Henry County
Marriage licenses
Justin Double, 23, Hamler, laborer, and Marissa Rodriguez, 21, Hamler, cashier.
Weston Schwab, 24, New Bavaria, lineman, and Madeline Jones, 25, Malinta, RN.
Clinton Holman, 29, Deshler, teacher, and Claire Elchert, 26, Deshler, chemist.
Allen Mason, 30, Napoleon, laborer, and Katarina Smith, 25, Napoleon.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Ohio Department of Medicaid c/o Thomas McWatters III, special council appointed by the Ohio Attorney General, Wauseon, vs. Alicia Stanek, executrix of the estate of Richard Stanek, Fort Wayne. Other civil.
Christopher Jackson, McClure, vs. Geoffrey Springstead, Weston. Other torts.
Meagan Ferguson, McClure, vs. Donovan Ferguson, Ypsilanti, Mich. Divorce.
Kraig Brinkman, Malinta, vs. Karly Brinkman, Malinta. Divorce.
Jennifer Tod, Napoleon, vs. M. David Tod, Napoleon. Divorce.
Journal entries
Nicole Blake, Napoleon, and Adam Blake, Napoleon. Marriage dissolved.
Tamara Turner, Napoleon, vs. William Turner, Louisville, Ky. Divorce granted.
Michael Myerholtz, Napoleon, vs. Joy Myerholtz, Edgewood, N.M. Divorce granted.
Robin Melia, Napoleon, and Cory Melia, Napoleon. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Corp. —
Sheriff Mike Bodenbender to Home Point Financial Corp., lot 13, Mary Dodd's Second Add.
Ruth Warncke to Ruth Warncke, trustee, lot 8, Brickyard Sub.
Gracefully Done Homes LLC to Brian Fraker, lot 29, Spengler's Add., and lot 30, east 5 feet.
Wilma Tajblik (dec.) to Albert Tajblik, lot 5, Riviera Heights Sub.
Roger Robinson, et ux, to Roger Robinson, et al, trustees, lot 22, Richter's Third Add., outlot 12, north 32 feet, and lot 23, south 41 feet.
Jerry Meyer, et ux, to Alan Meyer, et al, lot 36, Mary Dodd's Second Add.
Lorna Von Deylen to Lamar Hull, et ux, lot 5, Bockelman's Third Add.
Napoleon Township —
Judith Cordes, trustee, to same, Sec. 6, 119.5 acres, 92.43 acres.
Harrison Township —
Berdena Taylor, trustee, to Christopher Mielke, et ux, Sec. 19, 0.4 acres.
Eric Hetrick, et al, to Skyler Anderson, Sec. 27, 3 acres.
Thomas Hall, et ux, to Dallas Scott, Sec. 25, 1.9 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Henry Zeller, et ux, JDLK Expedited Logistics LLC, lots 80 and 86, J. McClure's Second Add.
Marion Township —
Jason Myers to Jason Myers, et ux, Sec. 2, 2.1 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Victor Johnson, et ux, to Todd Johnson, et ux, Sec. 6, 38.5 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Heather Gould, et vir, to Kevin Kutzli, lots 2 and 3, S. Regal's First Add.
Joshua Carico to Brandon Steele, et al, lot 12, Crestview Second Add.
Hamler Corp. —
Manuel Ramirez to Kyle Kryder, lot 29, original plat.
Sandra Schortgen to Samuel Schortgen, et al, southwest parcel, 0.3 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Amerifirst Financial Corp. to Michael Wenner, lots 7-9, Bolley's Add.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.