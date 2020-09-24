Henry County
Marriage licenses
James Spieth, 25, Cookeville, Tenn., finance, and Amber Westfall, 25, Cookeville, Tenn., dental hygienist.
Jonathon Burt, 27, McClure, nurse, and Jericha McBride, 27, Napoleon, maintenance.
Garren Caverly, 27, Napoleon, correctional officer, and Rachael Gill, 27, Napoleon, RN.
Kenneth Nickels, 24, Irving, Texas, mechanical engineer, and Erin Flaig, 23, Irving, Texas, mechanical engineer.
Brett Eckel, 26, Liberty Center, electrician, and Jessica Holtzscher, 23, Liberty Center, USAF.
Levi Muncy, 25, Hamler, mechanic, and Keighla Eis, 22, Holgate, office administration.
Jacob Hahn, 24, Malinta, motor rebuild specialist, and Kortney Maurer, 23, Malinta, certified pharmacy tech.
Logan Irving, 21, Napoleon, construction, and Morgan Gilders, 22, Napoleon, cosmetologist.
real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Ethan Short, et ux, to Ethan Short, et ux, Sec.20, 1.78 acres.
Freedom Township —
Mark Elling, et ux, to Ashley Elling-Crall, et al, Sec. 16, 1.5 acres.
Theodore Bostelman III, et ux, to Theodore Bostelman III (life estate), et al, Sec. 29, 108.61 acres, 4.012 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Terry Walter, et ux, to David Rozelle, et ux, Sec. 33, 3.03 acres, 2.66 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Robb Scofield to Juan Escalante, et ux, Sec. 1, 1.41 acres.
Cody Kinder to Alexander Hastings, Sec. 21, 3.72 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Joe Jackson to Mary Blair, lot 44, William Kauffman First Add.
Marion Township —
Dennis Morris to Donna Morris (life estate), et al, Sec. 36, 19.01 acres, 1.296 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Gilberto Gonzales to Joe Gonzales, lots 146, 149, original plat.
Monroe Township —
Craig Wulff to Teresa Brown, Sec. 11, 0.95 acres.
Wilma Meyer, et al, trustee, to Cory Badenhop, et ux, Sec. 34, 40 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Lynn Hoops, et al, to James Rhoades, et ux, Sec. 11, 0.246 acres, 0.267 acres.
Harrison Township —
Evelyn Bruns, trustee, to Dean Bauman, et al, Sec. 16, 9.928 acres, 5.93 acres.
Elaine Harmon (life estate) to Lori Hall, et al, Sec. 29, 32.18 acres.
Julia Talks, et vir, to Douglas Hall, et ux, Sec. 29, 32.18 acres.
Lee Franz to Douglas Hall, et ux, Sec. 29, 32.18 acres.
Liberty Township —
James Hadsell, et ux, to Muddy Maumee Waters, LLC, 0.51 acres.
James Hadsell Jr., et ux, to Marvin Drummond, Sec. 18, 2.32 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Eric Fenstermaker, et ux, to Eric Fenstermaker, Sec. 25, 0.5 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Dennis Morris, et al, to Donna Morris, lot 23, J.H. Stearns Add.
Napoleon Corp. —
NRZ Reo VI-B, LLC to Atlantica, LLC, lot 6, Renneckers Sub.
James Hadsell, et ux, to Muddy Maumee Waters, LLC, 1.43 acres.
Leupp Building Services Inc. to Megan Little, et al, lot 1, St. John’s First Add.
Normandy Lane, LLC, to MSG Investments, LTD, Sec. 11, 0.45 acres.
Lowell Shaneyfelt to Lowell Shaneyfelt, et ux, lot 8, Pleasant Valley Add.
Constance Holzworth, trustee, to Charlene Freppel, Chelsea Condominiums Family, unit 1115.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.