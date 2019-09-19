Henry County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Henry County Treasurer, Napoleon, vs. Kolby Dean Welch, St. Clairsville; Jane Doe unknown spouse of Koby; Jackie M. Travis, Defiance; John Doe, unknown spouse of Jackie. Foreclosure.
Christopher Badenhop, Napoleon, and Jessica Badenhop, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Todd Bryant, Napoleon, and Glenda Bryant, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Christine Seeman, Napoleon, and Bradley Seeman, Pioneer. Dissolution of marriage.
Nicholas Rohrs, Napoleon, vs. Natalie Rohrs, Napoleon. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Corp —
Frederick Vold, et ux to Mikey Vold, lot 13 Northcrest Add.
Scott Morris, et ux, to Josiah Davis, et ux, lot 12, E 62 feet, W 1/3, Sec. 13.
Teresa Ward, to Teresa Ward, trustee, lot 2, Riviera Heights Sub.
Barbara Hogrefe to DB Cole Properties, LLC, lot 16, Fairground Add. 17
Christopher Chamberlin, et ux, to Nancy Rhodes, lot 14, Van Hyning Estates Sub. First Add.
Tim Badenhop, et ux, to Tim Badenhop, et al, trustees, PCL SW COR NW, Sec. 23.
Debra S. Riebesel to Shirley Anna Houston, L264 Sheffield's Third Add.
Carolyn Jean Plassman, life estate, to Jordan Plassman, et ux, lot 23, Anthony Wayne Second Addi.
Fred Church to Laura Marek, trustee, lot 47, Westwood Add., EX W 20 feet (E 40 feet), lot 48 Westwood Add.
Liberty Township —
Ronnie Rohrs, trustee, to Nanette J. Schwab, et vir, N PT E ¾ SE, Sec. 31, 33.5 acres; Sec. 32, 14.98 acres.
Damascus Township —
Terry Obermyer Jr., to Ted A. Bonham, et ux, lot 6, lot 7, lot 15, PCL W ½ Lammers and Bonham Sub.
Ridgeville Township —
Theodore Ripke, et ux, to Bret C. Ripke, et ux, W ¾ SW E of Ridge EX PCLS, Sec., 48.31 acres.
Theodore Ripke, et ux, to Theodore Ripke, et ux, trustees, PCL SE SE, Sec. 26, 0.45 acre; PCL SW SW, 25, 0.13 acre.
Theodore Ripke, et ux, to Benjamin Ripke, trustee, pt. NE SE, Sec. 26, 29.36 acres; NW SW N and W of Ridge Road, Sec. 25, 28.46 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
AmeriFirst Financial Corp. to Kenneth G. Barnes Jr., PCL N ½ SE 66 feet x 190 feet, Section 25, 0.29 acre; PCL N ½ SE 66 x 74 feet.
Napoleon Township —
Henry County Land Reutilization to Nicholas Nemire, et al, trustees, NW ¼ PCL 1, Sec. 2, 2.5 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Tina Gutman, et al, to Betsy Lynn Perry, et al, PCL S ½ NW, Sec. 3, 2.81 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Lila Jennings, life estate, to Brenda Jennings, lot 119, McClure Manufacturing and Mach., lot 120.
Holgate Corp. —
Lowell Orthwein, et ux, to Village of Holgate, NE 1/4.
Guadalupe Villagomez to Village of Holgate, (no description).
Harrison Township —
Joseph Garcia to Todd Long, et al, PCL SE COR SE (80 x 198 feet).
