Henry County Courthouse

Marriage license

Andrew Allen Deeds, 39, sales, and Elissa Kay Kirkland, 39, RN, both of New Bavaria.

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Ohio Dept. of Taxation vs. Michael A. Rice, Napoleon, money judgment.

Cavalry SPT I, LLC, vs. Duane Franz, money judgment.

Ohio Dept. of Taxation vs. AJR 1, Inc., Napoleon, money judgment.

Ohio Dept. of Taxation vs. Rob Detterer, Napoleon, money judgment.

Ohio Dept. of Taxation vs. Hogrefe Inc., Napoleon, money judgment.

Ohio Dept. of Taxation vs. Terry B. McGregor, Napoleon, money judgment.

Ohio Dept. of Taxation vs. Benjamin J. Rohdy, Deshler, money judgment.

Ohio Dept. of Taxation vs. Brandi Lingruen, Liberty Center, money judgment.

Ohio Dept. of Taxation vs. Trees Diner, LLC., Hamler, money judgment.

Logan Mahlman, Holgate, vs. Maykayla Mahlman, Fostoria, divorce.

Chelsy Dohm, West Unity, and Stephanie Dohm, Stryker, dissolution of marriage.

Nancy Thomas, Napoleon, and Steven Thomas, Holgate, dissolution of marriage.

Jennifer Detterer, Stryker, and Rob Detterer, Napoleon, dissolution of marriage.

Matthew Vonseggern, Napoleon, and Stephanie Vonseggern, Napoleon, dissolution of marriage.

Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, Mich., vs. Samantha Fulton, Napoleon, other civil.

