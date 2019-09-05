Henry County
Marriage licenses
Jordan Myles, 25, Napoleon, project manager, and Allison Grooms, 26, Napoleon, dental EFDA.
Nathan Gerken, 26, 2148 Harper Road, agronomy, and Andrea Klein, 25, Napoleon, service member representative.
Shawn Lancieri, 43, Napoleon, painter technician, and Angela Weber, 37, Napoleon, stay-at-home mom.
Quinton Oberhaus, 23, Napoleon, laborer, and Elissa Sonnenberg, 30, Napoleon, RN.
Timothy Adkins, 38, Napoleon, drywall contractor, and Krysten Rohlf, 30, Napoleon, nurse.
Tyler Slight, 24, Napoleon, mechanic, and Hannah Plummer, 23, Napoleon, research assistant.
Dakota Cuarisma, 20, Deshler, military technician, and Neve Kinder, 22, Deshler, cashier.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Stephanie Miller, Edon, and Glen Miller II, Grelton. Dissolution of marriage.
Robin Melia and Cory Melia, both of Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
James Jogerst, McClure, and Dana Jogerst, Liberty Center. Dissolution of marriage.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC, Moormark, Calif., vs. Alexander Westrick and unknown spouse, Holgate. Foreclosure.
Rick Graber, Archbold, vs. Napoleon Civic Center, Napoleon. Other civil.
Journal entries
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Dennis Shelt, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $1,428.74.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Christie Wilson, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $451.92.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Edward Campbell, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $121.10.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Sarah Sheets, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $110.42.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Mike McGraw, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $1,054.83.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Elizabeth Lopez, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $116.95.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. C&B Black Inc., Holgate. Plaintiff awarded $903.52.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. W.R. Pringle Limited, Malinta. Plaintiff awarded $3,345.03.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Chase Sweeney, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $5,670.86.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Corp. —
Craig Staton to Craig Staton, et ux, lots 116-118, Majestic Heights Add.; and lot 119, except southwest five feet.
Karen Harms to Cynthia Westfall, lots 25-27, Majestic Heights Add.
Timothy Ledbetter, et ux, to Frederick Bockelman, et al, trustees, DeTray lot 3, unit X, Ken James Court condominium.
Chris Stuckey, et ux, to BJS Rentals LLC, lot 58, L.G. Randall's First Add.; lot 26, replat of lots 26 and 27, Randall's First Add.; lot 81, Mary Dodd's Second Add.
Lynn Rausch, et al, co-trustees, to Lynn Rausch, et ux, lot 4, Twin Oaks Sub.
Lynn Rausch, et ux, to Andrew Rausch, et al, trustees, lot 4, Twin Oaks Sub.
Janet Engler to Kaleb Westrick, lots 51-54, Majestic Heights Add.
Brenda Carpenter, trustee, to Stephen Kloos, et al, lot 6, Twin Oaks Sub.
Napoleon Township —
Lois Lange, et al, to Richard Lange, et al, trustees, Sec. 6, 140 acres.
Douglas Kossow, et al, to Douglas Kossow, et ux, trustees, Sec. 16, 0.9 acres.
Larry Bockelman to Matthew Steffey, Sec. 31, 2.8 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Suzanna Jenkins to Daniel Jenkins, lots 141-144, McClure Manufacturing and Machine.
Carolyn Robison, et al, to Ruth Barnes, Sec. 27, 2.3 acres.
Ruth Barnes to Jerry Kistner, et ux, Sec. 27, 2.3 acres.
Damascus Township —
Karen Guyer to Steven Guyer, lot 23, Lammers and Bonham Sub. 2.
Steven Guyer to Duane Peters, lot 23, Lammers and Bonham Sub. 2.
Hamler Corp. —
Peggy Hinkle to Timothy Phillips, et al, Sec. 14, 0.3 acres.
Timothy Phillips, et al, to Jennifer Stacy, Sec. 14, 0.3 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Duane Eickmeier to Crystal Stannard, lots 52-54, J.H. Stearn's Add.
Liberty Township —
Verlin Rice Sr. to Rex Spiess, et ux, Sec. 24, 0.5 acres.
Roxann Dewese, trustee, to Roxann Dewese, Sec. 9, 9 acres.
Anthony Martin to Roserock Holdings LLC, Sec. 6, 5 acres.
W.S.K. Corporation to Roserock Holdings LLC, Sec. 7, 19.8 acres.
Ridgeville Township —
Joe Burkholder to Joe Burkholder, et ux, Sec. 16, 29.1 acres.
Jeannette Brandt to Lori Wachtman, et al, trustees, Sec. 23, 39 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Lois Lange, et al, to Richard Lange, et al, trustees, Sec. 7, 40 acres.
James Eis to Audrey Eis, Sec. 29, 1.7 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Wilma Kieffer to James Heitman, et ux, lots 7-8, original plat.
Richfield Township —
The Custar Stone Co. to Gerken Materials Inc., Sec. 1, 3.4 acres.
