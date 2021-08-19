Henry County Courthouse
Marriage licenses
Jared Foor, 41, general labor, and Tammy Taylor, 43, general labor, both of Napoleon.
Blake Graber, 22, Liberty Center, financial analyst, and Emma Babcock, 23, Napoleon, substitute teacher.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
David Zachrich and Julie Zachrich, both of Napoleon. Dissolution.
Danny Hartman vs. Tami R. Hartman, both of Malinta. Divorce.
Frances Gail Lyons, Holgate, vs. Joseph Christopher Lyons, Danville, Ky. Divorce.
U.S. Bank National Association, Cincinnati, vs. Richard and Megan J. Phillips, Holgate. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Deshler Corp. —
Deborah K. Gratz to Jose Garcia Delgado, et al, Lot 419, original plat.
Oak G. Asset Ownership, LLC., to 10170 Road 5H Ottawa, LLC., Lot 7, OL, J. H. Stearns Add. and vac. alley and W 1/2.
Oak G. Asset Ownership, LLC., to 10170 Road 5H Ottawa, LLC., Lot 11, S 1/2 E 88' X 160' lot, 15 S 1/2 W 12' J. H. Stearns.
Ronald D. Budde, et ux, to Ronald D. Budde, et al, Trustees, Lot 27, OL SD-J. Stearns 75' X 100'.
Ronald D. Budde, et ux, to Ronald D. Budde, et al, Trustees, Lot 27, OL SD-J. Stearns 100 X 25.
Presque Isle Properties, LLC, to Graminex, LLC, Lot 65 S D. and J. Stearns Addition 66 S 125'
Wensink Property Management, LLC, to Ismael Delgado, Lot 197, original plat, 198, 199, 200 S 1/2 S 1/2
Pettisville SD —
William E. Gerken, et ux, to Michael F. Smith, et ux, pcl. NE NE, Sec. 13, 5 acres.
Richfield Township —
Ronald E. Spangler, Trustee, to Steven D. Meienburg, NW NE ex pcl., Sec. 7, 33 acres.
Constance Panning, et al, to Mary Ann Weasel, W 1/2 NE and NW SE, Sec. 17, 120 acres.
Constance Panning, et al, to Mary Ann Weasel, E 1.2 S 3/4 W 1/2 SW, Sec 18, 30 acres.
Constance Panning, et al, to Mary Ann Weasel, W 1/2 S 3/4 W 1/2 SW ex pcl., Sec. 18, 29.32 acres.
Constance Panning, et al, to Mary Ann Weasel, W 1/2 NE ex 1A NW cor., Sec. 18, 79 acres.
Constance Panning, et al, to Mary Ann Weasel, NW NE NE, Sec. 17, 40 acres.
Constance Panning, et al, to Mary Ann Weasel, E 1/2 SE, Sec. 18, 80 acres.
Mary Ann Weasel to Mary Ann Weasel (LE), et al, NE NW, Sec. 17, 40 acres.
Mary Ann Weasel to Mary Ann Weasel (LE), et al, W 1/2 NE and NW SE, Sec. 17, 120 acres.
Mary Ann Weasel to Mary Ann Weasel (LE), et al, NW NE NE, Sec. 21, 10 acres.
Mary Ann Weasel to Mary Ann Weasel (LE), et al, E 1/2 S 3/4 W 1/2 SW, Sec. 18, 30 acres.
Mary Ann Weasel to Mary Ann Weasel (LE), et al, W 1/2 S 3/4 W 1/2 SW ex pcl., Sec. 18, 29.32 acres.
Mary Ann Weasel to Mary Ann Weasel (LE), et al, W 1/2 NE ex 1A NW cor., Sec. 21, 79 acres.
Mary Ann Weasel to Mary Ann Weasel (LE), et al, SE, Sec. 35, 158.65 acres.
Mary Ann Weasel to Mary Ann Weasel (LE), et al, SE NW and NE SW, Sec. 17, 80 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Cynthia F. Brubaker to Cynthia F. Brubaker, Trustee, N 1/2 N 1/2 SE, Sec. 8, 40 acres.
James M. Brubaker, et ux, to James M. Brubaker, et ux, Trustees, S 1/2 NE ex pcls., Sec. 8, 77.8 acres.
John P. Bembenek to Austin R. Salinas, Lot 1 Like Subdivision, 0.46 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Richard J. Vajen, et ux, Trustees, to Richard K. Franklin, et ux, S 1/2 NW ex pcl., Sec. 4, 3.27 acres.
Matthew R. Crandall, et al, Trustee, to Matthew R. Crandall, Pt. N 1/2 SE 1/4 & NW 1/4, Sec. 16, 5.86 acres.
Erin R. Crandall to Matthew R. Crandall, Pt. N 1/2 SE 1/4 & NW 1/4, Sec. 16, 5.86 acres.
Wylodene C. Baughman (LE) to Peggy L. Johnson, et al, NE SE ex pcl. and S 1/2 SE NE, Sec. 25, 59.1 acres.
Wylodene C. Baughman (LE) to Stephen D. Baughman, et al, NE SE ex pcl. and S 1/2 SE NE, Sec. 25, 59.1 acres.
Samuel E. Hatcher, et al, trustees, to Samuel E. Hatcher, et al, trustees, SW pt NE, Sec. 26, 55.45 acres.
Samuel E. Hatcher, et al, trustees, to Samuel E. Hatcher, et al, trustees, NE pt. NW fl. and Lots six and seven, Sec. 26, 29.35 acres.
Samuel E. Hatcher, et al, trustees, to Samuel E. Hatcher, et al, trustees, NE pt. NW fl. and Lots one to five incl., Sec. 26, 44.77 acres.
Samuel E. Hatcher, et al, trustees, to Samuel E. Hatcher, et al, trustees, Pcl. NW, Sec. 36, 1.68 acres.
Samuel E. Hatcher, et al, trustees, to Samuel E. Hatcher, et al, trustees, pcl. W SE 1/4, Sec. 26, one acre.
Samuel E. Hatcher, et al, trustees, to Samuel E. Hatcher, et al, trustees, S pt. NW fl. and N pt. SW fl., Sec. 26, 84.06 acres.
Samuel E. Hatcher, et al, trustees, to Samuel E. Hatcher, et al, trustees, S pt. NW fl. and N pt. SW fl., Sec. 26, 36.46 acres.
Burdette H. Rathge, et ux, to Jeffrey H. Rathge, et ux, Pcl SW SE, Sec 4, 2.5 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Brian F. Bascom, et ux, to Brian F. Bascom, et al, trustees, Lot 33, Anthony Wayne Second.
Panning Investment Properties to Panning Investment Properties, LLC, Lot 183, original plat, SW cor.
Nancy M. Fulton to Leonard Fulton Jr., Lot 30, Phillips OL, N pt. SW pt. 55' X 45' - M pt S pt (93' X 4').
Ronald Spangler to Richard T. Bost, Lot 7, Mary Dodds First Addition.
Kenneth H. Brubaker to Jon D. Davis, et ux, Lot 18, W. Daggetts Sub., OL 7.
Norma Drewes, trustee, to Kenneth K. Drewes, et al, trustees, Lot 14, Harmony Acres Addition, Sec. 14.
Kenneth K. Drewes, et al, trustees, to Burdette H. Rathge, et ux, Lot 14 Harmony Acres Addition, Sec. 14.
S.A.S Group Company to Kevin J. Rippee, et ux, Lot 96, Twin Oaks Sub., Seventh Addition, Lot 22.
Richard A. Chickering to Nancy K. Chickering, Lot 51 H Yeagers, Fourth Addition.
Jeffrey W. Rosania, et ux, to Gerri L. Carroll, Lot 10 J.G. Lowes, First Addition, SE Cor and SW Pt 12.
Washington Township —
Mary Ann Sager to Scott Sager, Pcl. E 1/2 NW, Sec. 31, 0.55 acres.
Cecelia A. Kern, Trustee, to Troy A. Westhoven, et ux, Lot 18. Cunningham Annex, pcl. S pt. SW SW, Sec. 30, 0.4 acres.
Richard C. Myers, et ux, to Richard C. Myers, et al, co-Trustees, pc., S 1/2 SE, Sec. 32, 19.44 acres.
Richard C. Myers, et ux, to Richard C. Myers, et al, co-Trustees, pt. NW 1/2 SW 1/4, Sec. 33, 0.31 acres.
James Bryan Shank to Dawn Paradyse, pcl. SW, Sec. 26, 0.69 acres.
Samuel Todd McClarren, et ux, to Lee Martin, et al, Pcl SW SE, Sec. 25, one acre.
Shelby R. Gibson, et ux, to Elizabeth E. Phillips, Pcl PT E 1/2 NE ex Pcl., Sec. 21, 2.11 acres.
Freedom Township —
Joyce E. Maassel to Dean W. Maassel, et al, Trustees, W 1/2 E 1/2 NW, Sec. 25, 38.5 acres.
Liberty Township —
Troy D. Davis to Troy D. Davis, Trustee, Pcl. pt. S 1/2 SW 1/4 SE 1/4, Sec. 24, 2.88 acres.
Monroe Township —
Julie Zygula, Trustee, to William P. Moore, et ux, NE NW ex 8.50 acres, Sec. 17, 5.9 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Classical Rentals, LLC, to Keith A. Ricker, Lot 7, Oedy First Add.
Joyce M. McCance to Daniel W. McCance, Lot 48, Wm. Kauffman First Add., E 1/2.
Daniel W. McCance to Gail L. Paxton, Lot 48, Wm. Kauffman First Add., E 1/2.
Harrison Township —
Wylodene C. Baughman (LE) to Peggy L. Johnson, et al, pcl. SW NW, Sec. 32, 1.39 acres.
Wylodene C. Baughman (LE) to Peggy L. Johnson, et al, pcl. NW NW additional yard, Sec. 32, 0.23 acres.
Wylodene C. Baughman (LE) to Peggy L. Johnson, et al, NE pt., NW NW and NE NW, Sec. 29, 18.04 acres.
Wylodene C. Baughman (LE) to Peggy L. Johnson, et al, SW NW ex pcl., Sec. 22, 33.51 acres.
Wylodene C. Baughman (LE) to Peggy L. Johnson, et al, W 1/2 SW ex pcl., Sec. 32, 59.17 acres.
Wylodene C. Baughman (LE) to Stephen D. Baughman, et al, pcl. SW NW, Sec. 32, 1.39 acres.
Wylodene C. Baughman (LE) to Stephen D. Baughman, et al, NE pt., NW NW and NE NW, Sec. 29, 18.04 acres.
Wylodene C. Baughman (LE) to Stephen D. Baughman, et al, SW NW ex pcl., Sec. 32, 33.51 acres.
Wylodene C. Baughman (LE) to Stephen D. Baughman, et al, W 1/2 SW ex pcl., Sec. 32, 59.17 acres.
Damascus Township —
Ray Scott Harding, et al, to Ray Scott Harding, et ux, Trustees, NE NW ex 2.12 pt. and pt. S 1/2 NW, Sec. 20, 2.71 acres.
Lindsay P. Westhoven, et ux, to Daniel C. Follett, et ux, Pcl Pt NW 1/4 SW 1/4, Sec. 18, 6 acres.
