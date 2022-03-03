Henry County
Marriage licenses
Rose Canfield, 21, Napoleon, student and Kaytlyn Essex, 21, customer service.
Marcus Gomez, 35, Napoleon, general labor and Amanda Thomas, 37, Napoleon, forklift driver.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Diana Wachtman, Treasurer of Henry County, Ohio, Napoleon vs. Chelsey Zarate and unknown spouse, Napoleon, Daniel Sizemore and unknown spouse, Continental, Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, and Community Wide Federal Credit Union, South Bend, Ind. Foreclosure.
Diana Wachtman, Treasure of Henry County, Ohio, Napoleon vs. Jennifer Strayer and unknown spouse, Liberty Center, and Palisades Acquisition XVI, LLC, Cliffs, N.J. Foreclosure.
Bruce Pickering, Napoleon vs. Levi Trausch, Napoleon, and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Columbus. Other tort.
Amy Drees, 29432 Ohio 18, Defiance, vs. Jefferson Smucker, Archbold. Other tort.
State of Ohio Department of Taxation vs. Michael Sweet, Liberty Center. Other civil/garnishment.
Regina Taylor vs. Harvell Martin, and JLE Industries, LLC. Other civil.
Rebecca Pettit, Napoleon vs. Shawn Pettit, Napoleon. Divorce.
Michael Lange, Archbold vs. Mark Lange, Archbold. Legal separation.
Journal entries
Glenbrook Credit Acceptance vs. Thomas Woodward. Money judgment granted.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA vs. Jay Merritt. Money judgment granted.
LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Teena Tokes. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank vs. Jeff Steingass, Holgate. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon —
Matthew Cordes, et al, to Matthew Cordes, et ux, Sec. 6, 3.11 acres.
William Badenhop, et ux, to William Badenhop Sr., Sec. 27, 0.86 acre.
William Badenhop, et ux, to William Badenhop Sr., Sec. 27, 0.89 acre.
Todd Plassman, et ux, to Todd Plassman, trustees, SEc. 34, 7.05 acres.
Pleasant Township —
David Swary to David Swary, et ux, Sec. 25, 0.39 acre.
Stephen Wagner, et al, to Sandra Wagner, trustee, Sec. 25, 38.12 acres.
Stephen Wagner, et al, to Sandra Wagner, trustee, Sec. 25, 35.61 acres.
Stephen Wagner, et al, to Sandra Wagner, trustee, Sec. 36, 57.39 acres.
Stephen Wagner, et al, to Sandra Wagner, trustee, Sec. 36, 12.43 acres.
Stephen Wagner, et al, to Sandra Wagner, trustee, Sec. 36, 20 acres.
Holgate Corp —
Michael Holtsberry, et al, to Rebecca Holtsberry, Lot 382, Original Plat.
Marion Township —
Mary Brubaker (LE) to Timothy Butler, et ux, Sec. 1, 1.39 acres.
Thomas Mangas, et al, to Thomas Mangas, Sec. 19, 39.17 acres.
Thomas Mangas, et al, to Jeffery Mangas, Sec. 19, 39.17 acres.
Monroe Township —
Linda Oberhaus to Linda Oberhaus, trustee, Sec. 10, 20.27 acres.
Linda Oberhaus to Linda Oberhaus, trustee, Sec. 11, 20 acres.
Michael Hoops, et ux, to Lynette Hoops, Sec. 15, 0.87 acre.
Harrison Township —
Elwood Rebeau, et al, to Salome Patino, Lot 101 L. G. Randall's First Add.
Dean Bauman, et al, to Dean Bauman, Sec. 16, 9.93 acres.
Dean Bauman, et al, to Dean Bauman, Sec. 16, 5.93 acres.
Linda Oberhaus to Linda Oberhaus, trustee, Sec. 36, 39 acres.
Linda Oberhaus to Linda Oberhaus, trustee, Sec. 16, 79 acres.
Linda Oberhaus to Linda Oberhaus, trustee, Sec. 25, 27.38 acres.
Linda Oberhaus to Linda Oberhaus, trustee, Sec. 36, 78.12 acres.
Linda Oberhaus to Linda Oberhaus, trustee, Sec. 25, 38.69 acres.
Linda Oberhaus to Linda Oberhaus, trustee, Sec. 25, 2.43 acres.
Lawrence Siclair, et ux, to Judith Siclair, Lot 23, Richter's Fifth Add.
Lawrence Siclair, et ux, to Judith Siclair, Lot 24, Retcher's Fifth Add., 0.25 acre.
Judith Siclair to Judith Siclair, trustee, Lot 23, Richter's Fifth Add.
Judith Siclair to Judith Siclair, trustee, Lot 24, Retcher's Fifth Add., 0.25 acre.
Liberty Township —
Gary Hogrefe to Marian Moore, trustee, Lot 1 Hogrefe Riverview Sub., Sec. 7, 0.32 acre.
Gary Hogrefe to Marian Moore, trustee, Lot 2 Hogrefe Riverview Sub., Sec. 7, 0.32 acre.
Gary Hogrefe to Marian Moore, trustee, Lot 3 Hogrefe Riverview Sub., Sec. 7, 0.32 acre.
Lyle Miller, et al, to Kurt Vanmeter, Sec. 25, 1 acre.
Washington Township —
Khrystyne Zinn, et al, to Patricia Roseman, Sec. 23, 2 acres.
Thomas Fields, et al, trustees, to Thomas Field, et ux, Sec. 35, 5 acres.
Thomas Fields, et ux, to Thomas Fields, et al, trustees, Sec. 35, 5 acres.
Damascus Township —
Michael Wesche, trustee, to Jacquelyn Brown, trustee, Sec. 18, 70 acres.
Jacklyn Clark to Dylan Robinette, Sec. 28, 2.27 acres.
Lee Miller, et ux, to Arlene Miller, Sec. 26, 1.12 acres.
Herbert Jennings, et ux, to Jerry Jennings, et al, co-trustee, Sec. 29, 60 acres.
Richfield Township —
David Flowers, trustee, to David Flowers, trustee, Sec. 15, 40 acres.
David Flowers, trustee, to David Flowers, trustee, Sec. 15, 34.99 acres.
David Flowers, trustee, to David Flowers, trustee, Sec. 15, 40 acres.
David Flowers, trustee, to David Flowers, trustee, Sec. 15, 40 acres.
Eric Flowers, et al, to Eric Flowers, Sec. 23, 1.8 acres.
Eric Flowers, et al, to Eric Flowers, Sec. 11, 40 acres.
Eric Flowers, et al, to Eric Flowers, Sec. 23, 3.24 acres.
Eric Flowers, et al, to Eric Flowers, Sec. 11, 25.4 acres.
Eric Flowers, et al, to Eric Flowers, Sec. 12, 32.85 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Carl Dangler (LE) to Steven Dangler, et al, Sec. 27, 18.23 acres.
Carl Dangler (LE) to Steven Dangler, et al, Sec. 33, 20 acres.
Carl Dangler (LE) to Steven Dangler, et al, Sec. 33, 20 acres.
Carl Dangler (LE) to Steven Dangler, et al, Sec. 27, 1.06 acres.
Napoleon Corp —
Jagdev Grewal, et ux, to David Gilliland, Lot 71 Riviera Heights Sub. Second Add., Sec. 22.
Daniel Thomas, Bishop, to William Kubacki, Reverend Monsignor, et al, trustees, Lot 125 Original Plat.
Christie Metzner, et vir, to Jacob Metzner, Sec. 14, 0.23 acre.
Groenweg Real Estate, LLC, to Ayron Wiegand, Lot 81 Original Plat.
Betty Scott to James Flowers, et ux, Lot 37 Westwood Add.
D&B Cole Properties, LLC, to Marta Ramirez, Lot 15 Fairground Add.
