy Pedraza to Carr’s River Bottoms LLC, lot 34, Cottage LSD GRD.
Jan Burkhard, et ux, to Jan Burkhard, et al, trustees, Sec. 31, 30.3 acres.
Monroe Township —
James Schwiebert to Cheryl Schwiebert, Sec. 35, 2 acres.
Doris Kuesel to Robert Kuesel, et al, Sec. 1, 60 acres.
Doris Kuesel to Dianne Adkins, Sec. 3, 36.1 acres.
Doris Kuesel to Tina Rodriguez, Sec. 1, 40 acres.
James Rode, trustee, to Blake Fisher, Sec. 26, 2.1 acres.
Lee Kirkum, et ux, to same, Sec. 32, 1.5 acres.
John Drewes to John Drewes, et ux, Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Liberty Township —
Jan Burkhard, et ux, to Jan Burkhard, et al, trustees, Sec. 28, 40 acres, 37.2 acres, 27.8 acres, 40 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Anthony Koppenhofer, et ux, to Brice Knick-Koppenhofer, trustee, Sec. 2, 0.8 acre.
Kenneth Phillips, et ux, to Gregory Phillips, et al, lot 50, JW-WF Muntz Sub.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Ricky Miller, et ux, to Jesse Miller, et ux, Sec. 36, 0.4 acre.
Freedom Township —
Timothy Bower, et ux, to Todd Polker, et ux, Sec. 26, 3.7 acres.
Harrison Township —
Brenda Michel to Brenda Michel, et al, lots 25-26, Schaper’s First Add.
Jan Burkhard, et ux, to Jan Burkhard, et al, trustees, Sec. 35, 1.9 acres; Sec. 11, 36.6 acres; Sec. 35, 55 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Henry County Land Reutilization to Hamler Community Park Inc., lots 5-7, T. Dempsey’s First Add.
Flatrock Township —
Tonya Koenig to Tonya Sanders, et ux, Sec. 34, 2 acres.
Marion Township —
John Drewes to John Drewes, et ux, Sec. 11, 1.4 acres.
Ridgeville Township —
Patricia Basselman, trustee, to Kenneth Wyse, et ux, Sec. 36, 1 acre.
Kenneth Miller, et ux, to Joshua Rufenacht, et ux, Sec. 35, 0.9 acre.
