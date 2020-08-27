Henry County
Marriage licenses
Aaron Thomas, 23, Napoleon, shipping clerk, and Brittany Brinkman, 22, Napoleon, machine operator.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Ronald Benecke to Lyndon Benecke, et ux, Sec. 24, 39.95 acres; Sec. 26, 58.71 acres.
Dexter Benecke, trustee, to Jeffrey Benecke, successor trustee, Sec. 35, 3.13 acres.
Jeffrey Benecke, successor trustee, to Daniel Benecke, Sec. 35, 3.13 acres.
Ronald Benecke to Michael Benecke, et al, trustee, Sec. 36, 18.25 acres.
Freedom Township —
Randall Fisher to James Partridge, et ux, Sec. 29, 1 acre.
Ashley Elling-Crall, et vir, to Austin Meyer, Sec. 36, 1.55 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Larry Boulton, et al, to Larry Boulton, et ux, trustee, Sec. 25, 1.44 acres.
Florida Corp. —
Myers BLM to Mark Wakeham, et ux, lots 3-4 Cook’s-Goodyear’s Add.
Pleasant Township —
Dennis Wenzinger, et ux, to Anthony Kelly, et ux, Sec. 34, 5.39 acres.
New Bavaria Corp. —
Steven Aelker to Steven Aelker, et ux, lots 4-7, Weaver’s Add.
Holgate Corp. —
Kurt Slee, et al, to Christine Huard, lot 374, original plat.
Anthony Kelly to Rylee Shimmer, E ½ lot 10 Sonnenberg’s Sub.
Marion Township —
Melissa Firestone to Brian Petersen, Sec. 4, 83.69 acres.
Lisa Ann Christman to Christman Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 25, 17.97 acres; 100.45 acres; 20.06 acres; 40.14 acres.
Monroe Township —
Logan Laroe to Dack Floro, et ux, Sec. 18, 1.17 acres.
Harrison Township —
Tina Myers to Scott Myers, et ux, Sec. 25, 1.159 acres.
Scott Myers, et ux, to Tina Myers, et vir (life estate), Sec. 25, 1.159 acres.
Liberty Township —
Loretta Snyder, et al, trustee, to Lawrence Westhoven Jr., et al, Sec. 24, 20 acres; 1.13 acres; 37.75 acres; 39.09 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Martinez and Sons to Richard Thompson II, et al, Sec. 25, 0.84 acres; 0.29 acres; 0.76 acres.
Washington Township —
Loretta Snyder, et al, trustee, to Lawrence Westhoven Jr., et al, Sec. 29, 9.88 acres; Sec. 32, 77.5 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Mark Seedorf, et al, to Sunnyville Farms, LLC, Sec. 4, 2.012 acres.
Loretta Snyder, et al, trustee, to Lawrence Westhoven Jr., et al, Sec. 29, 40 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Edith Finney to Edith Finney, et al, (life estate), lots 6-7, Auditor's Sub.
Garcha Realty LP to TIAR, LLC, lots 74-76, original plat.
Napoleon Corp. —
Donald Stange, et al, trustee, to Lois Stange, et al, trustee, lot 59, Anthony Wayne Fourth Add.
Lois Stange, et al, trustee, to Benjamin Hartford, et ux, lot 59, Anthony Wayne Fourth Add.
Sharon Hull to Lamar Hull, lot 5, Bockelman’s Third Add.
Billie Creager, et ux, to Billie Creager, et ux, lot 15, Heller-Donnelly’s First Add.
Garry Carnahan, et ux, to Chrissy Hawkins, lot 6, J.G. Lowe’s First Add.
Richard Good, et al, trustee, to Carol Ward, lot 7, Majestic Heights Add.
Pilgrim Holiness Church to Shirley Harris, lot 33, Springwell’s Add.
Shirley Harris to Community Living and Supportive Services, lot 33, Spingwell’s Add.
Rod Parsell, DDS, to Dry Creek, LLC, lots 11-12, Beck and Schultz Add.
Twin Lakes Holdings, LLC, to Brandon Klingshirn, lot 17, Riviera Heights Sub.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.