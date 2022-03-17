Henry County
Marriage licenses
Nathaniel Stephey, 27, Holgate, IT support, and Summer Poland, 23, licensed social worker.
Jared Clady, 32, New Bavaria, laborer, and Amy Kuhlman, 31, New Bavaria, service coordinator.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Rachel Bayes, Liberty Center, and David Bayes, Liberty Center. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Synchrony Bank vs. Victor Mendizabal. Money judgment granted.
Midland Funding, LLC, vs. Steve Deany. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Mark Johnson to Rei Gibson, LLC, Sec. 20, 2.49 acres.
Freedom Township —
James Panning, trustee, to Mark Hagans, trustee, Sec. 30, 35.87 acres.
Napoleon —
Kenneth Drewes, et ux, to Ethan Pahl, Sec. 19, 38.74 acres.
Richard Imbrock, et al, to Dennis Imbrock, Sec. 10, 20 acres.
Richard Imbrock, et al, to Dennis Imbrock, Sec. 10, 33.16 acres.
Richard Imbrock, et al, to Dennis Imbrock, Sec. 10, 20 acres.
James Panning, trustee, to Mark Hagans, trustee, Sec. 18, 5.04 acres.
James Panning, trustee, to Mark Hagans, trustee, Sec. 18, 74.96 acres.
James Panning, trustee, to Mark Hagans, trustee, Sec. 8, 66.9 acres.
Mark Hagans, trustee, to Patricia McMahon, Sec. 18, 5.04 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Joy Crossland, et al, trustees, to Joy Crossland, et al, Sec. 21, 39 acres.
Florida Corp —
Richard Gutman, et al, to Patrick Sigler, Lot 4 Kar-Owens-Andr-Stout.
Richard Gutman, et al, to Patrick Sigler, Lot 4 Kar-Owens-Andr and vacated alley.
Carolyn Agler, life estate, to David Agler, Sec. 8, 0.34 acre.
Pleasant Township —
Lee Williams, et ux, to Jean Williams, Sec. 6, 0.85 acre.
Lee Williams, et ux, to Jean Williams, Sec. 6, 0.93 acre.
Marion Township —
Steven Gerken, trustee, to Steven Gerken, trustee, Sec. 36, 40 acres.
Dean Allen Volkman, et ux, to Dean Volkman, et ux, trustees, Sec. 36, 1.57 acres.
Debra Volkman to Volkman Farms, LLC, Sec. 36, 10.22 acres.
Debra Volkman to Volkman Farms, LLC, Sec. 36, 28.02 acres.
Monroe Township —
William Moore, et ux, to Dale Butler, et al, Sec. 17, 5.9 acres.
Charles Hemsoth, trustee, to Jen Hemsoth, trustee, Sec. 10, 20.32 acres.
Steven Gerken, trustee, to Steven Gerken, trustee, Sec. 21, 98.47 acres.
Ryan Schwiebert to Ryan Schwiebert, trustee, Sec. 35, 1.2 acres.
Malinta Township —
Charles Hemsoth, trustee, to Jen Hemsoth, trustee, Sec. 11, 1.61 acres.
Scott Miller to Wesley Brown, et ux, Sec. 11, 0.5 acre.
Harrison Township —
Kurt Dahlberg to Kurt Dahlberg, et ux, Sec. 34, 2.42 acres.
Harrison-Liberty Center —
Steven Gerken, trustee, to Steven Gerken, trustee, Sec. 36, 40 acres.
Liberty Township —
Peter Leatherman to Tracy Wong, et ux, Sec. 14, 3.56 acres.
Corey Meister, et ux, Mary Ann Maier, Sec. 17, 1.06 acres.
Liberty Center Corp —
Gary Beman to Gary Beman, trustee, Lots 8 and 9, Parish's first Add.
Washington Township —
Matthew Zeunen to Austin Burdue, Sec. 20, 8.47 acres.
Gregory Emahiser, et al, to Gregory Emahiser, et ux, Sec. 28, 2.14 acres.
David Trietch, et ux, to David Trietch, et ux, Sec. 2, 3.36 acres.
Damascus Township —
Greenline Farms, LLC, to Terry Snell, Sec. 14, 76 acres.
Greenline Farms, LLC, to Terry Snell, Sec. 14, 120 acres.
Thomas Harmon, et ux, Teresa Elkington, et vir, Sec. 27, 1.65 acres.
Thomas Losey, et ux, to Thomas Losey, Sec. 8, 9.15 acres.
McClure Corp —
Thomas Harmon, et ux, to Teresa Elkington, et vir, Sec. 27, 0.12 acre.
Thomas Harmon, et ux, to Teresa Elkington, et vir, Sec. 27, 3 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Eugene Rosebrook, trustee, to Marlene Mohring, trustee, Sec. 15, 40.4 acres.
Eugene Rosebrook, trustee, to Marlene Mohring, trustee, Sec. 22, 20 acres.
Eugene Rosebrook, trustee, to Marlene Mohring, trustee, Sec. 26, 72.34 acres.
Wilhelmina Rosebrook, trustee, to Marlene Mohring, trustee, Sec. 16, 25.07 acres.
Wilhelmina Rosebrook, trustee, to Marlene Mohring, trustee, Sec. 22, 40 acres.
Wilhelmina Rosebrook, trustee, to Marlene Mohring, trustee, Sec. 22, 26.13 acres.
Wilhelmina Rosebrook, trustee, to Marlene Mohring, trustee, Sec. 16, 40.16 acres.
Marlene Mohring, trustee, to Marlene Mohring, Sec. 16, 25.07 acres.
Marlene Mohring, trustee, to Marlene Mohring, Sec. 22, 40 acres.
Marlene Mohring, trustee, to Marlene Mohring, Sec. 22, 26.13 acres.
Marlene Mohring, trustee, to Marlene Mohring, et al, Sec. 15, 40.4 acres.
Marlene Mohring, trustee, to Lauren Cook, Sec. 16, 40.16 acres.
Marlene Mohring, trustee, to Lauren Cook, Sec. 22, 20 acres.
Denise Eckel to Timothy Guelde, Sec. 6, 37.2 acres.
Dean Volkman, et al, to Volkman Farms, LLC, Sec. 31, 30.36 acres.
Dean Volkman, et ux, to Volkman Farms, LLC, Sec. 31, 20.53 acres.
Dean Volkman, et ux, to Volkman Farms, LLC, Sec. 31, 29.87 acres.
Debra Volkman to Volkman Farms, LLC, Sec. 31, 39.64 acres.
Deshler Corp —
Wilhelmina Rosebrook, trustee, to Marlene Mohring, trustee, Lot F, Sec. 23, 76.68 acres.
Marlene Mohring, trustee, to Marlene Mohring, Lot F, Sec. 23, 76.68 acres.
Schwiebert Ventures, LLC, to Mark Schwiebert, et al, Lot 514 original plat.
Napoleon Corp —
John Schink, et ux, to Debra Schink, Lot 28, Richter's third Add., outlot 12.
Edward Massey, et ux, to Emma Massey, Lot 6, Sheffield Sub., Lot 274, Sheffield's Third Add.
Mary Lou Zwiebel to Sara Brownson, et vir, Lot 15 Phillips, outlots north portion.
Victor Gaucin, et ux, to C.O.R.E.E. Residential, LLC, Sec. 14, 0.3 acre.
Victor Gaucin, et ux, to C.O.R.E.E. Residential, LLC, Lot 7, Renneckers Sub., outlot 8.
Karen Cain to SJ Property Holdings, LLC, Lot 87, Mary Dodds Second Add.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.