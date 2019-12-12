Henry County
Marriage license
Kasey Bodenbender, 31, Liberty Center, laborer, and Kali Gray, 27, Liberty Center, RN.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Bank of America, Newark, Del., vs. Gerald Dulle, Liberty Center. Other civil.
City of Napoleon vs. Henry County Regional Water and Sewer District, Napoleon; Northwestern Water and Sewer District, Bowling Green. Other civil.
Journal entries
Kelly Hahn, 33, Petersburg, Mich., and Kent Hahn, 34, Napoleon. Marriage dissolved.
Debra Bowser, Defiance, and William Bowser, Liberty Center. Marriage dissolved.
Andreas Williams, Napoleon, vs. Stephanie Williams, Toledo. Divorce granted.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Tamara and Lino Mendoza, both of Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $518.18.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Alana Meyer, McClure. Plaintiff awarded $11,706.62.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Flatrock Brewing Company, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $3,412.57.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Terry and Serena Roof, both of Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $134.85.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Charles Schuller, McClure. Plaintiff awarded $427.65.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Randall and Dawn Hoffman, both of Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $303.34.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Trees Diner LLC, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $1,631.82.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Keith Fruchey, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $1,411.71.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Amanda Chandler, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $1,762.12.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jason Eisentrager, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $2,612.29.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Daniel and Tina McGraw, both of Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $4,451.03.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. NWO Promotions, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $6,678.49.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Sara Geahlen, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $1,388.73.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Emily Gregory, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $751.05.
Rick Graber, Archbold, vs. Napoleon Civic Center. Plaintiff awarded $90,393.92.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Carol Ouwenga, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $14,025.56.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Kevin Heier, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $5,531.87.
Midland Funding DE LLC vs. Alicia Vandenk, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $2,640.99.
ProMedica Bixby Hospital, Adrian, Mich., vs. Brenna Rinaldi, Adrian, Mich. Plaintiff awarded $1,147.11.
City of Napoleon vs. Keith Beard, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $868.31.
Capital One Bank vs. Candy Weaver, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $1,535.83.
Citibank vs. Gerald Dulle, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $13,158.60.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Corp. —
Barbara Hogrefe to Richard Luzny, lots 20-21, Fairgrounds Add., and vacated alley.
Raymond Manahan, et ux, to Marilyn Manahan, trustee, lot 27, Twin Oaks First Add.
Lavora Johnson to Lavora Johnson, trustee, lot 21, Twin Oaks First Add.
Glenn Davis, et al, to Sandra Tanner, lot 1, Germann-Baden.
David Gobrogge, et ux, to Adrian Ringling, lot 176, Sheffield's Third Add.
Harrison Township —
Betty Snyder (dec.) to Thomas Snyder, Sec. 34, 87.6 acres.
Thomas Snyder to William Snyder, et al, Sec. 34, 87.6 acres.
Edward McKinney, et al, to Edward McKinney, et ux, Sec. 23, 1.8 acres.
Virginia Huner (dec.) to Matthew Huner, et ux, Sec. 33, 3.4 acres.
Marion Township —
Steven Collier, et al, to JSCK Farms LLC, Sec. 34, 73.5 acres.
Kim Collier to JSCK Farms LLC, Sec. 34, 73.5 acres.
Connie Collier to JSCK Farms LLC, Sec. 34, 73.5 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Sheriff Bodenbender to CU Mortgage LLC, lot 63, Hill's Second Add., and lot 64, north half.
Sheriff Bodenbender to US Bank, lot 35, original plat.
Liberty Township —
Lavora Johnson to Lavora Johnson, trustee, Sec. 7, 2.3 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Patricia Luther to Randall Luther, et al, trustees, Sec. 6, 3 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Paul Conklin to John Wagner, et al, lots 2-3, D. Stoner's First Add.
Washington Township —
Bree Shollenberger to Michael Schroeder, Sec. 8, 8 acres.
