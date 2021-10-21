Henry County
Marriage licenses
William Cummins, 47, maintenance technician, and Danielle Pultz, 33, cashier.
Russell Woods, 37, wildlife control, and Rachel Wilhelm, 33, photographer.
Spencer Sinewe, 28, firefighter, and Myranda Mahlman, 27, clinical assistant.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Diana Wachtman, treasurer of Henry County Ohio vs. Matthew Prigge, et al. Foreclosure.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Laurel, N.J., vs. Debra Mohr, 787 Deerwood Drive, Defiance, et al. Foreclosure.
State of Utah, office of Recovery Services, Salt Lake City, Utah, vs. Bradlee Like, Napoleon, and Amanda Townsend. Divorce/other domestic.
Nicole Karamol, Deshler, vs. John Karamol, Deshler. Divorce.
Jamie Couts, Napoleon, vs. Lonnie Couts, Napoleon. Divorce.
Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jenna Murdock, et al, Napoleon. Other civil.
Hanna Fisher vs. Vincent Mansfield, et al. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Flatrock Township —
Blake Sizemore, et al, to Patricia Dubois, Sec. 24, 2.44 acres.
Monroe Township —
Dustin Sonnenberg, et ux, to Sonnenberg Legacy Farm, LLC, Sec. 32, 73.82 acres.
Harrison Township —
Janet Creager (LE) to Gary Brubaker, Lot 40 Picket Fences Sub., Sec. 19.
Washington Township —
Theodore Naugle Jr., et ux, to Carl Devault, et ux, Sec. 20, 10 acres.
JPM to John Paul Morrison, Sec. 26, 18.12 acres.
JPM to John Paul Morrison, Sec. 26, one acre.
Damascus Township —
Dean Bauman, et ux, to Jeremy Weber, Sec. 18, one acre.
McClure Corp —
Roger Richard to Donna Zalar, Lot 5, W 50'X88' Foltz First Add. Town Hall
Richfield Township —
Roger Richard to Donna Zalar, Sec. 16, 0.5 acre.
Roger Richard to Donna Zalar, Sec. 16, 20.5 acres.
Roger Richard to Donna Zalar, Sec. 16, 20 acres.
Deshler Corp —
Crystal Stannard to Jennifer Navarre, et al, Lot 52, J.H. Stearns Add. 52 54.
Napoleon Corp —
Kenneth Woods, et ux, to Vicki Woods, Lot 56, Twin Oaks Sub. Third Add., Sec. 22.
Roger Sonnenberg to Tina Browning, Chelsea Condominiums Family Unit 611.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.