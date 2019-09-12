Henry County
Marriage licenses
Tyler Richards, 33, Napoleon, laborer, and Nichole Walter, 30, Napoleon, DSP.
Matthew Rettig, 30, Hamler, analyst, and Tiffany Pontius, 23, Hamler, human resources.
Marcin Rzyski, 25, Fort Wayne, Ind., senior tax associate, and Makenzie Garringer, 24, Fort Wayne, Ind., recreational therapist.
Common Pleas
On the docket
ProMedica Flower Hospital, Sylvania, vs. Jeffrey Lijweski, Temperance, Mich. Garnishment.
Journal entries
Angela Barrow, 47, Liberty Center, vs. Christopher Barrow, 44, Temperance, Mich. Divorce granted.
Emily Wesley, Liberty Center, vs. Ryan Wesley, Napoleon. Divorce dismissed.
Wilma Tajblik, 80, Napoleon, and Albert Tajblik, 86, Napoleon. Divorce dismissed.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Samuel Luna II and Kristy Luna, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $260.38.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Todd Box, McClure. Plaintiff awarded $1,034.24.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Erick and Jennifer Goble, McClure. Plaintiff awarded $132.41.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Connor and Shenley Pain, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $1,291.18.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. John Rowe, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $369.58.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Nathan Schwartzengraber, Holgate. Plaintiff awarded $161.11.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Robert Ellerbrock, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $111.62.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jodi Koppenhofer, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $267.42.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Timothy McCoy, Holgate. Plaintiff awarded $184.54.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Chadley and Martina Oglesbee, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $614.40.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Brad Rosebrook, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $662.78.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Reeva Beiser, Malinta. Plaintiff awarded $225.28.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Nichole Dunsmuir, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $103.82.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. David and Janet Gerschutz, Holgate. Plaintiff awarded $161.51.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Rickey Rye, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $103.82.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Tommy Winters, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $220.87.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Ronald Klostermeier, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $904.22.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Brian and Bridgette Robinson, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $545.07.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Like Seed and Technology, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $1,629.80.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Chartan Enterprises Inc., Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $578.56.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Evan Peckinpaugh, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $936.79.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Maria Reyes, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $1,672.19.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Roman Reyes, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $2,575.45.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Narcisco Rodriguez, Holgate. Plaintiff awarded $2,235.92.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Josh Lotz, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $1,781.65.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Jordan Leatherman. Plaintiff awarded $824.81.
Katti Leitner vs. Glen Davenport. Plaintiff awarded $730.
Ally Financial Inc., Lewisville, Texas, vs. David and Deborah Hoffman, McClure. Plaintiff awarded $16,275.68.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Timothy Lyons. Plaintiff awarded $1,234.62.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Eva Schultz. Plaintiff awarded $4,766.15.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Corp. —
Garry Carnahan, et al, to Tanya Paxton, lot 3, Springwell's Add.
Lankenau Properties Ltd. to First National Acceptance Company, lot 97, original plat 3.
Kenneth Williams, et al, to Matthew Schroeder, lot 6, Max Eckber's First Add.
David Grahn, et ux, to Kelly Aldrich, lot 22, Fairground Add.; east 28 feet of lot 23; pcl. southeast lake area.
Janet Rothrock to Janet Rothrock, trustee, lot 24, W.P. Duffy's Glendale, west half; and lot 25.
Monroe Township —
Jan Openlander, et ux, to Eric Hetrick, et al, Sec. 3, 3.2 acres.
Dianne Akins, et al, to Robert Kuesel, Sec. 1, 20 acres.
Robert Kuesel, et al, to Tina Rodriguez, Sec. 1, 20 acres.
Robert Kuesel, et al, to Dianne Akins, Sec. 1, 20 acres.
Eldon Huber to Marvin Huber, Sec. 12, 80 acres.
Eldon Huber to Mary Huber, Sec. 12, 19.7 acres, 5.9 acres, 32.6 acres, 20 acres.
Liberty Township —
Norbert Rohrs, et al, trustees, to Shirley Rohrs, trustee, Sec. 26, 19.3 acres, 40 acres, 52.5 acres; Sec. 24, 0.3 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Nickolas Avina, et al, to Shane Reynolds, et ux, Sec. 11, 3.4 acres.
Kenneth Durham, et al, to Daniel Durham, trustee, Sec. Sec. 20, 5.9 acres.
Daniel Durham, trustee, to Wylodene Durham, trustee, Sec. 20, 5.9 acres.
Washington Township —
Greg Rosenthal to Sean McCarthy, Sec. 8, 4 acres.
Tyler Smith to Sean McCarthy, Sec. 8, 4 acres.
Sean McCarthy to Matthew Mayo, et ux, Sec. 8, 4 acres.
Richfield Township —
Lynn Jones, et al, to Weston Schwab, et al, Sec. 8, 4.2 acres.
Eldon Huber to Richard Huber, et al, Sec. 7, 39.7 acres.
Marion Township —
Dennis Gable, et al, to Dale Creager, et ux, Sec. 35, 40 acres.
Dennis Gable, et al, to Lee Creager, ex ux, Sec. 35, 44.5 acres.
Dennis Gerschutz, et ux, to Alan Gerschutz, et al, Sec. 30, 1.5 acres.
Eldon Huber to Richard Huber, Sec. 2, 78.5 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Andrew Clady, et al, to Andrew Clady, et ux, Sec. 26. 0.7 acres.
John Folk, et ux, to Sandra Folk, Sec. 22, 1.8 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Immanuel Lutheran Church to Mark Feehan, et ux, lots 521-522 original plat.
