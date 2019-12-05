Henry County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Miranda Perazzo, Napoleon, and Thomas Perazzo, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Michael Schroeder, Liberty Center, and Bree Schroeder, Liberty Center. Dissolution of marriage.
Austin Baden, Ridgeville Corners, and Jerell Baden, Ridgeville Corners. Dissolution of marriage.
Lindsay Miller, Napoleon, and Roger Miller, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, SC, vs. Robert Avis, Bowling Green; Teresa Avis, Bowling Green; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Thomas Proctor, 14467 Power Dam Road, Defiance, vs. Silgan Containers Manufacturing, Napoleon; Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Columbus. Other civil.
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust, Jessup, Md., vs. Rachel Wilhelm, Napoleon, and Scott Wilhelm, address unavailable. Other civil.
Journal entries
Rebecca Neuenschwander, 34, Malinta, vs. Thomas Neuenschwander, 43, Napoleon. Divorce granted.
James Jogerst, McClure, and Dana Jogerst, Liberty Center. Marriage dissolved.
Christopher Badenhop, 45, Napoleon, and Jessica Badenhop, 44, Napoleon. Marriage dissolved.
Tena Zunk, 62, Liberty Center, and Vernon Zunk, 80, Liberty Center. Marriage dissolved.
Sara Thielman, Napoleon, vs. Alec Thielman, Napoleon. Divorce dismissed.
Karly Brinkman, Malinta, vs. Kraig Brinkman, Malinta. Support enforcement dismissed.
Christine Seeman, Napoleon, and Bradley Seeman, Pioneer. Marriage dissolved.
Todd Bryant, Napoleon, and Glenda Bryant, Napoleon. Marriage dissolved.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Maureen Wilcheck, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $9,829.37.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Chartan Enterprises Inc., Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $536.74.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Erik Johnson, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $3,361.82.
Discover Bank vs. Amy Martinez, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $6,033.04.
Midland Funding DE LLC vs. Amy Martinez, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $1,497.30.
Capital One Bank vs. John Martz, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded 1,141.36.
H&S Financial Inc. vs. Chad Wittes, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $4,240.18.
Gateway Financial Services Inc. vs. Brandy Baker and William Pelland, addresses unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $11,537.48.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Tamara and Lino Mendoza, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $518.18.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Alana Meyer, McClure. Plaintiff awarded $11,706.62.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Corp. —
Judy Nagy (dec.) to Donald Nagy, lot 16, Phillips outlots, west 66 feet by south 113 feet.
Charles Miller, et ux, to Jeffery Brown, et ux, lot 13, Hague and Raff's First Add.
Todd Bryant, et al, to Kierestin Haake, lot 21, Riviera Heights Sub.
Harrison Township —
Donald Von Deylen (dec.) to Dean Von Deylen, et al, trustees, Sec. 20, 84.1 acres.
Reneta Von Deylen (dec.) to Dean Von Deylen, et al, trustees, Sec. 20, 84.1 acres.
Dean Von Deylen, et al, trustess, to Bradley Kurtz, trustees, Sec. 20, 84.1 acres.
Andrew Rogers to Freedom Ministries Trust, lot 31, Kimdale Add.
Ridgeville Township —
Donna Burkholder to Magpie Custom Leasing LLC, Sec. 29, 1 acre.
Larry Brandt, et ux, to Magpie Custom Leasing LLC, Sec. 29, 1.8 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Wagner Bros LLC to Stephen Wagner, et al, Sec. 25, 38.1 acres.
Wagner Bros LLC to Stephen Wagner, et al, Sec. 25, 35.6 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Stacy Overmier to Evan Chappius, lot 5, D. Ehrgood's First Add.
Liberty Township —
Lawrence Langenhop (dec.) to Kristofer Benson, et ux, Sec. 30, 0.7 acres, 1.55 acres.
Freedom Township —
Barry Short, et ux, to Barry Short, Sec. 17, 3.2 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Irene Mullen to Michael Mekus, et ux, lot 5, Oedy First Add.
Regina Medina to Irene Mullen, lot 3, L. Fruth's Add.
Bartlow Township —
Darold Junge, et ux, to Ryan Mangas, Sec. 31, 1.3 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Donald Waltmire (dec.) to James Waltmire, et al, Sec. 16, 1.1 acres.
McClure Corp. —
John Korak, et al, to Nicholas Korak, et ux, lots 163-164, McClure Manufacturing and Machine, and vacated street.
