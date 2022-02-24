Henry County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Andrea Eicher, Napoleon and Wayne Eicher II, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Cassie Rickenberg, Napoleon and Joshua Saputo, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Shirley Bazemore, Anchorage, Alaska, vs. John Lehnert, Holgate. Divorce.
Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati vs. Joel Lichtenwald and Jane Doe unknown spouse, Napoleon, Henry County Treasurer and Maumee Valley East Consortium Henry County Commissioners. Foreclosure.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus vs. Zachery Brobst and unknown spouse, Napoleon, Taylor Herschberger and unknown spouse, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus vs. Joshua Maitland and unknown spouse, Napoleon, April Matheny/FKA April Maitland and unknown spouse, Hartford, Conn., and Foundation Finance Company, LLC, Weston, Wis. Foreclosure.
Flagstar Bank, Troy, Mich., vs. Jason Parker and unknown spouse, McClure. Foreclosure.
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Lynn Fowler and Timothy Fowler, Holgate and Henry County Treasurer. Foreclosure.
State of Ohio Department of Taxation vs. James Anderson, 331 Arleta Drive, Defiance. Other civil/garnishment.
Journal entry
ProMedica Physician Group, Toledo and ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Toledo vs. James Miller, Palmyra, Mich. Foreign judgment granted.
Hancock Federal Credit Union vs. Bryan Cook, Deshler. Money judgment granted.
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Eugene Craig. Money judgment granted.
