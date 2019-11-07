Henry County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Cynthia Gerken, Napoleon, vs. Dennis Gerken, Napoleon. Divorce.
Mark Lemley, Stryker, and Sara Lemley, Striker. Dissolution of marriage.
Tara Spears, McClure, and William Vance, Deshler. Dissolution of marriage.
Lyndsey Shevlin, Holgate; E.J. Shevlin, Holgate; E.J. Shevlin, Holgate, vs. James Shevlin, Toledo. Child support.
NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Greenville, S.C., vs. Jason Brinkman, heir to the estate of Arthur Brinkman, Newport News, Va.; Raquel Brinkman, Newport News, Va.; Christale Brinkman, heir to the estate of Arthur Brinkman, 757 Village Lane, and unknown spouse, if any; unknown heirs at law, legatees, devisees, next of kin of Arthur Brinkman; the Henry County treasurer, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Salt Lake City, Utah, vs. Gregory Keeran, McClure; Kathy Keeran, McClure; the Henry County treasurer, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Stephanie Miller, Edon, and Glen Miller, Grelton. Marriage dissolved.
Beth Saneholtz, Napoleon, and Sean Saneholtz, Napoleon. Marriage dissolved.
Matthew Wolfram, Pemberville, and Tyler Wolfram, Napoleon. Marriage dissolved.
Betty Marihugh, Napoleon, vs. Jeffrey Marihugh, Napoleon. Divorce granted.
Cach LLC, Greenville, SC, vs. Harry Smith, age unavailable, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $8,312.38.
Discover Bank vs. Donna Schwiebert, age and address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $3,581.31.
Discover Bank vs. Jennifer Stacy, age and address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $3,928.89.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Trees Diner LLC, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $2,238.46.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Michael Rice, age unavailable, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $12,730.20.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Keri and William Johnson, ages unavailable, McClure. Plaintiff awarded $181.87.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Tracy Borror, age unavailable, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $269.32.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jonathon Young, age unavailable, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $156.91.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Benjamin Kruse, age unavailable, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $129.04.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Reynaldo and Margaret Camarillo, ages unavailable, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $715.67.
Credit Adjustments Inc., 330 Florence St., vs. Robin Meter, age unavailable, Malinta. Plaintiff awarded $9,390.10.
City of Napoleon vs. Autumn Valdez, age and address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $1,678.70.
City of Napoleon vs. Ramirez Munoz, age and address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $860.25.
City of Napoleon vs. Joel Wulff, age and address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $907.95.
City of Napoleon vs. Mark MacFarlane, age and address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $1,739.43.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Jolene Stoepfel, age and address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $826.11.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Oliver Beck, age and address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $1,429.29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.