Henry County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Brent Beard, Napoleon, vs. Jennifer Beard, Napoleon. Divorce.
Miranda Smith, Bowling Green, vs. Brent Smith, Deshler. Divorce.
Journal entries
Anastacia Gevedon, Napoleon, and Travis Gevedon, Napoleon. Marriage dissolved.
Teresa Scarbrough, Holgate, vs. John Scarbrough, Napoleon. Divorce granted.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Albert and Jessica Almanza, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $840.47.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. James Junge. Plaintiff awarded $154.47.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Leonard and Debra Mohr, Holgate. Plaintiff awarded $1,257.41.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Timothy and Nannette Spurgeon, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $1,402.08.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Anthony Almanza, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $468.76.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Kari and Michael Connors, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $1,939.11.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Matthew Fifer, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $427.26.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Philip Krueger and Brennan Krueger, both of Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $235.55.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Benjamin and Heather Wilhelm, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $981.19.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Dustin Altman, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $365.22.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jessica Waisner, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $175.34.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Chartan Enterprises Inc., Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $191.78.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Ronald Spangler, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $16,092.86.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Joseph and Katrina Hopkins, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $301.67.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Timothy and Heather Davis, Holgate. Plaintiff awarded $2,474.05.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Virgil Light, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $1,168.92.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Randy Babcock Jr., address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $1,170.02.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Matthew Pedraza, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $2,076.05.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Corp. —
Melvin Lane, et ux, to Miriam Lane, lot 18A, replat of lot 18, E.T. Barnes Add.
Henry's Pond LLC to Dry Creek LLC, lot 2, Morrow, Hinderer and Patton Add.
Peggy Atkinson to Samantha Fowls, lot 3, Adelia Ritter's Add., 60 feet by 177.2 feet.
Douglas Adkins, et ux, to Nicholas Buell, et al, lot 80, Mary Dodd's Second Add.
Napoleon Township —
William Wachtman, et ux, to William Wachtman, et al, trustee, Sec. 9, 37.4 acres; Sec. 33, 100.9 acres; Sec. 34, 1.3 acres; Sec. 30, 31.1 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Wanda Badenhop to Wanda Badenhop and Bruce Badenhop, et al, Sec. 14, 0.3 acres.
Invesmax Ltd. to Steven Johnston, et ux, lot 5, George L. Brubaker Add.
Jeffrey Miller to Gregory Leonard, lots 4-5, Bavaria Lane Add.
Richfield Township —
Jerry Kistner, et ux, to Benjamin Kistner, Sec. 1, 3.2 acres.
Carol Schwiebert to Mark Schwiebert, Sec. 33, 130.8 acres; Sec. 26, 80 acres.
Freedom Township —
Michael Arps, trustee, to Larry Dachenhaus, Sec. 29, 1 acre.
William Wachtman, et ux, to William Wachtman, et al, trustee, Sec. 17, 97.5 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Evelyn Schuette to Dawn Garcia, lot 12, JW-WF Muntz Sub.
Florida Corp. —
Panning Gardner Properties LLC to Pancat Properties LLC, lot 8, Cook's-Goodyear's ex., southeast corner, 40 feet by 100 feet.
Marion Township —
John Collier to Steven Collier, et al, Sec. 34, 75.5 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Thomas Smith to Thomas Smith, et ux, Sec. 28, 13.8 acres.
Ridgeville Township —
Joshua Rufenacht, et ux, to Scott Helberg, et ux, Sec. 35, 0.1 acres.
Liberty Township —
Elizabeth Moore, et al, Jonathan Rickenberg, Sec. 7, 6.9 acres.
Glenn Gibson, et ux, to Bret Thomas, Sec. 24, 0.5 acres.
Damascus Township —
Mary Lou Hayes to Gerald Hoffman, et al, lot D, Gordon's Sub.
Monroe Township —
John Drewes, et al, to James Rode, trustee, Sec. 26, 2.1 acres.
