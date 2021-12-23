Henry County
Common Pleas
On the docket
State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Heather Fox, Deshler. Garnishment.
MyCUMortgage, LLC, Beavercreek, vs. Eric Fenstermaker, Liberty Center, Mandi Fenstermaker, Wauseon, and Jane Doe unknown spouse of Eric Fenstermaker, Liberty Center. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Capital One Bank USA, NA vs. Javier Cerrato. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank USA, NA vs. Jill Heitman. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank vs. Sandra Fowler. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank vs. Frank Felter. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank vs. Ada Hall. Money judgment granted.
Aquisition XVI Palisades vs. Dennis Hoover. Money judgment granted.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, vs. Theresa Pham. Money judgment granted.
Bank of America NA vs. Glenn Badenhop. Money judgment granted.
M R C Receivables Corp. vs. Kathy Shank. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Patricia Norden, et al, to Stefko Real Estate Investments, LLC, Lot 8, J. Scofield's Second Add., NE pt., Sec. 35, 0.29 acre.
Patricia Norden, et al, to Stefko Real Estate Investments, LLC, Lot 14 Pt. S M Pt. E Pt., Sec. 35, 0.2 acre.
Freedom Township —
Sharon Loomer to David Damman, et ux, Sec. 17, 62.43 acres.
Napoleon —
Donna Cameron to Donna Cameron, trustee, Sec. 4, 1.52 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Adam Stevenson, et al, to Kay Armbruster, Sec. 11, 50 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Charles Wannemacher, et ux, Peggy Wannemacher, Sec. 24, 1.23 acres.
Peggy Wannemacher, to Peggy Wannemacher, trustee, Sec. 24, 1.23 acres.
Adam Stevenson, et al, to Kay Armbruster, Sec. 2, 119.9 acres.
Adam Stevenson, et al, to Kay Armbruster, Sec. 2, 2.79 acres.
Holgate Corp —
S and F Properties, LLC, to Keith Ricker, N 3/4 Lots 191 and 192 Orig. Plat.
Blake Sizemore, et ux, to Nathan Swary, et ux, Lot 1 Brayer, Kaufman First, 2, 5 and E Pt. 6.
Harrison Township —
Natthew Niese to Spencer Root, et al, Sec. 9, 1.53 acres.
Victor Vold to Victor Vold, et ux, Sec. 26, 4.63 acres.
Gayla Baughman to Peggy Johnson, et vir, Sec. 32, 1.39 acres.
Gayla Baughman to Peggy Johnson, et vir, Sec. 32, 0.23 acre.
Peggy Johnson, et vir, to Peggy Johnson, et vir, Sec. 32, 1.39 acres.
Peggy Johnson, et vir, to Peggy Johnson, et vir, Sec. 32, 0.23 acre.
Liberty-Nap Corp —
Wayne Belcher, et ux, to Wayne Belcher, Hoeffel Annexation Pcl., Sec. 7, 0.76 acre.
Wayne Belcher to Wayne Belcher, trustee, Hoeffel Annexation Pcl., Sec. 7, 0.76 acre.
Liberty Center Corp —
Victor Plassman, trustee, to Candy Maynard, successor trustee, Sec. 25, 0.27 acre.
Candy Maynard, successor trustee, to Adam Fizer, Sec. 25, 0.27 acre.
Liberty Township —
Jeffery Arft, et ux, to Cheryl McCormick, Sec. 1, 2 acres.
SB Meyer Properties, LLC, to The Tiger Den, LLC, Lot 1 W. Woodward's First Add.
Adam Lawniczak, et ux, to Thomas Smith, et ux, Sec. 12, 9.25 acres.
Washington Township —
Kathleen Veigel (LE) to Kathleen Veigel, et al, Sec. 27, 0.5 acre.
Matthew Zeunen to Ryan Vicars, et ux, Sec. 20, 4.75 acres.
Damascus Township —
Connie Tolles to Ellert Farms, LTD., Sec. 12, 40 acres.
Weldon Hull, et ux, to David Bowen, et ux, Sec. 8, 5.01 acres.
McClure Corp —
Mason Verhelst, Marilyn Sue, et al, to Kristen Taylor, Sec. 21, 0.7 acre.
Richard Alspaugh to Kathleen Alspaugh, Sec. 21, 0.7 acre.
Bartlow Township —
Nan Rider, trustee, to Nan Rider, et al, Sec. 25, 40 acres.
Nan Rider, trustee, to Nan Rider, et al, Sec. 25, 40 acres.
Nan Rider, et al, to Black Bruin, LLC, Sec. 25, 40 acres.
Nan Rider, et al, to Black Bruin, LLC, Sec. 25, 40 acres.
Dale Cole, et ux, to Brok Theisen, et al, Sec. 19, 2 acres.
Deshler Corp —
Doris Botjer (LE) to Kenneth Hogrefe, et al, Sec. 14, 0.5 acre.
Napoleon Corp —
Jeremi Graham, et vir, to Tammy Biddix, et al, Lot 47 A Wayne Third Add.
Premier, Northfield, Minn, LLC, et al, to Premier, Napoleon, Ohio, LLC, Sec. 11, 6.51 acres.
Joel Fortier, et al, to Groenweg Real Estate, LLC, Lot 81 Original Plat, 50' X 115'.
Elvera Buckmaster to Diego Cruz, Lot 3 Aud S. D. Groschners.
Timothy McCabe to Sean McCabe, Lot 13 Mehring First Add., Ex. E 80' and Vac. St.
Timothy McCabe to Sean McCabe, Lot 12 Mehring First Add., N 1/2 Ex. E 80.
Donna Daman (LE) to Mary Wesche, et al, Sec. 23, 0.44 acre.
Mickey Vold to Victor Vold, Lot 13, Northcrest Add.
Matthew Hardy, et ux, to Gabriel Brink, et ux, Lot 5 Richter's Park Lane.
Matthew Hardy, et ux, to Gabriel Brink, et ux, Richter's Park Lane Play area Pcl. ads Lot 6.
David Bowen, et ux, to Matthew Hardy, et ux, Lot 46, Twin Oak Sub. Second Add., Sec. 22.
Beth Woltman-Lange, et al, to Patricia Arft, et vir, Lot 22 Bockelman's Third Add., and S 1/2 23
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.