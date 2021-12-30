Henry County
Common Pleas
Journal entries
S.A.C. Finance, Inc., vs. Jansen Heinze. Money judgment granted.
Synchrony Bank vs. Peggy Buckmaster. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank vs. Jeffrey Briner Sr. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank, U.S. NA vs. Jeffrey Briner Sr. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Michael Hesterman to Brodie Miller, Lot 27 Pt. SE and Pt. SE & NW, Sec. 35, 0.5 acre.
Matthew Dunning to Cameron Dickmann, Sec. 15, 1.16 acres.
Sheena Miller, et al, trustees, to Randall Rohrs, et ux, Sec. 35, 14.12 acres.
Arlene Wesche, trustee, to Dennis Wesche, et ux, Sec. 29, 33.7 acres.
Freedom Township —
Ralph Geil, et ux, to Karen Geil, Sec. 34, 5.01 acres.
Robert Hershberger, et ux, to Robert Hershberger, et al, trustees, Lot 106, Anthony Wayne Fifth, und. 1/54 int., Lot 80, Sec. 36, 38.05 acres.
Napoleon —
Samuel Hatcher, et al, trustees, to Samuel Hatcher, et al, Lots 6 and 7, Sec. 26, 29.35 acres.
Samuel Hatcher, et al, trustees, to Samuel Hatcher, et al, Lots 1-5 inclusive, Sec. 26, 44.77 acres.
Gayla Baughman to Thomas Baughman, trustee, Sec. 25, 59.1 acres.
Randall King, et ux (LE), to Leslie King (LE), et al, Sec. 21, 85.21 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Adam Eis to Anthony Jackson, et al, Sec. 33, 1.75 acres.
Angela Finkenbiner to Angela Fuller, et vir, Sec. 14, 1.13 acres.
Douglas Rettig, et al, to Douglas Rettig, et al, trustees, Sec. 25, 36.52 acres.
Douglas Rettig, et al, to Douglas Rettig, et al, trustees, Sec. 25, 40 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Douglas Rettig, et al, to Douglas Rettig, et al, trustees, Sec. 1, 41.43 acres.
Douglas Rettig, et al, to Douglas Rettig, et al, trustees, Sec. 1, 13.81 acres.
Holgate Corp —
Marian Moore to Kim Moore, et ux, Lot C, Pts. 2,3, Sec. 2, 0.42 acre.
Anthony Jackson, et ux, to Alanna Salinas, et al, Lot 45 original plat.
Louis Streicher, et ux, to Kenneth Mountjoy III, et al, Lot 371 original plat.
L&L Investments, LLC, to Kayser Real Estate Development, LLC, Sec. 1, 1.34 acres.
Constance Lane, trustee, to Monica Mangas, trustee, Lot 12 Oedy First Add.
D&J Property Enterprises, LLC, to Marissa Cargill, Lot 18 Brayer, Kauffman First.
D&J Property Enterprises, LLC, to Marissa Cargill, Lot 17 Brayer, Kauffman First Add.
Marion Township —
A&A Cavanaugh, LLC, to Dakara, LLC, Sec. 14, 40 acres.
A&A Cavanaugh, LLC, to Dakara, LLC, Sec. 20, 38 acres.
Randy Cavanaugh to Dakara, LLC, Sec. 14, 40 acres.
Randy Cavanaugh to Dakara, LLC, Sec. 20, 38 acres.
Randy Cavanaugh to Dakara, LLC, Sec. 14, 40 acres.
Randy Cavanaugh to Dakara, LLC, Sec. 20, 38 acres.
Karen Schroeder to Paula Himburg, et al, Sec. 16, 2.14 acres.
Hamler Township —
Robert Bichan, et al, trustees, to Lynette Bichan Abke, trustee, Sec. 10, 0.77 acre.
Lynette Bichan Abke, trustee, to Lynette Bichan Abke, trustee, Sec. 10, 0.77 acre.
Lynette Bichan Abke, trustee, to Lynette Bichan-Abke, et al, Sec. 10, 0.77 acre.
Lynette Bichan-Abke, et al, to Pamela Austermiller, Sec. 10, 0.77 acre.
Monroe Township —
Terry Kline, et ux, to Terry Kline, Sec. 9, 40.2 acres.
Terry Kline to Kline Farms, LLC, Sec. 9, 40.2 acres.
Bernita Brubaker, trustee, Robert Brubaker, et ux, SEc. 34, 2.5 acres.
Wilma Meyer, et al trustees, to Marilyn Goeglein, et al, trustees, Sec. 34, 40 acres.
Wilma Meyer, et al trustees, to Marilyn Goeglein, et al, trustees, 5A Wasteland, Sec. 35, 285 acres.
Marilyn Goeglein, et al, trustees, to Kent Badenhop, et ux, Sec. 24, 40 acres.
Marilyn Goeglein, et al, trustees, to Kent Badenhop, et ux, 5A Wasteland, Sec. 35, 285 acres.
Craig Cullen, et ux, to Jennifer Smith, Sec. 20, 1.07 acres.
Craig Cullen, et ux, to Jennifer Smith, Sec. 20, 0.53 acre.
Malinta Township —
Terry Kline, et ux, to Terry Kline, Sec. 11, 45 acres.
Terry Kline, et ux, to Kline Farms, LLC, Sec. 11, 45 acres.
Harrison Township —
Ronald Meyers, et ux, to Florhio Properties, LLC, Lot 41, LG Randalls First Add., Ex. E 22' and Lot 42.
Ronald Meyers, et ux, to Florhio Properties, LLC, Lot 33 LG Randalls First Add., Ex. E 34'.
Marian Moore to Kim Moore, et ux, Sec. 19, 0.5 acre.
Lee Franz to Lee Franz, et ux, Sec. 29, 2.81 acres.
Gayla Baughman to Thomas Baughman, trustee, Sec. 29, 18.04 acres.
Gayla Baughman to Thomas Baughman, trustee, Sec. 32, 76.38 acres.
Gayla Baughman to Thomas Baughman, trustee, Sec. 32, 33.51 acres.
Lankenau Properties III, LTD, to David Greenhagen, Pcl. Lot 38, Picket Fences Phase V, Sec. 19.
Liberty Township —
B.A. Miller & Sons Trucking, Inc., to KDS Trucking, LLC, Sec. 1, 4 acres.
B.A. Miller & Sons Trucking, Inc., to KDS Trucking, LLC, Sec. 1, 2 acres.
Thomas Smith, et al, to Merz Little, et ux, Sec. 25, one acre.
Liberty Center Corp —
Merrill Mohler to Bonnie Mohler, Lot 20 original plat.
Washington Township —
State of Ohio Department of Transportation to Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Sec. 31, 27.95 acres.
State of Ohio Department of Transportation to Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Sec. 31, 37.66 acres.
State of Ohio Department of Transportation to Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Sec. 31, 20.61 acres.
Roy Donnelly to Heather McCaig, Lot 14 Colton and 15, Sec. 21.
Roy Donnelly to Roy Donnelly (LE), et al, Lot 3.75A and pcl. 4-5, Sec. 21, 0.56 acre.
Damascus Township —
Beverly Gonzales to Carolyn Pippin, SEc. 27, 0.72 acre.
Michael Shepard, et ux, to Weldon Hull, et al, 3.64 acres.
Jody Smith, et al, trustees, to Jody Smith, trustee, et al, Sec. 12, 2 acres.
Brett Sworden, et ux, to Ryan Randall, et al, Sec. 23, 75 acres.
McClure Corp —
Joseph Schramm, et ux, to Jacob Hammond, et al, Sec. 21, 2.74 acres.
Richfield Township —
David Sunderman, et al, to Bryce Sunderman, Sec. 32, 78.91 acres.
David Donnelly, et ux, to Mary Donnelly, Sec. 5, 1.59 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Evelyn Van Scoyoc (LE), et al, to Charlene Rettig, et al, Sec. 26, 39.81 acres.
William Adams (LE) to Peggy Dukes, et al, Sec. 36, 40 acres.
Eugene Rosebrook, trustee, to Eugene Rosebrook, trustee, Sec. 15, 37.49 acres.
Eugene Rosebrook, trustee, to Eugene Rosebrook, trustee, Sec. 22, 17 acres.
Eugene Rosebrook, trustee, to Benjamin Elchinger, et ux, Sec. 15, 37.49 acres.
Eugene Rosebrook, trustee, to Benjamin Elchinger, et ux, Sec. 22, 17 acres.
Deshler Corp —
Abigail Gregg to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 11C, outlots, 50' X 130' SE corner.
David Seemann, et ux, (LE) et al, David Seemann (LE), et al, Lot 593 original plat to 596 incl. N 1/2.
Duane Romich to Devin Wachtman, Lot 135, original plat.
Napoleon Corp —
Polly Albright to Terry Knapp Jr., et ux, Lot 20 Gerken-Hoeffel Second add., Sec. 14.
Cathy Cupp to Henry Beech, et ux, Lot 56, L G Randalls First Add., STP W SD.
Shane Gerdeman, et ux, to Shane Gerdeman, et ux, Lot 35, Gerken-Hoeffel Third Add., Sec. 14.
Ronald Meyers, et ux, to Florhio Properties, LLC, Lot 44, LG Randalls First Add., and Lot 45 Ex. W 1/2.
Ronald Meyers, et ux, to Florhio Properties, LLC, Lot 32, LG Randalls First Add.
Ronald Meyers, et ux, to Florhio Properties, LLC, Lot 30, LG Randalls First Add., E 1/2 and 31'.
Ronald Meyers, et ux, to Florhio Properties, LLC, Lot 43, LG Randalls First Add.
Shirley Higbea to Shirley Higbea, trustee, Lot 9 Bauman's Sub.
Doyle Patrick to Mary Patrick, Lot 36, E. T. Barnes First outlot N 1/2.
Jean Ripke to Jean Ripke, trustee, Pcl. Lot A, Sub. of Lot 3, German Mutual, Sec. 14.
Theodore Shroyer to Marvin Cramer, et al, Pcl. Lot A, Sub. of Lot 3, German Mutual, Sec. 14.
Alan Meyer, et al, to Jarett Howell, et al, Lot 36, Mary Dodds Second Add.
Kevin Myles to Azelin Shaneyfelt, Lot 19 W. Daggetts Sub, outlot 7.
Cathy Cupp to Tania Neer, Lot 57 LG Randalls First Add.
Buford Scott, et ux, to Betty Scott, Lot 37, Westwood Add. and 38 E 15' and W.
Carolyn Schmidlin to Michael Shepard, et ux, Lot 32, Brickyard Sub., sec. 14.
Norman Nickels to Sandra Kuhlman, Lot 8 Hague and Raff's First, W 47' and 9.
Karen Miller to Alicia Miller, et al, successor-trustee, Lot 48 A Wayne Third Add.
Two-D Properties, LLC, to Ridgeline Rentals, LLC, Lot 26, L.G. Randalls First Add. W Pt.
Two-D Properties, LLC, to Ridgeline Rentals, LLC, Lot 4 J. G. Lowes First Add. S Pt.
Two-D Properties, LLC, to Ridgeline Rentals, LLC, N 8' Lots 8, 9 E.T. Barnes First Add.
Patricia Birkhold, et al, trustees, to James Spieth, Lot 196 Adam Stout's Add.
Steven Meyer, et ux, to Sandra Meyer, Lot 10 Tlr. Third Add., Unit 14, Sec. 12.
Donna Poth to Kimberly Finley, Lot 25, Richter's Third- outlots 12 ex S 7' and N 10'.
Gabriel Brink, et ux, Megan Harper, et al, Lot 8, Richter's Second Add.
Robert Hershberger, et ux, Robert Hershberger, et al, trustee, Lot 106, Anthony Wayne Fifth, und. 1/54 int. Lot 80.
Dallas Myers (LE) to Dennis Myers, et al, Lot 13 Hartmans Sub, outlots 9-10 ex. pcl.
Dallas Myers (LE) to Dennis Myers, et al, pt. Lot 11, J.G. Lowes Sub. outlots.
Dennis Myers, et al, to Jonah Waidelich, et ux, Lot 13, Hartmans Sub., outlots 9-10 ex. pcl.
Dennis Myers, et al, to Johan Waidelich, et ux, pt. Lot 11, J.G. Lowes Sub. outlots.
Shirley Distel, trustee, to Derek Distel, Lot 10 Taylor Add., Sec. 14.
Lee Schroeder to Jeffrey Slattman, Lot 4 Richter's Third-outlots 12 S 48' and N 38' of 5
T3 Properties, LLC, to Lane Heffner, Lot 88 Randalls Second replats 88, 89, 93, 94 Rand.
T3 Properties, LLC, to Lane Heffner, Lot 89 Randalls Second replat lots 88, 89, 93, 94 Randalls.
T3 Properties, LLC, to Lane Heffner, Lot 93 Randalls Second replat, lots 88, 89, 93, 94 Randalls.
