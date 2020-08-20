Henry County
Marriage licenses
Matthew Holden, 31, Napoleon, laborer, and Megan Bracamonte, 30, Napoleon, customer service.
Shawn Biliti, 36, Hamler, supervisor, and Chelsea Stark, 31, Hamler, manager.
Joseph Kistner, 40, Hamler, carpenter foreman, and Angela Jones, 40, Hamler, loan officer.
Kyle Martin, 32, Liberty Center, laborer, and Lauren Grosjean, 30, Liberty Center, licensed optician.
On the docket
State of Ohio vs. Michael Amos, garnishment.
Real estate transfers
Ridegville Township —
Ryan Robertson, et ux, to Laura Wylie, Sec. 35, 0.74 acres.
Darold Kosier to Mary Ann Kosier, lot 7, block 1, Bockelman’s add.
Freedom Township —
Mary Kossow, et al, to Eric Wiechers, Sec. 29, 67.88 acres, 21.33 acres.
Nancy Hoover to Danny Wiechers, Sec. 29, 67.88 acres, 21.33 acres.
Danny Wiechers, et ux, to Eric Wiechers, Sec. 29, 21.33 acres.
Eric Wiechers to Danny Wiechers, et ux, Sec. 29, 22.35 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Carol Coressel, trustee, to Keith Wiechers, Sec. 3, 1.05 acres.
Marie Eberle, trustee to Suzanne Meyer, successor trustee, Sec. 31, 36.74 acres; Sec. 34, 8.35 acres, 40 acres; Sec. 32, 52.5 acres, 16.51 acres; Sec. 35, 69.4 acres.
Flatrock Township —
JBS and VBS, LLC to Jeffrey Pugsley, Sec. 35, 1.89 acres.
Florida Corp. —
Kenneth Nagel, trustee, to Amanda Smith, lot 20, original plat.
Holgate Corp. —
Rosalyn Mullett (life estate) to Rosalyn Mullett (life estate), trustee, lot 62, original plat.
Marion Township —
Elverna Koster, trustee, to Kim Imbrock, successor trustee, Sec. 12, 129.13 acres.
Constance Wichman, trustee, to Randy Cavanaugh, et al, Sec. 17, 3 acres.
A and D Legacy Farms, LTD to Dennis Schwiebert, Sec. 34, 37.885 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Elverna Imbrock, trustee, to Kim Imbrock, successor trustee, lots 9-12, Hill’s Second Add.
Kim Imbrock, successor trustee, to Christopher Willett, et ux, lots 9-12, Hill’s Second Add.
Amy Bowersox to Ryan Bowersox, et ux, lot 59, original plat.
Monroe Township —
Marvin Huber to Marvin Huber, Sec. 12, 1.562 acres, 0.505 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Lamar Hahn to Lynn Hoops, et al, Sec. 11, 0.25 acres, 0.27 acres.
Harrison Township —
Vernabelle Bachtol to Barbara Barron, lot 122, L.G. Randall’s First Add.
Liberty Township —
Larry Ward to Carol Ward, Sec. 13, 1.521 acres, 0.38 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Patricia Hindall to Patricia Steusloff, et vir, Sec. 25, 1.69 acres.
Washington Township —
Cecil Burkett to United States Postal Service, Sec. 21, 0.75 acres.
William Nash to Debra Nash, Sec. 27, 2 acres.
Stephen Hill, et ux, to Jason Perkins, Sec. 28, 28 acres.
Tammy Weilnau to Brandon Floro, Sec. 25, 0.6 acres.
Damascus Township —
Elizabeth Rowland to Joshua Rowland, Sec. 26, 3.99 acres.
Myra Stoner, trustee, to Julie Norberg, et al, trustee, lots 40-41, Lammers and Bonham Sub.
Richfield Township —
Douglas Meyer, et ux, to Saige Meyer, et ux, Sec. 9, 2.25 acres.
Dawn Hermiller to Dawn Hermiller, Sec. 24, 2.002 acres, 0.787 acres.
Thomas Hermiller to Dawn Hermiller, Sec. 24, 0.787 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Janet Luna to Janet Luna (life estate), et al, lot 95, original plat, lots 527-528, original plat.
Gary Diem, et al, to Gary Diem, et ux, lot 454, original plat, W 34’ and E 32’ lot 455, lot 16, D and J Stearns Add.
John Luna to Janet Luna, lots 888-889, J.H. Stearns Add.
Janet Luna to Rose Romer, lots 888-889, J.H. Stearns Add.
Napoleon Corp. —
Jason Foor, et ux, to Christine McCloud, lot 17, Glenwood Add.
Elizabeth Shelt, et al, to Michael Barnes, et ux, lot 9, Park’s Add.
East Riverview, LTD to MC Nofziger Properties, LLC, lot 26, R.K. Scotts Add.
Jeff Mathena, et ux, to Jerry Bostelman, lots 20-21, 27, 29-30, J. Stout’s First Add.
Amber Lulfs to Michael Miller, et ux, lot 1, A.H. Tyler’s First Add.
Heinrichs Investments, LLC, to Keiser Enterprises, LLC, Sec. 12, 0.82 acres.
NW Ohio Apartments, LLC to Oakwood Arms, LLC, Sec. 13, 0.12 acres.
S.A.S. Group Co. to S.A.S. Group Co., Sec. 14, 0.31 acres.
Bonnie Worchuck to Betsy Morgan, lot 107, Riviera Heights Sub., Fifth Add.
Gregory Swartz, et ux, to Jeffrey Moore, et ux, lot 5, Cripple Creek Sub.
