Henry County Courthouse
Marriage license
Andrew Allen Deeds, 39, sales, and Elissa Kay Kirkland, 39, RN, both of New Bavaria.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Ohio Dept. of Taxation vs. Michael A. Rice, Napoleon, money judgment.
Cavalry SPT I, LLC, vs. Duane Franz, money judgment.
Ohio Dept. of Taxation vs. AJR 1, Inc., Napoleon, money judgment.
Ohio Dept. of Taxation vs. Rob Detterer, Napoleon, money judgment.
Ohio Dept. of Taxation vs. Hogrefe Inc., Napoleon, money judgment.
Ohio Dept. of Taxation vs. Terry B. McGregor, Napoleon, money judgment.
Ohio Dept. of Taxation vs. Benjamin J. Rohdy, Deshler, money judgment.
Ohio Dept. of Taxation vs. Brandi Lingruen, Liberty Center, money judgment.
Ohio Dept. of Taxation vs. Trees Diner, LLC., Hamler, money judgment.
Logan Mahlman, Holgate, vs. Maykayla Mahlman, Fostoria, divorce.
Chelsy Dohm, West Unity, and Stephanie Dohm, Stryker, dissolution of marriage.
Nancy Thomas, Napoleon, and Steven Thomas, Holgate, dissolution of marriage.
Jennifer Detterer, Stryker, and Rob Detterer, Napoleon, dissolution of marriage.
Matthew Vonseggern, Napoleon, and Stephanie Vonseggern, Napoleon, dissolution of marriage.
Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, Mich., vs. Samantha Fulton, Napoleon, other civil.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.