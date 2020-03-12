Henry County
Common Pleas
On the docket
ProMedica Bixby Hospital, Adrian, Mich., vs. Kierra Walz, Manitou Beach, Mich. Other civil/garnishment.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Frederick Reinbolt, Bedford. Other civil/garnishment.
Kialer Williams, Nashville, Tenn., vs. JR DeShaun Morris, Napoleon. Foreign support.
First Federal Bank of the Midwest, Defiance, vs. Mark Balazs, Liberty Center; Kimberly Balazs, Liberty Center. Judgment lien.
Henry County treasurer, Napoleon, vs. Kathryn Domyk, Napoleon; John Doe, unknown spouse, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
U.S. Bank National Association, Owensboro, Ky., vs. Charlene Morris, possible heir of Robert Morris, Wauseon; John Does, unknown heirs of Robert Morris; United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, attorney for Northern District, Cleveland; Henry County treasurer, Napoleon; John Doe, unknown spouse, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
MidFirst Bank, Oklahoma City, Okla., vs. Barbara Spurling, Temperance, Mich.; John Doe, unknown spouse of Barbara Spurling, Temperance, Mich.; Henry County treasurer, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Mycumortage LLC, Beavercreek, vs. Ryan Myers, Napoleon; Melissa Meyers, Napoleon; Synchrony Bank, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, address unknown, vs. Teresa Cheney, Bowling Green. Judgment lien.
PennyMac Loan Services LLC, Westlake Village, Calif., vs. Dominic Lacy, Napoleon; Jaculyn Bailey, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Natasha Damron, Holgate, vs. Germi Damron, Shelbiana, Ky. Divorce.
Shanna Sidle, Holgate, and Scott Sidle, Holgate. Dissolution of marriage.
Joshua Brown, Napoleon, and Haley Brown, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Nicole Stout, Deshler, vs. Anthony Stout, Malinta. Divorce.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. TNTS Body Shop Inc., Deshler. Four counts, judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Korrin Fry, Deshler. Six counts, judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Steven Bobash, McClure. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. William Roth, McClure. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Maureen Wilcheck, Liberty Center. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. River City Tire and Auto LLC, Napoleon. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jennifer Thome, New Bavaria. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Carl Stevens, Holgate; Renee Stevens, Holgate. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jackson Deluxe Cleaners, Ltd., Napoleon. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Ashley Nicely, Napoleon. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Douglas Witte, Deshler; Chelisa Witte, Deshler. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Holgate Subway LLC, Holgate. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Dental Reflections at Napoleon, Napoleon. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Advance Precision Tool, Napoleon. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Hogrefe Auto Parts Inc., Napoleon. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. El Mexico Escondido Corp., Napoleon. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Plummer Spray Equipment Co. Inc., Napoleon. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jeffrey Johnson, Napoleon. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Chartan Enterprises Inc., Liberty Center. Two counts, judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Paul Gray, McClure. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Trees Diner LLC, Hamler. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. WR Pringle Ltd., Malinta. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. PRJD Property Preservation LLC, Napoleon. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Audrika Walton, Napoleon. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jason Westhoven, Napoleon. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Gary Foreman, Napoleon. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Michelle May, Liberty Center. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Smith Tire Sales and Service, Deshler. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Turkeyfoot Kennels LLC, Napoleon. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Cowgirls Corral Pub and Grub LLC, Liberty Center. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Stephanie Cooke, Napoleon. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Liza Neri, Deshler. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Krista Dishop, Liberty Center. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Tomas Paniagua, Deshler. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Hamler Industrial Development Inc., Hamler. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Eric Stork, Ridgeville Corners; Tara Stork, Ridgeville Corners. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Mary Brazee, Malinta. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. The She Shak, Deshler. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Mary Lou Van Ausdale, Napoleon. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Brandi Lingruen, Liberty Center. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Burley Leaf Cut Rate Tobacco LLC, Napoleon. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Connie Froelich, Napoleon. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Maureen Wilcheck, Liberty Center.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. AJR 1 Inc., Napoleon. Judgment lien.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Keith Fruchey, Napoleon. Judgment lien.
Journal entries
Nationstar Mortgage, Coppel, Texas, vs. Dwayne Lloyd, Napoleon; Sonja Lloyd, Napoleon; Henry County treasurer, Napoleon. Foreclosure granted.
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC, DBA Cab East LLC, Mesa, Ariz., vs. Kevin Kern, Napoleon. Default judgement granted against the defendant on count one in the principal sum of $45,444.53 together with interest from the date of judgment; on count three in the principal amount of $23,517.67 together with interest from the date of judgment; and on count two granting plaintiff the permanent right to possession of collateral, giving the Henry County Sheriff’s Office or other law enforcement the right to remove locks and enter premises to take control of collateral.
Planet Home Lending LLC, Meriden, Conn., vs. Pearl Borton as possible heir to the estate of Mary Fackler, Napoleon; State of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus; Henry County treasurer; John Does, the unknown heirs, legatees, beneficiaries of Mary Fackler, and their spouses and creditors, and the unknown spouse of Mary Fackler; John Doe, unknown spouse of Pearl Borton; Mitch Borton as spouse of Pearl Borton. Foreclosure granted.
Wells Fargo Bank NA, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Robert Avis, Bowling Green; Teresa Avis, Bowling Green; Ohio Department of Taxation, Ohio Attorney General Revenue Recovery, Columbus. Foreclosure granted.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Michael Meyer, et ux, to Ranchwit, LLC, SE 1/4, 1 acre.
Freedom Township —
Reldon Bischoff, et ux, to Mabel Bischoff, PCL SE, 1 acre.
Napoleon Township —
Ronald Smith, et al, trustees, to Ronald Smith, et al, trustees, NW (N PCL), 1.53 acres.
Stanley Wiemken, trustee, to Stanley Wiemken, trustee, NW (S PCL), 1.53 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Carolyn Wulff, trustee, to Todd Fedderke, et ux, NW SW, 40 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Letcher Carico to Keith Ricker, et ux, lots 113-114, Original Plat 116.
Marion Township —
Mark Saman to Mark Saman, et ux, PCL NE SW, 1 acre.
Monroe Township —
Marvin Muntz, et al, to Donald Busch, et ux, N 1/2 SW SW, 19.5 acres.
Thomas Muntz to Thomas Crawford, SW SW, 22.5 acres.
Orlan Wichman, et al, to Fields of Fashion LLC, lot 46, Original Plat.
Norma Bostelman, life estate, to Ryan Randall, et al, W 1/2 E 1/2 NE EX 0.37 acres, 39.64 acres.
Harrison Township —
Thomas Manahan, trustee, to Joyce Nowak, E PT SE FL, 0.5 acre.
Liberty Township —
Kirk Chambers, et ux, to Kyle White, W 1/2 NW EX RY, 2.54 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Kyle Clemens, et ux, to Catherine Cartledge, trustee, lot 6, Dry Creek Sub.
Washington Township —
Julian Westhoven to Julian Westhoven, et al, PCL PT SW 1/4, 5.1 acres.
Damascus Township —
James Plotts, et ux, to Benjamin Flowers, et ux, PCL SW PT SW, 1.64 acres.
Behrman Rolloffs LLC to Northwest Solidification LLC, PCL SW SW EX PCL, 7.63 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Dennis Bremer, et al, to Dennis Bremer, lots 111-112, J.H. Stearns Add.
Robert Van Scoyoc, et al, to Evelyn Van Scoyoc, NE NE EX RY and PCL, 39.81 acres.
Esther Bergman to Reynolds Business Investments LLC, lot 347, Original Plat.
Deshler Corp. —
Nicole Geahlen, et al, to Heather Lynch, lot 78, J.H. Stearns Add., part lots 74-77, 0.89 acre.
Napoleon Corp. —
Thomas Miller, et ux, to Logan Badenhop, et ux, lot 92, Riviera Heights Sub. Fourth Add.
