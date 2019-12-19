Henry County 

Marriage licenses 

Zachary Klein, 26, Deshler, crop advisor, and Laura Yaney, 25, Napoleon, bank teller. 

Kurt Belau, 27, Holgate, general labor, and Destry Rothman, 24, Holgate, beautician. 

Common Pleas 

On the docket

ProMedica Bixby Hospital c/o Credit Adjustments Inc., 330 Florence St., vs. Victor Smith, Blissfield, Mich. Other civil.

Journal entries

Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Scott Bockelman and Heath Hayward, both of Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $2,439.39.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Columbus, vs. Altman Fine Construction Inc., Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $1,851.29.

Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. WR Pringle Limited, Malinta. Plaintiff awarded $3,340.78.

Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Wireless Boys LLC, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $35,152.87.

Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Randoulf Zimmerman, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $2,474.10.

Midland Funding De LLC vs. Nick Spears, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $1,809.10.

Sac Finance Inc. vs Charles Hall, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $9,337.81.

Venture Out Resorts vs. Keith and Jennifer Soto, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $2,014.45.

