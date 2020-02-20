Henry County
Marriage license
Ethan Stroup, 19, South Bend, Ind., shipping/receiving, and Corinne Bent, 19, Liberty Center, shipping/receiving.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Alva Lewis, trustee, to Wendy Ponce, part lots 4-5 J. Scofield Add., Sec. 35, 0.56 acre; part lots 2-3 J. Scofields Second Add., Sec. 35, 0.62 acre.
Reyem Brothers, LLC, to Michael Meyer, et ux, Sec. 21, 1 acre.
Freedom Township —
Carlton Rosebrock, et al, to Jamie Rosebrock, Sec. 36, 3 acres, 35.15 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Mark Wachtman, et al, to Scott Bostelman, et al, Sec. 18, 35.23 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Danny Smith, et al, to Danny Smith, et ux, life estate, and Jennifer Dudash, Sec. 29, 39.66 acres.
Marion Township —
Dennis Morris to Michael Morris, et ux, Sec. 25, 20 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Gregory Leonard to Ginger Stout, lot 4, Bavarian Lane Add.
Village of Hamler to Justop Rentals, LLC, Sec. 11, 0.94 acre.
Monroe Township —
Joshua Hartman to Kenneth McClintock, trustee, Sec. 4, 70.86 acres.
Walden Meyer to Daniel Witte, Sec. 20, 78.95 acres.
Harrison Township —
William Snyder, et al, to Knepley Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 34, 87.58 acres.
Liberty Township —
TD Commerce, LLC, to Ron Foor, et ux, lot 1, part lot B, Westhoven Industrial, Sec. 5, 0.2 acre.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Wilma Osborn to Edward Osborn, lot 7, Crestview Add.
Kevin Kutzli, et ux, trustees, to Jenna Fitch, et al, part lot 4, Ashpaugh’s Add., Sec. 25, 0.2 acre.
Washington Township —
Charles Blesch to James Williams, et ux, Sec. 22, 5 acres.
McClure Corp. —
William DeWitte to Richard Burroughs, et al, lot 8, Original Plat, vacated alley.
Napoleon Corp. —
Douglas Ordway, et ux, to Kathryn Hoover, lot 43, Majestic Heights Add., lot 44-46.
Jenna Peper to Chelsea Palmer, lot 11, Phillips Outlots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.