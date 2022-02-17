Henry County
Marriage licenses
Austin Carrothers, 22, Wauseon, flooring installation, and Elizabeth Thomas, 20, medical assistant.
James Borgelt, 28181 Blanchard Road, Defiance, 52, mechanic, and Jennifer Perdew, 45, Napoleon, community services director.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Sherry Baumgartner, Toledo, and Jeffrey Baumgartner, Toledo. Dissolution of marriage.
Premier Bank, Youngstown, vs. Taylor Meeker, nka Taylor Laver, Napoleon, Brennan Laver or unknown spouse of Taylor Meeker, Treasurer of Henry County Ohio. Foreclosure.
Pamela Miller, Napoleon, and Bedford Miller, 14978 Dohoney Road, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Capital One Bank USA, NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Barbara Rowland, Holgate. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank, USA NA vs. Jason Croft. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank, USA NA vs. Jeffrey Briner, Liberty Center. Money judgment granted.
UHG I, LLC, vs. Emily Paxton. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank vs. Ryan Fonseca. Money judgment granted.
One Main Financial Group vs. Donald Miller and Cheryl Miller. Money judgment granted.
Lois Nielsen-Obreiter, Sylvania, vs. John Wire, Napoleon. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon —
Suzanne Meyer, successor trustee, to Diane Morgan, trustee, Sec. 25, 69.4 acres.
Suzanne Meyer, successor trustee, to Diane Morgan, trustee, Sec. 34, 8.35 acres.
Suzanne Meyer, successor trustee, to Diane Morgan, trustee, Sec. 32, 40 acres.
Suzanne Meyer, successor trustee, to Diane Morgan, trustee, Sec. 32, 52.5 acres.
Suzanne Meyer, successor trustee, to Diane Morgan, trustee, Sec. 32, 16.51 acres.
Suzanne Meyer, successor trustee, to Diane Morgan, trustee, Sec. 31, 36.74 acres.
Suzanne Meyer, successor trustee, to Diane Morgan, trustee, Sec. 25, 69.4 acres.
Farmers Mutual Telephone Co. to FMTC Holdings, LLC, Sec. 30, 3.06 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Dennie Branham, et ux, to Crystal Branham, Sec. 19, 1 acre.
Cheryl Murphy, et ux, to Michael Murphy, et al, trustees, Sec. 17, 3.38 acres.
James Myles, et ux, to Orvil Myles, et ux, Sec. 12, 19.59 acres.
Monroe Township —
Norman Behrman, et al, to Robin Inselman, et al, Sec. 17, 74.93 acres.
Harrison Township —
John Yates, et ux, to John Yates, Sec. 20, 0.88 acre.
John Yates to Roseanna Caldwell, Sec. 20, 0.88 acre.
Washington Township —
George Kessler (LE), to Tracy Rosebrock, et al, Sec. 17, 71 acres.
George Kessler (LE), to Tracy Rosebrock, et al, Sec. 17, 70 acres.
Midfirst Bank to Paul Lizell, Sec. 4, 0.95 acre.
Damascus Township —
Judith Oberley (LE) to Teresa Elkington, et al, Sec. 27, 1.65 acres.
McClure Corp —
Craig Anderson, et ux, to Craig Anderson, Sec. 21, 1.51 acres.
Judith Oberley (LE) to Teresa Elkington, et al, Sec. 27, 0.12 acre.
Judith Oberley (LE) to Teresa Elkington, et al, Sec. 27, 3 acres.
Richfield Township —
Norma Behrman, et al, to Robin Inselman, et al, Sec. 34, 3.2 acres.
Norma Behrman, et al, to Robin Inselman, et al, Sec. 34, 37.06 acres.
Kenneth Hogrefe, et al, to Lisa Hathaway, Sec. 14, 0.5 acre.
Irene Maas (LE) to Donald Maas, et al, Sec. 25, 38.54 acres.
Napoleon Corp —
Levi Stuckey, et ux, to Levi Stuckey, et ux, Lot 91 Westwood Add., and E 55' Lot 90, W 5'.
Eric Fortner to Nathan Braun, Lot 43 Richter's Third, outlots 12 S 22' and 44 N 51'.
Jacob Fleishmann to Tricia Minnich, Lot 147 Original plat.
Nancy Chickering to Logan Hoskins, et ux, Lot 51, H. Yeager's Fourth Add.
Michelle Groll to Michelle Kardatzke, trustee, Lot 49 Richter's Third, outlot 12.
Brad Booth to Bordeaux Buildings, LLC, Lot 3 Phillips outlots.
