Henry County

Marriage license

Ethan Stroup, 19, South Bend, Ind., shipping/receiving, and Corinne Bent, 19, Liberty Center, shipping/receiving.

Real estate transfers

Ridgeville Township —

Alva Lewis, trustee, to Wendy Ponce, part lots 4-5 J. Scofield Add., Sec. 35, 0.56 acre; part lots 2-3 J. Scofields Second Add., Sec. 35, 0.62 acre.

Reyem Brothers, LLC, to Michael Meyer, et ux, Sec. 21, 1 acre.

Freedom Township —

Carlton Rosebrock, et al, to Jamie Rosebrock, Sec. 36, 3 acres, 35.15 acres.

Napoleon Township —

Mark Wachtman, et al, to Scott Bostelman, et al, Sec. 18, 35.23 acres.

Flatrock Township —

Danny Smith, et al, to Danny Smith, et ux, life estate, and Jennifer Dudash, Sec. 29, 39.66 acres.

Marion Township —

Dennis Morris to Michael Morris, et ux, Sec. 25, 20 acres.

Hamler Corp. —

Gregory Leonard to Ginger Stout, lot 4, Bavarian Lane Add.

Village of Hamler to Justop Rentals, LLC, Sec. 11, 0.94 acre.

Monroe Township —

Joshua Hartman to Kenneth McClintock, trustee, Sec. 4, 70.86 acres.

Walden Meyer to Daniel Witte, Sec. 20, 78.95 acres.

Harrison Township —

William Snyder, et al, to Knepley Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 34, 87.58 acres.

Liberty Township —

TD Commerce, LLC, to Ron Foor, et ux, lot 1, part lot B, Westhoven Industrial, Sec. 5, 0.2 acre.

Liberty Center Corp. —

Wilma Osborn to Edward Osborn, lot 7, Crestview Add.

Kevin Kutzli, et ux, trustees, to Jenna Fitch, et al, part lot 4, Ashpaugh’s Add., Sec. 25, 0.2 acre.

Washington Township —

Charles Blesch to James Williams, et ux, Sec. 22, 5 acres.

McClure Corp. —

William DeWitte to Richard Burroughs, et al, lot 8, Original Plat, vacated alley.

Napoleon Corp. —

Douglas Ordway, et ux, to Kathryn Hoover, lot 43, Majestic Heights Add., lot 44-46.

Jenna Peper to Chelsea Palmer, lot 11, Phillips Outlots.

