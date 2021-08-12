Henry County Court House
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Matthew D. Smith, Hamler. State taxes.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Terry Harmon, Napoleon. State taxes.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Young Beaver Inc., Deshler. Sales tax renewal.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Brittany Parsons, Napoleon. State taxes.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Jose Pina Jr. and Margarita Pina, Hamler. School district taxes.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Erin Ryan, Napoleon. School district taxes.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Brandi Lingruen, Liberty Center. Sales tax.
Laurie Meyer and Craig Meyer, Napoleon, dissolution.
Kevin Bidwell and Kristine Bidwell, Napoleon, dissolution.
Journal entries
FIA Card Services NA, vs. Jeramie Wheeler, . Money judgment granted.
Westmoreland Villas Condo Assn., vs. Priscilla Garbers. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Damascus Township —
Nathan A. Berry to Nathan A. Berry, et al., Sec. 28, S 1/2 SW, and S 1/2 NW SW, and 3A, NW Cor. S 1/2 N, 90A, 2.33 add'n. acres.
Charles L. Joy to Charles L. Joy Jr., et ux, pcl NW, 10.99 add'n. acres.
Harrison Township —
Beulah Schivelbein to Malachi J. Fife, Lot 13, L.G. Randalls First Add.
Monroe Township —
Charles L. Joy to Charles L. Joy Jr., et ux, Lot 17, E.C. Clay's First Add, 0.61 add'n. acres.
Charles L. Joy to Charles L. Joy Jr., et ux, Lot 18 E.C. Clay's Second Add. and 19, 1.01 add'n. acres.
Flatrock Township —
Norma Jean Smoot, et al, to Jeannine J. Powell, et al, E 1/2 NE, Sec. 28, 80 add'n. acres.
Larry L. Agler, (LE) to Susan J. Arps, NE SW, Sec. 27, 40 add'n. acres.
Larry L. Agler, (LE) to Susan J. Arps, SW SW, ex pcl., Sec. 27, 39 add'n acres.
Flatrock Township —
Larry L. Agler, (LE) to Linda M. Arreguin, et al, S 1/2 SE, ex pcl., Sec. 16, 75.8 add'n. acres.
Larry L. Agler, (LE) to Linda M. Arreguin, et al, E 1/2 W 1/2 NE, Sec. 21, 40 add'n. acres.
Larry L. Agler, (LE) to Annette L. Greenhagen, W 1/2 NE, Sec. 20, 74.99 add'n. acres.
Larry L. Agler, (LE) to Marsha A. Case, S 1/2 SW, ex. pcls., Sec. 16, 77.59 add'n. acres.
Armando Zamarripa to Armando Zamarripa Sr., et ux, Pt SW (pcl. D), Sec. 3, one add'n. acre.
Napoleon Corp. —
Jeremy L. Ledyard Sr., et al to Brett Jeremy Carpenter, Lot 90, original plat, ex. E 41' and pt. vac. alley.
Roger L. Rex to Roger L. Rex, Trustee, Lot 17 Gerken-Hoeffel 2nd Add., Sec. 14.
Deshler Corp. —
Rosaline L. Johnson, John R. Monteith, (LE) et al, Lot 77, S. D. and J. Stearns Add., W 5' and 78.
James W. Rayle to James W. Rayle, et ux, Lot 421 Original Plat 422.
Bartlow Township —
Anne Petersen (LE) to Burdell R. Petersen (LE), et al, NE SW, Sec. 7, 40 add'n. acres.
Anne Petersen (LE), Burdell R. Petersen (LE), et al, NE S and E of Beaver Cr. ex. pcl., Sec. 7, 66.08 add'n. acres.
Anne Petersen (LE), Burdell R. Petersen (LE), et al, SE SW, Sec. 7, 26.2 add'n. acres.
Pleasant Township —
Genevieve C. Meyer to Sharon G. Brubaker, et al, W 1/2 W 1/2 SE, Sec. 4, 40 add'n. acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Gabriel Pedroza, et ux to Anthony Plott, et ux, Lot 413, original plat NE Pt-S Pt 415 (66' X 120' Approx.).
Monroe Township —
Raymond J. Mays, trustee, to Jeremy L. Ledyard Sr., et ux, pcl SE SW, Sec. 18, 1.02 add'n. acres.
Napoleon Township —
Raymond F. Schroeder, et al to Raymond F. Schroeder, et al, pcl SW, Sec. 30, 1.76 add'n. acres.
Raymond F. Schroeder, et al to John R. Schroeder (LE), et al, pcl SW, Sec. 30, 1.76 add'n. acres.
Ridgeville Township —
James A. Hogrefe, et ux to Mitchell J. Hogrefe, pcl NW, Sec. 13, 1.79 add'n. acres.
Richfield Township —
Ronald A. Richard, et al to Cheryl Kruse, Trustee, S 1/2 SE NE, Sec. 9, 20 add'n. acres.
Cheryl Kruse, Trustee to Rettig Brothers, LLC, S 1/2 SE NE, Sec. 8, 20 add'n. acres.
Liberty Township —
Daniel R. Conrad, et ux to Joseph Conrad Williams, et ux, Lot 2, Pine Meadows Sub. Phase I, Sec. 25, 0.42 add'n. acres.
Freedom Township —
Douglas L. Box, et ux to GWD Land Holdings, LLC & Thomas H. Eggers, et ux (LE), N 1/2 E 60 AC NE, Sec. 31, 30 add'n. acres.
Douglas L. Box, et ux to GWD Land Holdings, LLC, S 1/2 W 100 acres, Sec. 31, 50 add'n. acres.
Thomas H. Eggers, et ux, Timothy A. Eggers, et ux, Pcl. Pt. SE 1/4, Sec. 31, 5.02 add'n. acres.
