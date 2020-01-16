Henry County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Gregory Borkowski, Napoleon, vs. Lisa Borkowski, Morgantown, W.Va. Divorce.
Monica Valentine, Napoleon, vs. Lee Valentine, Bryan. Child support.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC, Westlake Village, Calif., vs. Joshua Gorey, Liberty Center, and unknown spouse, if any. Other civil.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Travis Sheaffer, Napoleon. Other civil.
SAC Finance Inc., Fort Wayne, vs. Nichelle Babcock, Grove City, Pa.; Joshua Babcock, Napoleon. Other civil.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Israel Ramos, Holgate. Garnishment.
Journal entries
Mark Lemley, Stryker, and Sara Lemley, Fayette, Iowa. Marriage dissolved.
Tara Spears, McClure, and William Vance, Deshler. Marriage dissolved.
Tiffany Scott, Holgate, vs. Darius Scott, Holgate. Divorce granted.
Michael Schroeder, Liberty Center, and Bree Schroeder, Liberty Center. Marriage dissolved.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Perrysburg Distribution Center LLC, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $918.66.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jackson Deluxe Cleaners Ltd., Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $14,255.01.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jeffrey Diehl, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $18,649.36.
Second Round Sub LLC vs. John Hessler, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $2,049.01.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Korrin Fry, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $2,054.08.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Randoulf Zimmerman, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $790.41.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Hogrefe Auto Parts Inc., Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $882.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Ronald Klostermeier, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $3,185.65.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. W.R. Pringle Limited, Malinta. Plaintiff awarded $3,339.57.
Ridgeville Elevator Inc., Ridgeville Corners, vs. Walter Coy, Stryker. Plaintiff awarded $46,865.92.
Capital One Bank vs. David Valentine, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $1,903.80.
Discover Bank vs. Sara Kruse, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $3,821.95.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Jody Sweet, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $473.20.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Corp. —
Judy Marks to Joshua Niese, et al, lot 5, Taylor Add.
Lisa Sonnenberg, et vir, to Veronica Sepulveda, lot 22, Second Highland Add.
Mary Lou Helmke, et vir, to Frederick Helmke, lot 5, W.M. Yeager's First Add.
JANMAR Properties LLC to to S.A.S. Group Company, West View Villas north part lots 3, 5 and 6; West View Villas south part lots 9-10, 25, 31-32.
Napoleon Township —
Kenneth Drewes, et ux, to Ethan Pahl, et al, Sec. 19, 5 acres.
Monroe Township —
May Seedorf, trustee, to David Seedorf, trustee, Sec. 13, 5.4 acres.
David Seedorf, trustee, to David Seedorf, Sec. 13, 5.4 acres.
David Seedorf to David Seedorf, trustee, Sec. 13, 5.4 acres.
Rohrs Brothers to Rohrs Brothers Ag LLC, Sec. 2, 10 acres; Sec. 36, 1.3 acres.
Richfield Township —
May Seedorf, trustee, to David Seedorf, trustee, Sec. 15, 71.4 acres.
David Seedorf, trustee, to David Seedorf, Sec. 15, 71.4 acres.
David Seedorf to David Seedorf, trustee, Sec. 15, 71.4 acres.
Flatrock Township —
May Seedorf, trustee, to David Seedorf, trustee, Sec. 23, 37.8 acres.
David Seedorf, trustee, to David Seedorf, Sec. 23, 37.8 acres.
David Seedorf to David Seedorf, trustee, Sec. 23, 37.8 acres.
Mark English to Yolanda English, Sec. 35, 1.2 acres.
Marion Township —
Helen Imbrock to Ted Guelde, et ux, Sec. 11, 28.9 acres.
Washington Township —
Charles Bowers, et ux, to Ferrel Bowers, Sec. 25, 32.7 acres.
Douglas Elling to Douglas Elling, et ux, Sec. 30, 0.1 acres.
Douglas Elling to Douglas Elling, et ux, Sec. 30, 0.5 acre.
