Henry County
Marriage licenses
Zachary Klein, 26, Deshler, crop advisor, and Laura Yaney, 25, Napoleon, bank teller.
Kurt Belau, 27, Holgate, general labor, and Destry Rothman, 24, Holgate, beautician.
Common Pleas
On the docket
ProMedica Bixby Hospital c/o Credit Adjustments Inc., 330 Florence St., vs. Victor Smith, Blissfield, Mich. Other civil.
Journal entries
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Scott Bockelman and Heath Hayward, both of Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $2,439.39.
Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Columbus, vs. Altman Fine Construction Inc., Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $1,851.29.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. WR Pringle Limited, Malinta. Plaintiff awarded $3,340.78.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Wireless Boys LLC, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $35,152.87.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Randoulf Zimmerman, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $2,474.10.
Midland Funding De LLC vs. Nick Spears, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $1,809.10.
Sac Finance Inc. vs Charles Hall, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $9,337.81.
Venture Out Resorts vs. Keith and Jennifer Soto, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $2,014.45.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.