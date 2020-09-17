Henry County
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Township —
Carol Castello to Carol Castello, trustee, Sec. 10, 2.02 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Mary Gordon to Kenneth Gordon, lots 6-7, Kauffman First Add.
Hamler Corp. —
Rodney Miller, et ux, to Patricia Miller, Sec. 10, 4.817 acres.
Monroe Township —
Robert Rettig, et al, trustees, to Robert Rettig, trustees, Sec. 6, 32.14 acres, 1.49 acres.
Liberty Township —
Helen Frysinger to Helen Frysinger, trustee, Sec. 19, 38.8 acres.
Washington Township —
David Trietchm et al, trustee, to Shelli McNett, et al, Sec. 2, 5.53 acres.
Lee Hoffman to Jamie Leach, et al, Sec. 27, 10.62 acres.
Charles Moore, et ux, to Kaitlyn Sharp, et vir, Sec. 26, 2.76 acres.
Patricia Canelli, et al, trustees, to Gregory Westhoven, Sec. 33, 62.23 acres; Sec. 35, 3.83 acres, 0.19 acres, 0.98 acres.
Damascus Township —
Rita Kryder, trustee, to Rita Kryder, Sec. 18, 60.91 acres, 20 acres, 20 acres, 20 acres, 68.1 acres.
Rita Kryder to Rita Kryder, trustee, Sec. 18, 60.91 acres, 20 acres, 20 acres, 20 acres, 68.1 acres.
Richfield Township —
Christopher Ridley to The Ridley Company LLC, Sec. 18, 1 acre.
Bartlow Township —
David Baer, et ux, to Graminex Farms, LLC, Sec. 14, 8.09 acres.
Adam Brown to Bryant Vandermark, et al, Sec. 30, 2 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Richard Eagleson III to Carla Powell, lots 13, 22, original plat.
Carla Powell, et vir, to Seth Brocksieker, lots 13, 22, original plat.
Napoleon Corp. —
Helen Frysinger to Helen Frysinger, trustee, lot 1, Farison Add.; lot 3, G. Lowe’s First Add.
Maria Fankhauser, et vir, to Megan Roehl, lot 3, J. Meekison Add.
Kevin Good, et ux, to Michele Hall, lot 18, A.H. Tyler’s Second Add.
