Henry County
Real estate transfers
Flatrock Township —
Steven Thieroff, trustee, to Steven Thieroff, trustee, Sec. 30, 13.36 acres; Sec. 31, 35.06 acres; Sec. 31, 21.29 acres; Sec. 31, 20 acres.
Steven Thieroff to Thieroff Farms, LLC, Sec. 30, 13.36 acres; Sec. 31, 35.06 acres; Sec. 31, 21.29 acres.
Renee Patterson to Colin Waisner, et ux, Sec. 22, 1.31 acres.
Lawrence Sasaki, trustees, (dec.), to Bonnie Sasaki, successor trustee, lot 58, Original Plat, and ½ vacated alley.
Pleasant Township —
Steven Thieroff, trustee, to Steven Thieroff, trustee, Sec. 6, 158.82 acres; Sec. 6, 40.03 acres.
Steven Thieroff to Thieroff Farms, LLC, Sec. 6, 158.82 acres; Sec. 6, 40.03 acres; Sec. 31, 20 acres.
Sharon Barber, et al, to Rita Ludwig, Sec. 9, 78.53 acres.
Dennis Zachrich, et ux, to Noah Zachrich, et ux Sec. 29, 5.003 acres.
Larry Aelker to Jeffrey Aelker, et al, Sec. 0.57 acre.
Washington Township —
Dixie Genson, et al, to Rita Ludwig, Sec. 25, 0.74 acre.
Thomas Hardy, (dec.) to Richard Hardy, Sec. 32, 2 acres.
Sharold Kessler, (dec.), to Lawrence Kessler Jr., lots 6-7, Colton.
Roger Kessler, executor of the estate of Lawrence Kessler, to William Keehn, lots 6-7, Colton.
Napoleon Corp. —
Ralph Badenhop, et ux, to Brenda Badenhop, trustee, West View Villas N, part lot 4.
Byrde Thielman to Robert McGowan II, lot 2, W. Sheffield Sub., OL 1.
Debra Rex, et al, to Ruth Eickhoff, trustee, lot 7, Bockelman’s First Add., N ½ Lot 8 SW NW.
Thomas Weaver, et ux, to Thomas Weaver, et al, trustees, lot 10, Twin Oaks First Add.
Napoleon Township —
Norman Kruse to Karri Ashbaugh, et vir, Sec. 10, 1.09 acres; Sec. 15, 0.02 acre.
Harrison Township —
Private Selling Officer, Rick Kigar, to Wells Fargo Bank, NA, Sec. 18, 3 acres.
Sue Ann Recker, et al, co-trustees, to Mary Scheckelhoff, building leased ground Wilhelm Farm.
Freedom Township —
Lisa Wulff, et al, co-trustees, to Bradley Helberg, et ux, Sec. 34, 3.5 acres.
Ridgeville Township —
Barbara Schweinhagen, (dec.), to Paul Schweinhagen, HE, part lot 30.
