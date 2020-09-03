Henry County
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Daniel Benecke to Daniel Benecke, et al, trustee, Sec. 35, 3.135 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Julia Schriner, trustee, to Julia Schriner, trustee, Sec. 8, 4.28 acres.
Shane Reynolds, et ux, to Shane Reynolds, et ux, Sec. 11, 3.35 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Ronald Rettig, et al, to TIOF, LLC, Sec. 19, 31 acres.
Dorothy Rettig to Robin Rettig, Sec. 22, 18.75 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Elnora Spreeman to Austermiller Rentals of Hamler, LLC, Sec. 10, 0.25 acres.
William Reed, et ux, (life estate) to William Reed, et ux, (life estate), Sec. 10.
Liberty Township —
Robert Meyer, et al, co-trustee, to Robert Meyer, trustee, Sec. 30, 73.91 acres.
Scott Detray, et ux, to Nicholas Rohrs, et ux, lot 9, River Bend Estates.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Rick Altman to Robin Altman, lot 7, L.J. Raymond's Add.; Sec. 25, 1.33 acres.
Washington Township —
Bradley Whitford to Bradley Whitford, et ux, Sec. 9, 1.34 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Shannon Rhoads to Shannon Rhoads, et ux, lots 189 and 193, McClure MFG and Machine.
JDLK Expedited Logistics, LLC to Tamara Shepard, Sec. 28, 0.54 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Raymond Plotts Jr., et ux, to Corey Plotts, et al, trustee, lots 90-92, J.H. Stearns Add.
Jeremiah Van Scoyoc to Kyle Stewart, et al, lots 93-97, J.H. Stearns Add.
Jennifer Whitmore, et ux, to Kyle Stewart, et al, lots 93-97, J.H. Stearns Add.
Napoleon Corp. —
Jeremy Hughes, et ux, to Jason Burton, lot 12, Cory's Alt-8 to 14.
James Ferguson, et al, to Norma Jean Ferguson, lot 4, A Fellers Sub; lot 3, J.G. Lowe's First Add.
Brian Baumgart, et al, Brian Baumgart, et ux, lot 5, Germann-Baden Sub.
Benjamin Hartford to Allen Brown, et ux, lot 10, Harmony Acres Add.
Joseph Brownson, et ux, to Jason Foor, et ux, lot 71, Westwood Add.
Shane Reynolds, et ux, to Shane Reynolds, et ux, Sec. 11, 0.16 acres.
GMDS Investments, LLC to Chad Cordes, Sec. 13, 0.25 acres.
S.A.S. Group Co. to Anthony Adams, et ux, Sec. 14, 0.22 acres.
