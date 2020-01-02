Henry County
Marriage licenses
Ronald Henrich, 72, Deshler, retired, and Sandra Corey, 70, Napoleon, retired.
Ethan Wiechers, 28, Napoleon, engineer, and Casey Gombash, 25, Napoleon, office secretary.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Kierestin Haake, Napoleon, and Justin Haake, Deshler. Dissolution of marriage.
Sara Mha, Liberty Center, vs. Henry County Hospital Inc., Napoleon; administrator of the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Columbus. Workers’ compensation.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Nathan Schwartzengraber, Holgate. Garnishment.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus; Capital One Bank USA, Glen Allen, Va. Foreclosure.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Narcisco Rodriguez, Holgate. Garnishment.
Journal entries
Miranda Perazzo, Napoleon, and Thomas Perazzo, Archbold. Marriage dissolved.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Buckeye Launderers and Cleaners LLC. Plaintiff awarded $291,601.23.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Dino Flores, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $1,806.02.
Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Columbus, vs. Steven Hutchinson, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $216.06.
Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Columbus, vs. Austin Kruse, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $1,401.60.
Nationwide Mutual vs. Jr. Thomas, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $5,485.12.
American Express National Bank vs. Frank Bartoe, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $4,243.99.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Corp. —
Clarence Schwab Jr., et al, to David Schwab, et ux, lot 41, Second Highland Add.
Colleen Drummond to Michael Wilhelm, lots 23-24, east half of J. Stout's First Add., except north 29 feet.
Richard Fryman, trustee, to Angela Myers, lot 1, Richter's Third Add., outlot 12 except north 60 feet, and lot 2 except south 40 feet.
Marion Barry to Marion Barry, revokable trust, lot 11, Richter's Park Lane.
Napoleon Township —
Douglas Burgei, et ux, to Douglas Burgei, et al, trustees, lot 6, Leisure Oaks Sub.
Ridgeville Township —
Jeffrey Benecke, et ux, to Jeffrey Benecke, et ux, trustees, Sec. 35, 0.7 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Patrick McGill to David Baer, et ux, 8.09 acres.
Patrick McGill to Paul Wilson, Sec. 14, 2 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Keith Fruchey to Jossie Ferris, lots 238-239, original plat.
Harrison Township —
Sandra Vocke to Randall Vocke, Sec. 31, 0.5 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Rex Spiess, et al, to Jennifer Jenkins, lot 3, G.P. Parish's Second Add., except west 95 feet.
Washington Township —
Leo Zenz, et ux, to Allen Sharp, et ux, Sec. 18, 13.8 acres.
Damascus Township —
John Sulewski, et al, to John Wyckhouse, Sec. 32, 2.9 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
The Henry County Bank to Vast Legacy Estates, lot 1, original plat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.