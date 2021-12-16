Henry County Courthouse
Marriage license
Nicholas Fuller, Waterville, service manager and Tiffany Botjer, Deshler, homemaker.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Rachel Flick, McClure, and Robert Flick, McClure. Dissolution of marriage.
Christina Korak, McClure, vs. Nicholas Korak, McClure. Divorce.
Charles Grater, McClure, vs. Damascus Township Trustees, McClure. Other Civil.
Journal entry
Capital One Bank, USA NA vs. Jeff Steingass. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
David Snyder, et al, to David Snyder, et ux, Sec. 25, 1.21 acres.
David Snyder, et al, to David Snyder, et ux, Sec. 25, 1.29 acres.
Freedom Township —
Breda Hollister, et vir, to Jada Rodriguez, trustee, Sec. 16, 26.28 acres.
Orpha Thomas (LE) to Bradley Bockelman, Sec. 17, 53.35 acres.
Napoleon —
Cathleen Davis (LE), et al, to Cathleen Davis (LE), et al, Sec. 15, 1.23 acres.
Flatrock —
Marsha Lambert, et vir, David Snyder, et al, Sec. 13, 2.04 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Ronald Wenziger, et ux, to Theresa Basinger, trustee, Sec. 34, 2.01 acres.
Ronald Wenziger, et ux, to Theresa Basinger, trustee, Sec. 20, 68.97 acres.
Ronald Wenziger, et ux, to Theresa Basinger, trustee, Lot 1 Royal's Addition and 2 N 1/2
Ronald Wenziger, et ux, to Theresa Basinger, trustee, Sec. 34, 36.63 acres.
Ronald Wenziger, et ux, to Theresa Basinger, trustee, Sec. 33, 20 acres.
Ronald Wenziger, et ux, to Theresa Basinger, trustee, Sec. 33, 40 acres.
Theresa Basinger, trustee, to Theresa Basinger, trustee, Sec. 34, 2.01 acres.
Theresa Basinger, trustee, to Theresa Basinger, trustee, Lot 1 Royal's Addition and 2 1/2.
Theresa Basinger, trustee, to Theresa Basinger, trustee, Sec. 34, 36.63 acres.
Theresa Basinger, trustee, to Theresa Basinger, trustee, Sec. 33, 20 acres.
Theresa Basinger, trustee, to Theresa Basinger, trustee, Sec. 33, 40 acres.
New Bavaria Township —
Lisa Aelker to Lisa Lagorin. Lot A SW corner, Sec. 22.
Marion Township —
Earl Lieb (LE) to Road Y Double E, LLC, Sec. 35, 34.93 acres.
Earl Lieb (LE) to Road Y Double E, LLC, Sec. 35, 20 acres.
Earl Lieb (LE) to Road Y Double E, LLC, Sec. 35, 45.93 acres.
Caroline Hoffman (LE) to Roger Hoffman, et al, Sec. 6, 164.19 acres.
Caroline Hoffman (LE) to Roger Hoffman, et al, Sec. 6, 18.04 acres.
Caroline Hoffman (LE) to Roger Hoffman, et al, Sec. 6, 12.99 acres.
Hamler Township —
Ismael Delgado to Cecil Jordan, Lot 90 Hill's Second Addition.
Harrison Township —
Bruce Boyer, et ux, to Bruce Boyer, Sec. 21, 2.41 acres.
Monroe Township —
Harvey Arend, et ux, to Harvey Arend, Sec. 22, 50 acres.
Harvey Arend, et ux, to Harvey Arend, Sec. 23, 81.87 acres.
Harvey Arend, et ux, to Harvey Arend, Sec. 23, 37.04.
Harvey Arend, et ux, to Harvey Arend, Sec. 23, 26 acres.
Harvey Arend, et ux, to Harvey Arend, Sec. 23, 1.48 acres.
Ryan Meyer, trustee, to Ryan Meyer, trustee, Sec. 25, 69.38 acres.
Washington Township —
Peggy Heyman to Dustin Grimm, pcl. pt., Sec. 2, 5.82 acres.
Liberty Township —
Craig Myers, to Sherry Myers, Lot 7, original plat and M pt. N 1/2 8.
Bartlow Township —
William Adams (LE) to Peggy Dukes, et al, Sec. 36, 40 acres.
William Adams (LE) to Peggy Dukes, et al, Sec. 36, 40 acres.
Gregory Adams, executor, Duane Romick, Sec. 36, 2.81 acres.
Gregory Adams, executor et ux, Duane Romick, Sec. 26, 2.81 acres.
Sally Reed, et vir, to Duane Romick, Sec. 36, 2.81 acres.
Arlene George, et al, Duane Romick, Sec. 36, 2.81 acres.
Barbara Schnabele (LE) to Rebecca Tietje, Sec. 22, 73.55 acres.
Barbara Schnabele (LE) to Rebecca Tietje, Sec. 22, 60 acres.
Rebecca Tietje to Randall Tietje, Sec. 22, 73.55 acres.
Rebecca Teitje to Randall Tietje, Sec. 22, 60 acres.
Randall Tietje to RB Land Ventures, LLC, Sec. 22, 73.55 acres.
Randall Tietje to RB Land Ventures, LLC, Sec. 22, 60 Acres.
Deshler Corp —
Daisy Maag to Brandyn Day, Lot 426 original plat.
Schwiebert Ventures, LLC, to Miguel Nieves, Lot 517 Original plat W1/2 Lot 518.
Napoleon Corp —
Robert Baker, et ux, Robert Baker, Lot 13 Anthony Wayne Second Addition.
Pamela Vajen to Pamela Miller, Lot 21, Richter's fourth Addition.
Rajdeep Grewal, et ux, to Randall Gibson, Lot 9 Harmony Acres Addition, Sec. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.