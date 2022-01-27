Henry County
Marriage licenses
Nathan Strange, 21, Napoleon, mechanic, and Mackenzie Parks, 26, Napoleon.
Scott Coressel, 33, Napoleon, stocker, and Becky Cousino, 35, Napoleon, general manager.
Common Pleas Court
On the docket
State Ex. Rel., City of Napoleon, vs. Knights Inn Motel, Kantibhai Patel, owner and agent, Jay Shreeji, Inc, Sunil Patel, general manager and owner, Savitaben Patel, owner, Rachelle Berical, manager, unknown tenants, Real Property, Shreeji of Sturgis, Inc., Tejal Patel, John Jane Doe, all of Napoleon; Zions Bank, Salt Lake City, Utah, Yousif I Corp, Bingham Farms, Mich., Business Loan Center, LLC, New York, N.Y., Unknown mortgage note lien or interest holders. Other civil.
Journal entries
ProMedica Physician Group, Toledo, and ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Toledo, vs. Sarah Mitchell, Blissfield, Mich. Money judgment granted.
ProMedica Herrick Hospital, Adrian, Mich., vs. Tina Napier, Jasper, Mich. Money judgment granted.
Citibank, NA, vs. Sharon Coressel. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank vs. Jay-Jay Merritt. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
John Beck and Sons, Inc., to Linda Lauber, Sec. 25, 119.3 acres.
Curtis Hagy, et ux, to Phyllis Hagy, Sec. 29, 1.38 acres.
Curtis Hagy, et ux, to Phyllis Hagy, Sec. 20, 0.11 acre.
Bruce Hersterman, et ux, to Charles Fifer, et ux, Pt. Lot 2, Bockelman's, Sec. 35, 0.55 acre.
Napoleon —
Richard Imbrock to Tanner Kuhlman, et ux, Sec. 10, 1.53 acres.
Bruce Weirauch, et al, to Robin Weirauch, Sec. 16, 2.2 acres.
Mary Toepfer to Mary Toepfer, et al, Lot 7, Wiemken Second Add., Sec. 11, 0.87 acre.
Flatrock Township —
Monte Moore, et ux, to Monte Moore, Sec. 34, 4.01 acres.
Monte Moore to Sandra Main, et al, Sec. 34, 4.01 acres.
Terry Krogman, et ux, to Steven Swartz, et al, Sec. 25, 3.01 acres.
Jeanette Harms (LE) to Karen Williams, Sec. 1, 37.35 acres.
Jeanette Harms (LE) to Timothy Prigge, et al, Sec. 2, 39.01 acres.
Jeanette Harms (LE) to Karen Harms, Sec. 12, 36.89 acres.
Jeanette Harms (LE) to Rebecca Prigge, Sec. 12, 40 acres.
Jeanette Harms (LE) to Karen Harms, et al, Sec. 12, 2.52 acres.
Jeanette Harms (LE) to Karen Harms, et al, Sec. 12, 5.13 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Walter Theisen, et al, to Tammy Theisen, et al, Sec. 34, 0.86 acre.
Stephen Lammers, et al, trustee, to Roger Schroeder, et al, trustee, Sec. 25, 80 acres.
Holgate Corp —
Serendipity Flowers and Gifts to JA Garcias, LLC, Lot 153, original plat.
David Gerschutz to David Gerschutz, Lot 230, original plat.
Patricia Wells to Lisa Strohpaul, Lot 14 Brayer, Kauffman First.
Marion Township —
Ryan Franz, et ux, to Austin Christman, Sec. 25, 1.55 acres.
Jack Moll to Noah Schwiebert, Sec. 17, 4.43 acres.
Hamler Township —
AnnaJeane Robinson, (LE) to Duane Robinson, et al, Lot 25 Hill's Second Add.
Duane Robinson, et al, to Larry Laubenthal, Lot 25 Hill's Second Add.
Monroe Township —
Donald Rettig, et ux, to Lois Rettig, Sec. 3, 23.91 acres.
Harrison Township —
David Kenning to Nicole Blake, Sec. 33, 1.55 acres.
Sherry Krueger to Gabriel Pollock, et al, Sec. 10, 5 acres.
Liberty Township —
Jeremy Killam, et ux, to Jeremy Killam, Sec. 20, 1 acre.
Jeremy Killam, et ux, to Sheila Killam, Sec. 13, 0.94 acre.
Phyllis Silveus to Curt Silveus, et ux, Sec. 20, 49.25 acres.
Washington Township —
Jeffrey Van Denk Sr. to Trisha Vollmar, et vir, Sec. 25, 5.03 acres.
Matthew Hintz to Austin Bachman, Lot 74 Texas to 78 Incl and Pt. Vac. Street & Pt., Sec. 4.
Matthew Hintz to Austin Bachman, Lot 73, Texas 79, 80 and Pt Vac. Street., Sec. 4.
Matthew Hintz to Austin Bachman, Lot 81, Texas 82, 83, and Pt. Vac. Alley., Sec. 4.
William Zeiter, et al to Risa Lipscomb, et vir, Sec. 5, 2.74 acres.
Jean Ripke, trustee, to Patrick Orem, Sec. 18, 1 acre.
Damascus Township —
James Lotz to Adam Muncy, Sec. 31, 0.75 acre.
McClure Township —
Ridgeville Elevator, Inc., to Village of McClure, Replat Lots 213-216 & Vac. Alley McClure, 4.17 acres.
Ridgeville Elevator, Inc., to Village of McClure, Sec. 22, 0.22 acre.
Richfield Township —
West Hope Bible Church to The R.I.D.G.E. Project, Inc., Pt. ESD SE SE Church, Sec. 16, 0.66 acre.
Bartlow Township —
Terry Hoops, et ux, to Laura Parker, et vir, Sec. 3, 5.46 acres.
Deshler Corp —
George Edmonds, et ux, to Francisca Franklin, et al, Lot 196 original plat S 1/2.
Neil Flick, et ux, to Verlinda Flick, Sec. 14, 0.5 acre.
Neil Flick, et ux, to Verlinda Flick, Sec. 14, 0.18 acre.
Verlinda Flick to Romulus Arps, Sec. 14, 0.18 acre.
Verlinda Flick to Romulus Arps, Sec. 14, 0.5 acre.
Napoleon Corp —
Harlan Fry, et ux, (LE) to Thomas Fry, et al, Lot 11 Riviera Heights Sub. Revised, Sec. 22.
Judy Myers to Kevin Mowel, Lot 6 O.E. Huddle's Sub.
Mary Gunn to Mary Gunn, trustee, Lot 17, Van Hyning Estates Sub. First Add., Sec. 12.
M&B Rentals, LLC, to Joel Stier, et ux, L265, Sheffield's Third Add.
Stephanie Miller to Danielle Hofmann, L59W Sheffield's Second Add.
Risa Fritz to Miranda Franklin, et vir, Lot 13 Harmony Acres Add., Sec. 4.
Christopher Zachrich, et ux, to Christopher Zachrich, Lot 1, Brinkman's Add.
Danielle Lobodzinski, et vir, to Michael Woodbury, Lot 6, Northwood Add.
Donald Pacey (LE) to Cathy Hefflinger, Lot 60 Spengler's Add.
Bobby Ramey to David Ramey, et al, Lot 4, J. Knapp's First Add. and M Pts. 1 and 2 and Pt.
Linda Rex, et al, Brandi Combs, et ux, Lot 4 W. Daggett's Sub, outlots 7.
AAT Real Estate, LLC, Joann Dennie, Lot 13 Fairground Add. and 1/2 Vac. Alley
Roger Borstelman, et ux, to Roger Borstelman, et al, trustee, Lot 36, Harmony Acres Add.
Robert Elston, et al, Joseph Good, et ux, Lot 41 A. Wayne Third Add.
Jose Martinez, et al, to James Dickman, et ux, L19W, Sheffield's First Add.
Charles Klamer, et ux, to Linda Klamer, Lot 53 Twin Oaks Sub., Third Add., Sec. 22.
Roger Naugle, et ux, to Roger Naugle, et ux, Sec. 14.
