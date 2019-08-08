Henry County
Marriage licenses
Ryan Sizemore, 36, Deshler, lab technician, and Natasha Rivera, 31, Deshler.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Nicole and Adam Blake, both of Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Matthew Kantner, Spencerville, vs. Melody Kantner, address unavailable. Divorce.
Roxanne Stout, Elkhart, Ind., vs. Ronald Hunter, Napoleon. Foreign support, withdrawn.
Henry County Treasurer Calvin Spiess, Napoleon, vs. John or Jane Doe, unknown heirs of Billie Sinkhorn. Foreclosure.
Henry County Treasurer Calvin Spiess, Napoleon, vs. Cliff Guerrieri and unknown spouse, Hamler.
Henry County Treasurer Calvin Spiess, Napoleon, vs. Gary Foreman and unknown spouse, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Henry County Treasurer Calvin Spiess, Napoleon, vs. Gary Foreman, Napoleon; Sandra Foreman, Napoleon; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation; Columbus; Alliance Credit Services Inc., Orinda, Calif. Foreclosure.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Levi Muncy, Malinta. Garnishment.
MYCU Mortgage LLC, Beavercreek, vs. Eric Fenstermaker, Liberty Center; Mandi Fenstermaker, Liberty Center. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Cherie Massie, Napoleon, and Thomas Yeager, 940 Wayne Ave. Marriage dissolved.
Tyler Dennie, Napoleon, and Joann Dennie, Napoleon. Marriage dissolved.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Edward Jewett Jr., Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $900.84.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Cheyenne Cheney, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $245.64.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Chad Lydy, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $413.97.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Nathaniel Norden, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $1,280.36.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Katelyn Rothenbuhler and Al Davis, both of Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $1,874.03.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Robert Ward, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $488.33.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Pringle Associates Inc., Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $900.78.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. It Is Not Just a Pizza LLC, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $900.72.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Advance Precision Tools Ltd., Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $900.72.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Ohio Machined Products Inc., Holgate. Plaintiff awarded $90.72.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jasmine Wilson, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $144.82.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Erik Syllaba, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $648.30.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Charles and Kelly Piercefield, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $107.76.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Charles Matson. Plaintiff awarded $1,832.54.
Automotive Credit Corporation vs. Matthew Witte. Plaintiff awarded $9,865.20.
Autovest LLC vs. Jonathan Eastmann. Plaintiff awarded $9,194.11.
Portfolio Recovery Association LLC vs. Jacob Box. Plaintiff awarded $676.31.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Maria Muniz. Plaintiff awarded $2,430.89.
