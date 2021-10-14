Henry County
Marriage licenses
Jason Flory, 33, Napoleon, machine operator and Michelle Wagner, 28, Napoleon, pack associate.
Evan Vollmar, 25, Napoleon, unemployed and Rachel Averill, 22, Napoleon, assistant store manager.
Mighel Mireles, 27, McClure, factory worker and Jena Taylor, 24, McClure, homemaker.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Autumn Cornell, Napoleon, and Mike Cornell, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Julie Thome, New Bavaria, vs. David Thome, New Bavaria. Divorce.
Nicole Ritz, Sherwood, vs. Michael Ritz, Napoleon. Divorce.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Scott VonDeylen. Money judgment.
State of Ohio Department of Taxation vs. Maria Guevara, Napoleon. Other civil.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon —
Velma Durham to Farmers' Mutual Telephone Co., Sec. 30, 3.063 acres.
Freedom Township —
Karen Sonnenberg to Lisa Brown, et vir, Sec. 28, 1.53 acre.
Marion Township —
Hoops Properties, LLC to Kevin Niemeyer, et ux, Sec. 8, 22.86 acres.
Kevin Niemeyer, et ux, to Kevin Niemeyer, et ux, Sec. 8, 26.63 acres.
Hoops Properties, LLC to Hoops Properties, LLC, Sec. 8, 35.76 acres.
Washington Township —
Joanne Westhoven, trustee, to Tobias Westhoven, Sec. 30, 1.05 acre.
Anthony Westhoven, trustee, to Joanne Westhoven, trustee, Sec. 30, 1.05 acre.
Janelle Moser to Alec Thielman, et ux, Sec. 6, 2.09 acres.
Benjamin Bowes to Bryce Hinegardner, et ux, Romaker Annex, Sec. 31, 0.8 acre.
Damascus Township —
Sara Conrad, trustee, to Bervia, LLC, Sec. 20, 38.61 acres.
McClure Corp —
Linda Chamberlin to Linda Chamberlin, trustee, Lot 101 McClure Mfg. and Mach. W 1/2 and 102.
Napoleon Corp —
Christopher Bockelman to Chad Oberhaus, et ux, Lot 68 W. Sheffield's Second Add. W 50'.
Jeremy Zachrich, et al, to Simon Clark Jr., et ux, Lot 22 J. Stout's First Add. 25 M 1/3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.