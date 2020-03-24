NAPOLEON — As of today, the hours of the Henry County Courthouse and Oakwood Plaza will be from 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Entry to the courthouse will be limited to appointment only. If there is a scheduled court proceeding, let security know you are there for a court proceeding.
If you don’t have a scheduled appointment, there will be drop boxes for papers going to each department or call the department you need to transact business to set an appointment.
The county engineer's office at Oakwood Plaza is closed for the next two weeks. The commissioners office and veterans service will have 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. working hours, and access to the office is by appointment only.
Having consulted with the courts and other elected officials, the Henry County commissioners agreed to the change in the courthouse and Oakwood Plaza hours. The commissioners are concerned about the health, safety and welfare of the citizens and staff. There will be an adjustment to entry procedures and operating hours of the Henry County Courthouse and offices at Oakwood Plaza.
Courthouse security will continue to screen people. If you have a temperature, please stay home. Security will not let you pass through and you will be asked to leave the courthouse. The exception may be if you are there for a court proceeding, then if you present symptoms, the court will determine whether you are admitted to the courthouse.
