NAPOLEON — Henry County's courthouse repair project — punctuated by the recent return of the "Lady Justice" statute — is 99% complete with surrounding equipment on its way out, according to one professional close to the project.
The statute was restored to the top of the courthouse in August, but equipment such as scaffolding remained around the building as the project contractor, W.R. Meyers Co., Napoleon, finished up peripheral tasks.
However, owner Bill Meyers met with commissioners during their Thursday meeting and informed them that the company plans to remove rigging Saturday morning and related fencing next week.
"We're 99% done right now," said Meyers around 10 a.m. Thursday. "We have some finish trim work to do in the next couple days. We'll be doing that into the weekend. We have excellent weather."
Recently, his company has begun the fireproofing process, made masonry repairs and fixed a leak on the courthouse roof. While Meyers indicated Thursday that this may be temporary, it should last awhile.
"I'm really thinking that we've been extremely thorough up there," he said.
To show appreciation for two persons involved in the project — Phil Whaley of Poggemeyer Design Group and Ron Smith, who supervised the statute restoration — Meyers and Andrew Carnahan of W.R. Meyers Co. each presented them with a symbolic "key to the courthouse."
A sword also was given to Melissa Peper-Firestone for assisting with the student essay and coloring contest that was held for the "Lady Justice" commemoration event in August in downtown Napoleon.
Meyers also informed commissioners Thursday of his company's efforts to fix a leak on the sheriff's office roof — located next door — and plans to make repairs at the county's Oakwood Plaza office complex.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• discussed the Four County Juvenile Justice Center with Henry County Juvenile and Probate Judge Denise McColley.
• passed a resolution approving the appointment of Nicole Tripp to the Henry County DD Board.
