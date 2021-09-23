Henry County Courthouse
Marriage licenses
William Cummins, 47, maintenance tech., and Danielle Pultz, 33, cashier, both of Napoleon.
Spencer Sinewe, 28, firefighter, and Myranda Mahlman, 27, clinical assistant, both of Birmingham, Ala.
Dean Ruby, 52, factory worker, and Virginia Smith, 50, homemaker, both of Napoleon.
Russell Woods, 37, wildlife control, and Rachel Wilhelm, 33, photographer, both of Knoxville, Tenn.
Common Pleas Court
On the dockets
Lutheran Homes Society, Inc., Napoleon, vs. Sherrie Lemay, Napoleon, money judgment.
Lutheran Homes Society, Inc., Napoleon, vs. William Lemay, Napoleon, money judgment.
Synchrony Bank vs. Nancy Hespe, money judgment.
Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, Mich., vs. Samantha Fulton, Napoleon, other civil.
Farmers and Merchants Bank, Archbold, vs. Daniel Hoffer Jr., et al, foreclosure.
James Flogaus and Andrea Flogaus, both of Napoleon, dissolution of marriage.
Bailey Willford, Liberty Center, and Jacob Willford, Malinta, dissolution of marriage.
Logan Mahlman, Holgate, vs. Makayla Mahlman, Fostoria, divorce.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Matthew Hancock, et al, to Rebecca Heuerman, Lot 27, Sec. 35, 0.47 acres.
Marvin Beck, et al, trustees, to Beth Manausa, trustee, pcl., Sec. 19, 0.87 acres.
Beth Manausa, trustee, to Dale Burkholder, pcl., Sec. 19, 0.87 acres.
Dale Burkholder to Colin Miller, pcl., Sec. 19, 0.87 acres.
Freedom Township —
Dennis VonDeylen, Trustee, to Joel Stier, et ux, pcl., Sec. 22, 3 acres.
Rita Hammon to James Hammon, trustee, Sec. 30, 36.45 acres.
Larry Naveau, et al, to Roman Reyes Jr., et al, pcl., Sec. 20, 1.5 acres.
Jon Horner, et ux, to Jon Horner, Lot 28, 1.28 acres.
Napoleon —
Deborah LaForrest, et al, trustees, to Deborah LaForrest, et al, trustees, pcl. Sec. 5, 5.99 acres.
Wilma Rettig, trustee, to Robert Rettig, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 36, 40 acres.
Robert Rettig, et al, co-trustees, to Robert Rettig, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 36, 40 acres.
James Panning, trustee, to Mark Hagans, trustee, Sec. 17, 2.66 acres.
Mark Hagans, trustee, to Alex Wagner, Sec. 17, 2.66 acres.
Majorie Sunior to Cathleen Davis, LE, et al, pcl. pt., Sec. 15, 1.23 acres.
Stephen Baughman, et al, to Gayla Baughman, Lot 25, 59.1 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Wilma Rettig, trustee, to Robert Rettig, et al, co-trustees, pcls. Sec. 12, 29.04 acres.
Robert Rettig, et al, co-trustees, to Robert Rettig, et al, co-trustees, pcls. Sec. 12, 29.04 acres.
Wilma Rettig, trustee, to Robert Rettig, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 20, 20.05 acres.
Robert Rettig, et al, co-trustees, to Robert Rettig, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 20, 20.05 acres.
Wilma Rettig, trustee, to Robert Rettig, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 20, 20.04 acres.
Robert Rettig, et al, co-trustees, to Robert Rettig, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 20, 20.04 acres.
Wilma Rettig, trustee, to Robert Rettig, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 20, 20 acres.
Robert Rettig, et al, co-trustees, to Robert Rettig, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 20, 20 acres.
Michael Schultz, et ux, to Dylan Borer, pcl., Sec. 17, 2.79 acres.
Florida Corp. —
Natalie Hohenberger to Natalie Taylor, Lot 64 and 1/2 vacated alley and 65 and 1/2 vacated alley.
Joseph Wannemacher to Christopher Alstadt, et ux, Lot 3 I. Karsner's Third Add. and vacant alleys.
Pleasant Township —
Arnold Okuly, et al, to Linda Okuly, pcl., Sec. 26, 1.24 acres.
Margaret Ducey, trustee, to Joe Stalnaker, pcls., Sec. 26, 1 acre.
Marion Township —
Nathalia Buenger to Nathalia Buenger (LE), et al, Sec. 15, 76 acres.
Nathalia Buenger to Nathalia Buenger (LE), et al, Sec. 23, 10.09 acres.
Nathalia Buenger to Nathalia Buenger (LE), et al, Sec. 23, 8.09 acres.
Hamler Township —
Laura Stout to Tammy Phillians, pcl. Sec. 11, 0.52 acres.
Laura Stout to Tammy Phillians, Sec. 11, 0.5 acres.
Monroe Township —
James Maassel, et al, trustees, to Maassel Holdings, LLC, ex. pcls., Sec. 26, 6.06 acres.
James Maassel, et al, trustees, to Maassel Holdings, LLC, ex pcls., Sec. 26, 72.19 acres.
Malinta Township —
Charles Bunde, et al, to Teresa Brown, Sec. 11, 0.5 acres.
Harrison Township —
Brock Sturgeon to Timothy Rieger, et ux, Sec. 7, 1.77 acres.
Karen Stein to Karen Stein, trustee, pcl. Lot 29, Pichet Fences Sub., Sec. 19.
Stephen Baughman, et al, to Gayla Baughman, Lot 32, 1.39 acres.
Stephen Baughman, et al, to Gayla Baughman, Lot 29, 18.04 acres.
Stephen Baughman, et al, to Gayla Baughman, Lot 32, 33.51 acres.
Stephen Baughman, et al, to Gayla Baughman, Lot 32, 59.17 acres.
Liberty Township —
Shirley Barlow to Robert Tejkl, pcl. Sec. 24, 18.52 acres.
Sleepy Hollow Properties, LLC to Timothy Lockhart, et ux, Lot 2 Royce Spiess Sub., Lot 13, 0.66 acres.
Kenneth Davis to Karen Howell, trustee, pcls., Sec. 13, 30.27 acres.
Colleen Spiess to Gemco Farms, LLC, pcl. Lot 27, 110 acres.
Liberty Center —
William Sloan, et al, to William Sloan, Lot 6, G.P. Parish's First Add.
Washington Township —
Daniel Kessler to Heather McCaig, Lot 19 Colton, Sec. 21.
Thomas Harp Jr., et ux, to Thomas Harp Jr., Lot 4 Pleasant Acres Sub., Sec. 24, 2.97 acres.
Julia Guyer to Emmanuel Rocha, Sec. 28, 29.31 acres.
Naomi Koch to Majorie Buell, Lot 48, Texas, 49, 50, Sec. 4.
Naomi Koch to Majorie Buell, Lot 137, Texas, 10, 11, Sec. 4.
Naomi Koch to Susan Haase, Lot 11, Texas, 47, 138, Sec. 4.
Naomi Koch to Mary Schnabele, Lot 42, Texas, Sec. 4.
Naomi Koch to Mary Schnabele, Lots 18 and 41, Texas, Sec. 4.
Naomi Koch to Daniel Koch, Lot 51, Texas, Sec. 4.
Naomi Koch to Kevin Koch, Lot 13, Texas, 14, 45, 46, Sec. 4.
Marianne Baum to Marianne Baum, pcl. Lot 33, 36.93 acres.
Damascus Township —
Cathy Walters to Jill Kane, et vir, pcl. Lot. 30, 2.45 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Mary Magallanes to Maria Pecina, Lot 55, D. and J. Stearns Add.
Carla Clemens to Weldon Morrow, pcl., Sec. 13, 0.46 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Ronald Rex, et al, to Linda Rex, Lot 4, W. Daggett's Sub. outlots 7.
Alicia Cramer to Stephanie Couterman, Lot 12, Second Highland Add.
Scott Bergstedt to Scott Bergstedt, et ux, Lot 9 Dodds First Add.
Jeffrey Dennie, et ux, to Tyler Dennie, Lot 63, Riviera Heights Sub., Second Add.
Thomas LaLonde, et al, to Twin Lakes Holdings, LLC, Sheffields Second Add., Lot 39.
Cathy Bertz, et al, to Cathy Bertz, Lot 39 Second Highland Add.
Edwin Panning, et ux, LE, to Edwin Panning LE, et ux, Lot 27 Richter's Third, outlots.
Edwin Panning, LE, et ux, to William Panning, et al, Lot 27 Richter's Third outlots.
James Bebler, et ux, to Jimmy Dotson, Lot 17, O.E. Huddle's Sub.
Rodney Creager, et ux, to Rodney Creager, et al, trustee, Lot 37, W. Sheffield's Second Add.
William Hessleschwardt to Karen Tyson, et vir, Lot 41, Northcrest Add.
Kenneth Cramer, et ux, Jeffrey Comadoll, Lot 23, Van Hyning Estates Sub, First Add., Sec. 12.
Donald Bressler, et ux, to Ashley Rice, et al, Lot 2 Brinkman Add., Sec. 14, 0.78 acres.
Ann Barringer, et al, to Dennis Wright, Lot 10, J. Knapp's First Add.
Murel Naveau, et ux, to Betty Naveau, Lot 21 Bockelman's Third Add.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.