Henry County
Real estate transfers
Freedom Township —
Scott Hoover, et ux, to Michael Dijak, et ux, Sec. 35, 5 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Linda Peckinpaugh, trustee, to Linda Peckinpaugh, et al, Sec. 2, 37.04 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Sean Saneholtz, et al, to Beth Saneholtz, Sec. 11, 1.94 acres.
Bette Weddelman, trustee, to Bette Weddelman, trustee, Sec. 4, 80 acres; Sec. 4, 45.5 acres; Sec. 4, 7.32 acres; Sec. 4, 14.172 acres.
Trenida Camareno to Jennifer Hoellrich, Sec. 15, 1.21 acres.
Kristin Altherr to James Plotts, et al, Sec. 24, 1 acre.
Pleasant Township —
Margaret Wenzinger to Ronald Wenzinger, Sec.34, 36.63; Sec. 33, 20 acres; Sec. 33, 40 acres.
Margaret Wenzinger to Kenneth Wenzinger, Sec. 33, 40 acres; Sec. 33, 20 acres.
Naomi Engel to Richard Engel, et al, Sec. 8, 80.83 acres.
Naomi Engel to Cynthia Brubaker, Sec. 8, 4 acres; Sec. 8, 40 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Randy Curtzwiler to Shawn Curtzwiler, lot 5LL, Fruth’s Add.
Liberty Township —
Jacob Howard to Jacob Howard, et al, Sec. 36, 2.29 acres.
Charles Frost to Rosa Frost, Sec. 24, 3.13 acres.
James Schlatter to Connie Schlatter, Sec. 23, 91.61 acres.
Connie Schlatter to Chad Ebersole, Sec. 23, 2.395 acres.
Chad Ebersole to Chad Ebersole, Sec. 23, 2 acres.
Chad Ebersole to Chad Ebersole, Sec. 23, 2.395 acres.
Kenneth Benien to Ruth Benien, Sec. 28, 3.05 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Angela Light to Angela Light, trustee, lots 9-10, Kline’s Add.
Damascus Township —
James Kronberg, trustee, to Kathleen Heckert, trustee, Sec. 15, 37.6 acres.
Richfield Township —
Susan Shull to Paul Conklin, Sec. 11, 5 acres; Sec. 11, 8.12 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Timothy Fintel, et ux, to Kyle Fintel, et ux, Sec. 3, 2.67 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Barry Snodgrass, et ux, to Eric Shaver, part lot 9, Brillharts.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Nathan Minnick, part lot 26, ET Barnes First, outlot.
Patrick Peltier, et ux, to Ryan Cohrs, lot 87, Riviera Heights Sub., Third Add.
Renee Harris to Jacob Gebers, lot 14, Taylor Add.
The Henry County Bank to Shirley Houston, lot 62, Second Highland Add.
The Henry County Bank to Shirley Houston, Sec. 14, 0.22 acre.
Alice Staton, life estate, to Craig Staton, lot 120, Majestic Heights Add.
