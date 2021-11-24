Henry County
Marriage license
Michael Hill, 29, Maumee, auditor and Graciela Villansana, 24, Liberty Center, nurse.
Common Pleas
On the docket
SAC Finance, Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Selena Wissink, Napoleon. Other civil.
Erin Detwiler, Napoleon, and Jason Detwiler, Kenton. Dissolution of marriage.
Rosemary Moore vs. Eddie Moore, Detroit, Mich. Divorce.
Kathrine Wyland, Liberty Center, vs. Christopher Wyland, Curtice. Divorce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.