Henry County
Marriage license
Daniel Rademacher II, 25, Liberty Center, mechanic and Jacqueline Huddy, 25, Liberty Center, accountant.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Norma Hogrefe (dec.) to James Hogrefe, et al, Sec. 25, 0.36 acres; Sec. 26, 0.05 acres.
Darwin Beck to Rita Beck, trustee, Sec. 34, 46.91 acres, 67.27 acres; Sec. 35, 4.98 acres, 3.44 acres, 24.29 acres, 29.48 acres.
Mary Ann Kosier to Logan Merillat, et ux, Sec. 35.
Freedom Township —
Larry Bischoff, et al, to Eric Bischoff, et ux, Sec. 26, 36.99 acres.
Larry Bischoff to Larry Bischoff, trustee, Sec. 35, 40 acres, 0.61 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Eric Hildreth to Daniel Butler, et ux, Sec. 1, 0.34 acres.
John Cooper, et ux, to John Cooper, et ux, Sec. 9, 0.81 acres.
Samuel Hatcher, et ux, to Samuel Hatcher, et al, Sec. 26, 44.77 acres, 55.45 acres, 29.35 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Joshua Hoffer, et ux, to Sarah Hoffer, Sec. 27, 1.48 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Leonard Sizemore to Keith Ricker, et ux, Sec. 11, 2.52 acres.
Dennis Wenzinger, et ux, to Dennis Wenzinger, et al, trustee, Sec. 34, 34.61 acres.
Marion Township —
Kim Imbrock, successor trustee, to Koster Family Farm LTD, Sec. 12, 129.13 acres.
Harrison Township —
Arica Leidigh, et vir, to Kyle Martin, Sec. 22, 1.83 acres.
Liberty Township —
Norma Jean Creager to Rodney Creager, et al, trustee, Sec. 33, 1.04 acres.
Bruce Creager to Rodney Creager, Sec. 33, 1.04 acres.
Jonathan Rosebrook, et ux, to Jeremy Hughes, et ux, Sec. 7, 0.8 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Gordon Sexton to Joseph Sexton, trustee, lot 9, E.T. Coon’s Add.
Thomas Dawe, et al, trustee, to Thomas Dawe, trustee, lots 39 and 56, original plat.
Washington Township —
Robert Bortel, trustee, to Nicholas Proudfoot, et ux, Sec. 6, 2.752 acres.
Damascus Township —
David Potter, et al, to David Potter, Sec. 14, 118.32 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Sheriff Michael Bodenbender to Clinton Throne, lots 79-82, J.H. Stearn’s Add.
Sherry McCance, et vir, to Cathy Croninger, et al, Sec. 23, 0.96 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Sandra Shumaker to Mark Shumaker, lot 67, Anthony Wayne Fourth Add.
Tamara Snyder, trustee, to Taylor Leahy, lot 31, Second Highland Add.
Violet Hatcher to Janine Shearer, et vir, lots 31-33, Majestic Heights Add.
Megan Roehl to Makenna Ashbaugh, lots 83-84, Majestic Heights Add.
Barbara Jean Cole to Patrick McDougle, lot 182, Sheffield’s Add.
Frederick Freytag, et ux, to Normandy Lane, LLC, to Sec. 11, 0.5 acres; 0.45 acres; 0.17 acres.
Ronald McGhee, et ux, to Carol Coressel, lot 29, Brickyard Sub.
S.A.S. Group Company to Norman Bostelman, et ux, lot 6, West View Villas.
Terry Friess to Shawn Ford, et ux, lot 27, Riviera Heights Sub.
