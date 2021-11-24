Henry County

Marriage license

Michael Hill, 29, Maumee, auditor and Graciela Villansana, 24, Liberty Center, nurse.

Common Pleas

On the docket

SAC Finance, Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Selena Wissink, Napoleon. Other civil.

Erin Detwiler, Napoleon, and Jason Detwiler, Kenton. Dissolution of marriage.

Rosemary Moore vs. Eddie Moore, Detroit, Mich. Divorce.

Kathrine Wyland, Liberty Center, vs. Christopher Wyland, Curtice. Divorce.

