Henry county
Marriage licenses
Daniel Carrol, 52, McClure, tool maker and Pamela Carrol, 50, McClure, health.
John Banachowski, 56, Liberty Center, auto technician and Sue Pinson, 52, Liberty Center, bank teller.
Bradley Arno, 22, Napoleon, general laborer and Sydney Davis, 26, Liberty Center, office administration.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Bureaus Investment Group vs. Dustin Brown, address unknown, money judgement.
Steven Knipp, address unknown vs. Dave Wyse, address unknown, money judgement.
Midland Credit Management vs. Wilfred Brinkman, address unknown, money judgement.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Jon Hoops, address unknown, money judgement.
Real estate transfers
Flatrock Township —
Anna Bordner to Jeannine Powell, et al, Sec. 28, 60 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Edward Okuley to Edward Okuley, et al (life estate), Sec. 24, 78.77 acres.
Amy Myers to Darrell Myers, Sec. 36, 68.97 acres, 1.22 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Kenneth Gordon to Zachary Gordon, lots 6-7, WM Kauffman First Add.
Marion Township —
Jerry Thomas to Nicolas Vallejo, et al, Sec. 28, 0.57 acres.
Todd Everingham, trustee, to Kirk Schwiebert, trustee, et al, Sec. 33, 38.34 acres; Sec. 34, 20 acres, 30 acres, 80.1 acres, 6.68 acres.
Kirk Schwiebert, trustee, et al, to Todd Everingham, trustee, Sec. 33, 40.37 acres; Sec. 34, 60 acres.
Liberty Township —
John Feffer to Dora Feffer, Sec. 23, 6 acres, 5.6 acres.
Washington Township —
Naomi Koch to Mary Schnabele, et vir, Sec. 4, 10 acres, 28.25 acres.
Dawn Paradyse to Steven Paradyse, Sec. 26, 0.69 acres.
Douglas Murdock to James Shank, Sec. 26, 25 acres.
Robert Morris Jr. to Charlene Morris, Sec. 25, 6.78 acres.
Damascus Township —
Kathy Smith to Kathy Smith, trustee, Sec. 7, 3.06 acres.
Gary Miller to Karen Miller, trustee, Sec. 18, 40 acres.
Karen Miller, trustee, to Dean Bauman, et ux, Sec.18, 40 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Donald Jackson, trustee, to William Jackson, Sec. 21, 5 acres, 75.43 acres, 0.83 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Taylor Mercantile Inc. to Mountain Express Oil Company, lots 83 and 202, original plat.
Mountain Express Oil Company to Mountain Portfolio Owner, LLC, lots 83 and 202, original plat.
Nicolas Vallejo, et al, to Ochoa Yolando, et al, lot 438, original plat.
Napoleon Corp. —
Jennifer Keller to Gary Mann, lot 8, Daggetts Sub.
Gene Homan, et al, to Trevor Ashbaugh, et al, lot 5, Harmony Acres Add.
Jack D’Angelo, et ux, to Jason Farnham, et ux, lot 49, original plat.
Bank United N.A. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lots 148, Adam Stout’s Add.
Robert Nemoyer, et ux, to Bonnie Niermann, trustee, Lot 3 Unit G, James Court Condominium.
Regan Williams to Craig Bostelman, et ux, lot 49, Twin Oaks Sub., Second Add.
