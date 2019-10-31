Henry County
Common Pleas
On the docket
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Monica Morris, Archbold; John Doe, real name unknown, Archbold. Foreclosure.
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Salt Lake City, Utah, vs. Gregory Keeran, McClure; Kathy Keeran, McClure. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Holgate Corp. —
Teresa Colon to Erika Harman, lot 67, original plat.
Eugene Rothman (dec.) to Constance Lane, trustee, lot 12, Oedy First Add.
Napoleon Corp. —
Rissie Sue Ballin, trustee, to Jacob Hale, trustee, lot J, G. Lowes First addition, OL SW M PT 59.38 feet.
Tammy Bostelman to Aaron Brown, part lots 67-68, Westwood Add.
Ronald Seifert to Matthew Watson, et al, lot 6, AH Tylers First Addition, N 60 feet
Lorna Elling, trustee, to Brian Elling, et ux, sec. 14, 0.95 acre, W 1/2 SW PT NE
Leland Weirauch to Chad Oberhaus, lot 11, L.G. Randalls First Addition, N ½.
Janmar Properties, LLC, to S.A.S. Group Company, West Villas S., part lot 26.
S.A.S. Group Company to Lorna Elling, trustee, West View Villas S part lot 26.
Cathleen Smith to Scott Allen Smith, lot 19, Springwell’s Add.
Deshler Corp. —
Helen Collins (life estate) to Garold Collins, et al, lots 33-34, 39, SD and J Stearns Add.
Paul Wright to Thomas Neiling, et al, lot 17, OL SD-J Stearns, E 100 feet of S 125 feet.
Marion Township —
Dennis Schwiebert, trustee, to Dennis Schwiebert, Sec. 34, 60 acres, 80.1 acres, 6.68 acres.
Jacqulin Schwiebert, trustee, to Jacquilin Schwiebert, Sec. 34, 80.1 acres, 6.68 acres.
Dennis Schweibert, et ux, to Kirk Schwiebert, trustee, Sec. 34, 80.1 acres, 6.68 acres, 20 acres, 30 acres, 60 acres; Sec. 33, 38.34 acres.
Dennis Schweibert, et ux, to Todd Everingham, trustee, Sec. 34, 80.1 acres, 6.68 acres, 20 acres, 30 acres, 60 acres; Sec. 33, 38.34 acres.
Jackie Hagen, et vir, to Daniel L. McDougle, et ux, Sec. 9, 1.75 acres, PCL SW SW.
Ridgeville Township —
Eldred L. Buehrer, trustee, to Ricky Buehrer, et al, successor trustees, Sec. 31, 98.81 acres.
Ricky Buehrer et al, successor trustees, to Rodney Buehrer, Sec. 31, 98.81 acres.
Charles Haines, et ux, to Michael Hesterman, lot 27, PT SE and PT SW and NW, Sec. 35,0 .5 acre.
Damascus Township —
Charles Case to Ian Campbell Case, trustee, Sec. 12, 5 acres.
James Motycka, trustee, to James C. Motycka, et al, Sec. 29, 29 acres, 31.94 acres; Sec. 31, 67.25 acres, 35.95 acres; Sec. 30, 40 acres, 38.93 acres.
James C. Motycka to James Motycka, trustee, Sec. 29, 98.36 acres, 10.12 acres, 17.55 acres, 40 acres, 20 acres, 31.94 acres; Sec. 30, 1.07 acres, 38.54 acres, 4.41 acres, 35.59 acres, 15.65 acres, 36.92 acres, 40 acres, 38.93 acres; Sec. 31, 40 acres, 67.25 acres, 35.95 acres.
Wayne Phillips Jr., et al, to Steven Busch, et al, Sec. 16, 65 acres, W 1/2 SW EX PCL
Harrison Township —
James C. Motycka to James Motycka, trustee, Sec 36, 58.9 acres; Sec. 25, 38.86 acres, 40 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Lisa M Wulff, et al, co-trustees, to Donald Baden, et al, trustees, Sec. 8, 51.95 acres.
Freedom Township —
Lisa M. Wulff, et al, co-trustees, to Robert Mahnke, et al, trustees, Sec. 34, 40 acres, NW ¼.
Lisa M. Wulff, et al, co trustees, to Tracy Myers, et al, trustees, Sec. 34, 37.25 acres, NW ¼.
Lisa M. Wulff, et al, co trustees, to Larry Mahnke, et al, trustees, Sec. 34, 20 acres, N 1/2 NW & W 1/2 NW NE.
Richfield Township —
Jamey Panning to Darold Junge, et ux, Sec. 25, 1.148 acres, PCL E 1/2 SE
Hamler Corp. —
Christopher Rettig, et ux, to Ginger Stout, lot 3 Bavarian Lane Add.
Eric Sonnenberg, et ux, to Hamler Village, Sec. 10, 10.65 acres.
Hamler Village to Eric Sonnenberg, et ux, Sec. 15, 40.108 acres, NE NE EX PCL Annexed.
McClure Corp. —
Jacklyn A. Clark, et al, trustees, to Robert Brown, lot 41, J. McClure's First Add.
