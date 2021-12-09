Henry County

Marriage license

Everett Wilderson, 24, Jewell, farmer and Mackenzie Chamberlain, 26, Napoleon, athletic trainer.

Common Pleas

On the docket

OneMain Financial Group, LLC, vs. Kyle Kryder. Money judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. Tatum Hogrefe. Money judgment.

Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Rebecca McKnight, Napoleon. Other civil.

Journal entries

Asset Acceptance, LLC vs. Angela Barrowman. Money judgment granted.

Discover Bank vs. Emily Paxton. Money judgment granted.

Discover Bank vs. Bettie Riffe. Money judgment granted.

