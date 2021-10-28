Henry County

Marriage license

Jordan Smart, 21, Napoleon, unemployed, and Makenna Miller, 21, Napoleon, skilled labor.

Common Pleas

On the docket

State of Ohio vs. Jarrin Turner. Other civil.

Candy Holbrook, Lima, vs. Amy Downey, et al, Napoleon. Other civil.

Journal entries

Citibank, N.A. vs. Elaine Bitzinger. Money judgment.

Capital One Bank USA, NA vs. Elaine Bitzinger. Money judgment.

PCV Acquistions V, LLC, vs. Kristy Lumbardo. Money judgment.

Flower Hospital, Sylvania, vs. Nellie Batch, Blissfield, Mich. Money judgment.

Real estate transfers

Marion Township —

Vernon Fintel to Lorna Fintel, Sec. 4, 34.45 acres.

Vernon Fintel to Lorna Fintel, Sec. 4, 5.274 acres.

Vernon Fintel to Lorna Fintel, Sec. 4., 5.274 acres.

Vernon Fintel, et ux, to William Fintel, trustee, Sec. 4, 46.98 acres.

William Fintel, trustee, to James Desgranges, Sec. 4, 34.45 acres.

William Fintel, trustee, to Brett Perkins, et ux, Sec. 4, 5.274 acres.

William Fintel, trustee, to Brett Perkins, et ux, Sec. 4, 5.274 acres.

William Fintel, trustee, to Larry Haase Jr., Sec. 4., 2.04 acres.

Bartlow Township —

Ethan Petersen to Erron Sadler, et ux, Sec. 18, 2.01 acres

