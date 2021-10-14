Henry County

Marriage licenses

Jason Flory, 33, Napoleon, machine operator and Michelle Wagner, 28, Napoleon, pack associate.

Evan Vollmar, 25, Napoleon, unemployed and Rachel Averill, 22, Napoleon, assistant store manager.

Mighel Mireles, 27, McClure, factory worker and Jena Taylor, 24, McClure, homemaker.

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Autumn Cornell, Napoleon, and Mike Cornell, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.

Julie Thome, New Bavaria, vs. David Thome, New Bavaria. Divorce.

Nicole Ritz, Sherwood, vs. Michael Ritz, Napoleon. Divorce.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Scott VonDeylen. Money judgment.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation vs. Maria Guevara, Napoleon. Other civil.

Real estate transfers

Napoleon —

Velma Durham to Farmers' Mutual Telephone Co., Sec. 30, 3.063 acres.

Freedom Township —

Karen Sonnenberg to Lisa Brown, et vir, Sec. 28, 1.53 acre.

Marion Township —

Hoops Properties, LLC to Kevin Niemeyer, et ux, Sec. 8, 22.86 acres.

Kevin Niemeyer, et ux, to Kevin Niemeyer, et ux, Sec. 8, 26.63 acres.

Hoops Properties, LLC to Hoops Properties, LLC, Sec. 8, 35.76 acres.

Washington Township —

Joanne Westhoven, trustee, to Tobias Westhoven, Sec. 30, 1.05 acre.

Anthony Westhoven, trustee, to Joanne Westhoven, trustee, Sec. 30, 1.05 acre.

Janelle Moser to Alec Thielman, et ux, Sec. 6, 2.09 acres.

Benjamin Bowes to Bryce Hinegardner, et ux, Romaker Annex, Sec. 31, 0.8 acre.

Damascus Township —

Sara Conrad, trustee, to Bervia, LLC, Sec. 20, 38.61 acres.

McClure Corp —

Linda Chamberlin to Linda Chamberlin, trustee, Lot 101 McClure Mfg. and Mach. W 1/2 and 102.

Napoleon Corp —

Christopher Bockelman to Chad Oberhaus, et ux, Lot 68 W. Sheffield's Second Add. W 50'.

Jeremy Zachrich, et al, to Simon Clark Jr., et ux, Lot 22 J. Stout's First Add. 25 M 1/3.

