Henry County Courthouse
Marriage licenses
Dustin Mays, 39, IT, and Tammy Chadwick, 43, grocery clerk, both of Liberty Center.
Cody Tietje, 33, telecommunications, and Mallory Homier, 30, hairstylist, both of Ridgeville Corners.
Logan Brubaker, 32, laborer, and Carly Slee, 24, radiologic technologist, both of Holgate.
Tyler Rue, 25, financial rep., and Jillian Clady, 25, activities director, both of Holgate.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Lisa Spiess, Treasurer, Henry County, vs. Graviel Salaz, et ux, and TCC Management Inc. Foreclosure.
Samantha Aguilar, Napoleon, and Preston Aguilar, Napoleon. Dissolution.
Journal entries
HS Financial Group, LLC, vs. Sergio Aranda, no address given. Money judgment.
LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Tony Allen, no address given. Money judgment granted.
Pulmonary Critical Care vs. James C. Meyer, no address given. Money judgment granted.
Renee M. Wiemken vs. Cody Buote, no address given. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Ryan D. Smith to Ryan D. Smith, et ux, Sec. 22, 1.37 acres.
Emma M. Knape to John Gruenhagen, et al, Sec. 27, 13.07 acres.
Emma M. Knape to John Gruenhagen, et al, Sec. 27, 15.72 acres.
Emma M. Knape to John Gruenhagen, et al, Sec. 31, 78.52 acres.
Freedom Township —
Emma M. Knape to John Gruenhagen, et al, Sec. 21, 64.02 acres.
Napoleon —
Douglas J. Kossow, et ux to Douglas J. Kossow, et al, trustee, Sec. 16, 0.78 acres.
Rita K. Feather to Matthew J. Feather, trustee, Sec. 36, 78.99 acres.
Flatrock —
Cornie Lu Crossland, et al, trustee to Joy Crossland, et al, trustees, Sec. 21, 39 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Margaret Brooks, trustee to Karen S. Brooks, Sec. 33, 78.44 acres.
Margaret Brooks, trustee to Karen S. Brooks, Sec. 7, 20 acres.
Margaret Brooks, trustee to Karen S. Brooks, Sec. 33, 1.56 acres.
Holgate Township —
Sheriff Bodenbender to Jordan Tate Nagel, Lot 87, original plat.
Marion Township —
Joel D. Niese, et al to Lois E. Niese (LE), Sec. 21, 7.92 acres.
Joel D. Niese, et al to Lois E. Niese (LE), Sec. 20, 10 acres.
Joel D. Niese, et al to Lois E. Niese (LE), Sec. 21, 2.08 acres.
Lois E. Niese (LE) to Joseph V. Snively, Sec. 21, 7.92 acres.
Lois E. Niese (LE) to Joseph V. Snively, Sec. 20, 10 acres.
Lois E. Niese (LE) to Joseph V. Snively, Sec. 21, 2.08 acres.
Dennis P. Schwiebert to Kirk Schwiebert, trustee, Sec. 34, 37.89 acres.
Monroe Township —
Michelle G. Haas to Thomas Hoskinson, Sec. 3, 0.82 acres.
Michelle G. Haas to Thomas Hoskinson, Sec. 3, 0.05 acres.
Malinta Township —
Diane M. Rohrs to Jerry J. Rohrs, et ux, Lot 12, original plat.
Harrison Township —
Bradley A. Leonard, et ux to Lee Hoffman, et ux, Lot A, replat, Lot 1 & Lot 2 Latta Sub., Sec. 19, 0.54 acres.
Rick Rosengarten to Rick Rosengarten, et al, building on leased ground, Wilhelm farm, Sec. 11.
Liberty Township —
Thomas Lee Mohler, et ux to Haley Oehler, et al, Sec. 31, 1.85 acres.
David J. Silveus, trustee to David J. Silveus, et al, Sec. 20, 1.76 acres.
Washington Township —
James P. Ryan, et ux to John R. Smallman, Lot 3 North River Sub., Plat 1, Slide 369, Sec. 5, 2.16 acres.
Andrew D. Sattler to Taylor P. Sattler, Sec. 17, 4.38 acres.
Damascus Township —
Mary Lou Dold to Darcey D. McKinley, Lot 2 Cottage leased grd. Mary Lou Dold/McKinley, Sec. 11.
Richfield Township —
Jason J. Schulze, et ux to Xavier J. Dye, Sec. 23, 5.01 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Ryan T. Bowman, et ux to Trenton J. Shively, Lot 154, original plat 155, 156.
Napoleon Corp. —
Michael P. Slee, trustee to Jeff R. Mires, Lot 5H, replat of Lot 5, North Oaks Sub. resub.
S.A.S. Group Company to Douglas M. Monnin, et ux, Lot 95, Twin Oaks Sub., seventh add., Sec. 22.
Mary E. Smith to Frank O. Smith, Lot 61, Riviera Heights Sub., Second Add., Sec. 22.
Irene M. Fruchey to Stellar Rentals, Inc., Sec. 22, 0.21 acres.
Irene M. Fruchey to Stellar Rentals, Inc., Lot 6, Sec. 23, 0.6 acres.
Rojelio Pedraza, et ux to Sean Saneholtz, Lot 7, West Sheffield's First add.
Paul E. Sheley to Paula L. Jones, Lot 28, L.G. Randalls first add.
Brian Hughes, et ux to Ashley McColley, et ux, Lot 75 Riviera Heights Sub., second add., Sec. 22.
Randall L. Schuette to Randall L. Schuette, et ux, Sec. 14.
Jerry A. Marks, et al to Grimm/Myers Properties, LLC, Lot 143, original plat, 6' vacated right of way.
Jerry A. Marks, et al to Grimm/Myers Properties, LLC, Lot 3, Sec. 13, 0.13 acres.
Jerry A. Marks, et al to Grimm/Myers Properties, LLC, pcl. 6.50' X 128.98'.
