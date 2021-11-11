Henry County
Common Pleas Court
On the docket
Eugene Davis-Craig, Napoleon, vs. Campbell Soup Company and Stephanie B. McCloud, CEO Administrator Bureau of Worker's Compensation, Columbus. Worker's comp.
Thomas Wagner, Napoleon, and Tammy Wagner, Luckey. Dissolution of marriage.
Joseph Herge, Napoleon, and Misty Casiano-Herge, Marysville. Dissolution of marriage.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Grove City, vs. Jean Limpach. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Kinda Grime, et al, to Linda Grime, et al, Sec. 20, 1 acre.
Jeffrey Leininger, et ux, to Wyse Auto Repair, LLC, Sec. 17, 1.26 acres.
Pettisville Township —
Linda Grime, et al, to Luke Grime, Sec. 20, 1 acre.
Napoleon Township —
Brent Gerken, et ux, to Emily Gerken, Sec. 9, 0.69 acre.
Brent Gerken, et ux, to Emily Gerken, Sec. 4, 6.49 acres.
Emily Gerken to Emily Gerken, trustee, Sec. 9, 0.69 acre.
Emily Gerken to Emily Gerken, trustee, Sec. 4, 6.49 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Stephanie Keaton to Kyle Brinkman, et al, Sec. 11, 1.45 acres.
Holgate Corp —
Ricardo Valdez to Andrea Valdez, Lot 13 L.L. Fruth's Add.
Ricardo Valdez to Andrea Valdez, Lot 1 L.L. Fruth's Add., S 22'.
Ricardo Valdez to Andrea Valdez, Lot 414 Original Plat of Lot 1.
Marion Township —
Kevin Niemeyer, et ux, to Kevin Niemeyer, et ux (LE), Sec. 8, 22.36 acres.
Arthur Erford, et al, trustees, to Mary Erford, trustee, Sec. 11, 90 acres.
Arthur Erford, et al, trustees, to Mary Erford, trustee, Sec. 23, 19 acres.
Arthur Erford, et al, trustees, to Mary Erford, trustee, Sec. 23, 19.5 acres.
Joseph Brubaker (LE), et al, to Barbara Tuttle, Sec. 12, 40 acres.
Joseph Brubaker (LE), et al, to Daniel Brubaker, Sec. 13, 62.95 acres.
Joseph Brubaker (LE), et al, to Kenneth Brubaker, Sec. 24, 16.5 acres.
Hamler Township —
Arthur Erford, et al, trustee, to Mary Erford, trustee, Sec. 11, 40 acres.
Malinta Township —
Pamela Klein to David Klein, et al, Lot 10, L. Horn's First Add., S 116'.
Harrison Township —
Elwood Rebeau to Elwood Rebeau, Lot 10 L. G. Randalls First Add.
Elwood Rebeau to Gregory Notman, et ux, Lot 100 L. G. Randalls First Add.
Douglas Hines, et ux, to Douglas Hines, trustee, et al, Sec. 15, 2.61 acres.
Liberty Township —
Sharon Sharpe, et al, to Shelly Davis, Lot 19, Original plat M 39.50'.
Aunalee Meister, trustee, to Bradley Meister, trustee, Sec. 17, 80 acres.
Aunalee Meister, trustee, to Bradley Meister, trustee, Sec. 17, 80 acres.
Aunalee Meister, trustee, to Benjamin Wilhelm, et ux, Sec. 17, 80 acres.
Joseph Brubaker (LE), et al, to Patricia Godeke, Sec. 31, 39.32 acres.
Washington Township —
Matthew Zeunen to Myles Leeper, et ux, Lot 3.
Roy McGary Jr. to Lucille McGary (LE) et al, Sec. 30, 0.44 acre.
Damascus Township —
Bruno Rosa, et ux, trustees, to Joseph Asmus, et ux, Sec. 12, 16.07 acres.
Harry Neiderhiser, et ux, to Marlene Neiderhiser, et al, Sec. 25, 1.64 acres.
Harry Neiderhiser, et ux, to Marlene Neiderhiser, et al, Sec. 25, 67.5 acres.
Richfield Township —
Joseph Brubaker (LE), et al, to Linda Bernath, Sec. 31, 39.32 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Paul Schnabele, et al, to Patricia Ritter, et al, trustees, Sec. 15, 16.25 acres.
Paul Schnabele, et al, to Patricia Ritter, et al, trustees, Sec. 15, 1.3 acres.
Paul Schnabele, et al, to Patricia Ritter, et al, trustees, Sec. 33, 77.03 acres.
Patricia Ritter, et al, trustees, to David Myers, et ux, Sec. 15, 16.25 acres.
Patricia Ritter, et al, trustees, to David Myers, et ux, Sec. 15, 1.3 acres.
Patricia Ritter, et al, trustees, to David Myers, et ux, Sec. 33, 77.03 acres.
Joseph Brubaker (LE), et al, to Kenneth Brubaker, et al, Sec. 19, 40 acres.
Kenneth Brubaker to Kenneth Brubaker, et al, Sec. 19, 40 acres.
Daniel Brubaker, et al, to Kenneth Brubaker, et al, Sec. 19, 40 acres.
Joseph Brubaker, (LE), et al, to Kenneth Brubaker, Sec. 19, 48.18 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Kristine Roberts to Kristine Roberts, trustee, Lot 66, Gerken-Hoeffel Sixth Add., Sec. 14.
