Henry County
Marriage licenses
John Cole, 39, McClure, disabled, and Rachel Pahl, 35, McClure, paraprofessional.
Nathan Keezer, 33, Napoleon, factory worker, and Ashley Bauer, 32, Napoleon, factory worker.
Eric Rohrs, 40, Napoleon, machinist, and Abbie Williamson, 31, Napoleon, teacher.
Tory Johnson, 26, Napoleon, cement mason, and Kristina Martin, 25, Napoleon, registration clerk.
Steven Wallace, 36, Holgate, machinist, and Megihan Munn, 30, Holgate, laborer.
Joseph Cordes, 27, Napoleon, mechanic, and Haley Rathge, 29, Napoleon, customer service.
Elijah Tracy, 29, Continental, associate pastor, and Amanda Pedraza, 32, Napoleon. Program manager.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Cintas Corporation, Perrysburg, vs. KK Collision Inc., Liberty Center. Other civil.
Calvin Spiess, treasurer of Henry County, Napoleon, vs. Kyle Hintz, Deshler, and unknown spouse; Sherry Hintz, Findlay, and unknown spouse; Retail Recovery Service of NJ Inc., Columbus; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; Second National Bank, Greenville. Foreclosure.
Tena Zunk, Liberty Center, and Vernon Zunk, Liberty Center. Dissolution of marriage.
Debra Bowser, Liberty Center, and William Bowser, Liberty Center. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Ashley Stark, Napoleon, vs. Logan Stark, Napoleon. Divorce granted.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Rohrs Brothers Greenhouse LLC, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $907.84.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Random and Corey Ball, both of Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $313.66.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Donnia Hunt-Wood, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $109.73.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jeffery Kingery, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $513.16.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Brittany and Ashley Gonzalez, Malinta. Plaintiff awarded $220.11.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Matthew Smith, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $679.41.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Amanda Sperling, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $805.86.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Monique Steiner, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $264.76.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Chelisa Witte, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $185.09.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Christopher Millen, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $1,526.86.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Leon and Stephanie West, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $216.46.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Robert Carpenter, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $1,128.76.
Jennifer Contreras, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $113.03.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Brandi Fox, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $138.50.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Douglas Francisco, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $204.35.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Rene Smith, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $523.66.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Erin Miles, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $484.23.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Tomas and Elevinia Paniagua, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $140.72.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Rachel Strong, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $228.26.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Susan Sweet, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $139.27.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jane Rosenbauer, Holgate. Plaintiff awarded $326.16.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Clint Smith, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $2,225.45.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Kody Durham, Malinta. Plaintiff awarded $2,133.18.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Gavin Prine and Kally Durham, both of Malinta. Plaintiff awarded $2,033.81.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.